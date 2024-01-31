photo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

So far, PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has been languishing in the shadows of the outperformance demonstrated by some of its peers as well as the benchmark market indices. The most notable difference in PagerDuty’s 1-year performance is seen in mid-2023, when most technology companies benefited from increased enterprise spending (here, here). This performance can be seen below.

sa

After reviewing its earnings reports & management commentary, I believe PagerDuty has been forced to resort to cost-cutting measures in an attempt to increase its value to investors. While I acknowledge these efforts by management, I see fundamental issues persisting in the company, and without a reprioritization back to growth, I am downgrading PagerDuty to a SELL rating.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty was founded in 2009, around the time Cloud Computing started becoming widely adopted as the preferred environment to deploy and scale applications. The core value proposition of PagerDuty was to streamline the complexities in the Development Operations (DevOps) ecosystem. PagerDuty’s incident management system provided DevOps teams with a stable and reliable way of staying up-to-date with issues that their internal systems might produce before customers and users would experience them.

PagerDuty operates in the IT Operations Management (ITOM) space. As of PagerDuty’s FY24-Q3 earnings presentation, the company’s products and solutions are offered via its PagerDuty Operations (Ops) Cloud on four different platforms: Incident Management, Customer Service Ops, Process Automation, and AI Ops.

PagerDuty Investor Presentation

While PagerDuty’s products are all subscription-based, the company’s AIOps platform is offered as an add-on, and customers on this platform are billed based on their consumption. Since the company does not break out how consumption-based pricing affects its financial standing, I will assess the company’s operations and financial performance based on its subscriptions. For this purpose, I will review the company’s customer metrics and other industry-standard metrics, such as the dollar-based Net Retention Rate.

Deceleration in PagerDuty’s products is alarming

PagerDuty’s products are mostly relevant among the Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) within the ITOM market. Unfortunately, with the slowdowns that most industries experienced in 2022, companies such as PagerDuty were forced to cut costs while finding different segments of their target market to expand beyond SMBs. PagerDuty decided to move mid-market to medium-sized enterprises or Customers Who Contributed >$100k in ARR to PagerDuty. However, after reviewing these numbers over the past eleven quarters, I observed that the deceleration in this customer segment has picked up pace. I found these trends in this customer segment quite alarming, despite the change in sentiment that was reflected in enterprise spending last year around July, as I noted at the start of this post.

10-Qs

In the pivotal FY24-Q1 quarter earnings call last year, where PagerDuty guided for a slower-than-expected FY24, management mentioned they were seeing longer sales cycles, and customers’ buying behavior became more constrained across all geographies, verticals, and segments when asked to comment about the macroeconomic situation from their perspective. Management also observed deals being deferred or being pushed out entirely, in some cases.

I suspect PagerDuty’s products are losing appeal with its user base, causing a faster-than-anticipated deceleration in customer numbers. In addition, I also believe PagerDuty’s AIOps platform has not been able to stay relevant within customers in the AIOps market of ITOM tools.

PagerDuty updated their TAM in the FY24-Q3 quarter to include expansion from their introduction of the AIOps product platform, but the revenue and customer volume deceleration are not encouraging, as seen in the earlier chart.

PagerDuty FY24-Q3 presentation.

PagerDuty has attempted to remediate their lagging performance by moving further up-market and targeting large enterprises. Here’s what the company’s CEO said in the FY24-Q3 earnings call about large enterprises and how it impacts their current deal pipeline:

So just when I think about the large deal opportunity and more strategic operations and cloud opportunities, we see the initiatives that we've had underway for several quarters taking hold and resulting in a stronger big deal pipeline.

To me, this sounds like another pivot the company has to make in another segment of the ITOM market. I already see a few issues with this pivot since many SMB-focused players such as Freshworks (FRSH) and Sumo Logic are pivoting to similar approaches. So far, Freshworks has already shown some improvement in their product adoption, customer metrics, and revenue numbers, as I covered in a separate research note. Moreover, large incumbents such as BMC Software and ServiceNow (NOW) already have a significant hold in this market. But I am yet to see any improvement in PagerDuty’s adoption rates.

PagerDuty is forced to fall back on cost-cutting measures to drive value

Last year, PagerDuty launched a series of initiatives to reduce their expense profile and followed up on previous guidance issued in a 2021 Investor Day presentation. The company also announced a 7% cut to its workforce early last year. These initiatives have helped PagerDuty achieve its non-GAAP operating targets much earlier than anticipated, as can be seen below.

Pager Duty Presentations, FY24-Q3 and 2021 Investor Presentation

While the company is definitely seen to be overachieving its guidance on expenses, which is boosting its profitability, I am not encouraged by its relative stock-based compensation ratios, which per the FY24-Q3 quarter are almost twice its operating cash flow.

Further, the company carries ~$462 million in debt on its balance sheet as of the most recent quarter. $350 million of that debt was recently issued in the form of 2028 Senior Notes in October 2023. The timing of this new round of debt was surprising to me given that PagerDuty is trying to be sustainably profitable and cut costs at a time when the company is seeing slow growth.

In order to value the company, I will use their own projections in addition to some consensus estimates. I assume the company will grow its revenue at an average annual pace of 15% for the next 5 years. Over the same time period, the company will see its non-GAAP operating margin grow at a CAGR of roughly ~21%. Comparing these growth rates to the ten-year average earnings growth rate of the S&P 500 and taking into account the slow growth, I think PagerDuty is at fair value given all my assumptions.

Author

Risks to thesis & other factors to consider

The biggest unknown factor is whether there will be a reversal in PagerDuty’s SMB customer segment spending as well as its mid-enterprise segment that contributes >$100k in ARR. With the economy set to improve based on numerous forecasts, there is a possibility that PagerDuty’s adoption trends could be enhanced. Should customer trends & product adoption get better, PagerDuty could see a lift in higher conversion or higher cross-sell/upsell rates, which could enhance the outlook for PagerDuty.

However, I believe too many risks outweigh the growth prospects for this stock. Management may have anticipated the slowdown last year in the FY24-Q1 call I noted earlier, but I believe the company was caught by surprise by the magnitude of the deceleration in their growth on the customer and adoption sides.

In addition, as I had noted earlier, PagerDuty may be severely falling behind due to competition. I suspect users are cutting their subscriptions and moving to competitors despite the company launching AIOps tools and expanding into newer platforms.

Finally, PagerDuty is reportedly in talks to get acquired or go private, per a Bloomberg report published earlier this month. This may be the only option left for the company, similar to how one of its competitors, Sumo Logic, was acquired and taken private in a deal last year. If such a deal were to materialize at current levels of the stock, I expect any such deal to be closed at a premium to today's stock value.

Conclusion

Given the magnitude of risks that remain for PagerDuty and the ambiguity that persists with this stock, I remain pessimistic in my opinion about PagerDuty. In my opinion, management has shown little-to-no effort in reviving their deal pipelines or infusing growth into the company’s top line, forcing me to issue a SELL rating on this stock.