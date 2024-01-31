Lemon_tm

Long-time readers know I've been bullish on senior loans as an asset class for years, due to their best-in-class yields and low rate risk. I've been bullish on senior loan ETFs too, although a bit less, as most of these are quite expensive, and their performance is a bit worse than expected. The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) seems to be a partial exception, with a stronger performance track record and higher yield than its peers. It does have a 0.62% expense ratio, higher than most ETFs, but in line with the senior loan average. SEIX's strong 8.9% yield and performance track record make the fund a broadly superior investment to its senior loan peers, and a buy.

Senior Loans and SEIX Overview

SEIX invests in senior secured corporate loans.

Senior loans are almost always non-investment grade loans, from smaller, riskier companies. Credit risk is higher than average, but generally not excessive.

Senior loans are senior to other debt and secured by company assets.

Senior loans are almost always variable rate loans, indexed to specific benchmark rates, and so see higher coupon rates when interest rates rise. Most are indexed to SOFR, which closely tracks the federal funds rate.

Data by YCharts

Rates are reset at specific intervals, generally quarterly.

So, simplifying things a bit, we can say that senior loans see higher coupon rates when the Federal Reserve hikes rates. This differs from most bonds, which have fixed coupon rates from issuance until maturity.

SEIX focuses on senior loans, and so has similar characteristics and performance to these securities. With this in mind, let's have a look at the fund.

SEIX - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Portfolio

SEIX is an actively managed ETF focusing on senior loans, with nominal investments in bonds and cash. The fund's portfolio seems reasonably well-diversified, with investment in over 140 different loans and securities, and with exposure to the most relevant industries. Concentration seems reasonably low, with no issuer accounting for more than 2.0% of the portfolio, and most accounting for less than 1.0%.

SEIX does not describe its investment strategy in any real detail, besides mentioning that it is based on fundamentals and that it attempts to focus on the strongest, most undervalued credits while discarding the riskiest ones. It is a fine strategy, but execution matters most.

Credit Risk

SEIX's underlying holdings are almost all non-investment grade, with these encompassing around almost 97% of its portfolio. The fund currently focuses on loans rated B, with sizable allocations to those rated BB.

SEIX

SEIX's credit quality is lower than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes. Expect the fund to underperform during most downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. SEIX did perform a bit better than high-yield corporate bonds, which have broadly comparable credit risk.

Data by YCharts

SEIX's credit quality seems a bit stronger than that of most senior loan ETFs, which focus much more heavily on B-rated loans. Data for the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) seems a bit odd, due to a large cash allocation. SEIX would still compare favorably to BKLN if one ignores cash or redistributes it proportionally across credit ratings.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

Due to the above, SEIX should slightly outperform its senior loan peers during downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020.

Data by YCharts

So, SEIX has a higher credit risk than most bond ETFs, slightly lower than its senior loan peers.

Dividend Analysis

Securities and loans with higher credit risk almost always carry higher yields, and SEIX's senior loans are no exception. The fund itself yields 8.9%, quite a bit higher than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, including high-yield corporate bonds.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, SEIX's dividend yield is also a bit higher than that of its peers. Its SEC yield is much higher too, and that metric is a bit more recent, and, in my opinion, more indicative of the dividends that investors should expect moving forward.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

SEIX's senior loan holdings are variable rate loans, which see higher coupon rates when the Fed hikes rates. As investors are surely aware, the Fed engaged in an aggressive set of hikes these past two years, with benchmark interest rates rising over 5.0%. These hikes have led to 27% in annual dividend growth for SEIX these past three years, and almost 60% these past twelve months. Growth has been outstanding, but broadly in line with expectations.

Seeking Alpha

SEIX's dividend yield itself has risen by 4.7% since early 2022, from 4.2% to 8.9%. Growth was a bit lower than the 5.0% in Fed hikes, due to an abnormally large dividend in late 2022, and as TTM dividend yields do not fully take into account recent dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, SEIX's senior loan holdings will see lower coupon rates when the Fed cuts rates, which is likely to happen in the coming months. Lower coupon rates should result in lower fund dividends, a straightforward negative for investors. Nevertheless, I do believe that SEIX's dividends will remain competitive even after the Fed cuts rates.

Specifically, SEIX currently yields around 3.0% more than fixed-rate high-yield corporate bonds. The Federal Reserve would have to cut rates by more than 3.0% for SEIX to yield less than these securities, which seems unlikely to occur in the short term. The Fed is currently projecting 0.75% in rate cuts this year, and another 1.25% next year. Rate cuts of 3.0% or more might occur in 2026 or later years, but forecasting long-term rates seems like a fool's errand.

In any case, SEIX's strong 8.9% dividend yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Although dividends will likely decrease in the coming years, I believe they will remain competitive.

Performance Track Record

SEIX's overall performance track record is reasonably good. Long-term returns are a bit low, as rates were much lower in the past. Returns have been much stronger in the recent past, due to Fed hikes. Returns will likely decline in the coming years, but I do believe that they will remain strong and competitive.

SEIX

SEIX's dividend yield is higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes. Higher yields should result in higher returns and outperformance, as has been the case since inception. Returns have been much stronger than average since early 2022, due to Fed hikes.

Data by YCharts

SEIX's dividend is a bit higher than that of its senior loan peers, which should result in long-term outperformance. This has been the case since inception, as expected.

Data by YCharts

In addition to SEIX outperforming its peers since inception, returns have improved these past few years. Overall, the fund's performance track record is strong, and an important benefit for shareholders.

Quick Peer Comparison

Go back through the article, and you'll see that SEIX has stronger credit quality, dividend yield, and performance, relative to its senior loan peers. This is almost certainly due to an effective active investment strategy. SEIX attempts to focus on the strongest, most undervalued credits while discarding the riskiest ones, and it seems to have succeeded at said task.

Moving forward, I believe that the fund will continue to outperform for two reasons.

First, the fund compares quite favorably to its peers on two forward-looking metrics: SEC yields and credit quality.

Second, the fund's strong performance is indicative of an effective active investment strategy. Perhaps the fund's track record was simply due to dumb luck, but it has been very consistent, and senior loans and similar securities are very amenable to active management.

Overall, SEIX has several important advantages to its peers, with no clear downsides.

Conclusion

SEIX's strong 8.9% yield and performance track record make the fund a broadly superior investment to its senior loan peers, and a buy.