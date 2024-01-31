Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) has performed exceptionally well after my previous write-up on the stock, where I initiated the stock with a buy rating. Since the write-up's publishing on the 11th of July, Hibbett has had a total positive return of 89% compared to a S&P 500 appreciation of 11%. The stock has reached a price of $69.40 at the time of writing, being around my previous DCF model's fair value estimate of $67.02. As the valuation seems to have been corrected, I believe that a revisit to the investment case is useful.

Stock Chart From Previous Write-Up (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Performance

After my previous write-up, Hibbett has reported its Q2 and Q3 results. The company's revenues have started to decline, with a revenue decrease of -4.6% in Q2 and -0.3% in Q3. In Q2, Hibbett's profitability took quite a hit, as the company's gross margin fell by 1.6 percentage points along with the lower revenues. In Hibbett's Q2 earnings call, the company related the weakness into pressured consumer spending, as well as a tough competitive pricing leading to higher promotional activity. As a result, Hibbett's EBIT margin fell from 8.4% in Q2/FY2023 into 4.3% in Q2/FY2024.

The profitability improved in Q3 along with the slightly improved revenue performance, even leading into a tiny year-over-year growth in EBIT. Hibbett's Q3 presentation claims a strong back-to-school season, a favorable launch schedule, and good SG&A control as contributors to the relatively strong Q3 performance in a weak consumer spending. The company is gaining market share, as told in the Q3 earnings call, making the drop in revenues understandably a cause of a weaker economy - Hibbett is still performing at an operational level that I anticipated in the previous write-up.

Hibbett's FY2024 guidance was updated with the Q3 earnings report. The company still anticipates sales to grow by 0% to 2%. As a positive signal, Hibbett raised its operating margin guidance due to achieved SG&A savings - the company now expects the margin at 7.6% to 8.0% instead of 7.4% to 7.8%. While a small change in absolute figures, the raise is great in my opinion as the change has been done in a challenging sales environment. The guidance still implies a margin decrease in Q4, as the current trailing EBIT margin stands at 8.5%, above the guidance. On the other hand, the sales guidance implies quite a flat year-over-year performance.

Hibbett Rewards X NIKE

Nike has been a significant contributor to Hibbett's sales and overall brand image - Hibbett's relationship with the manufacturer is critical. As such, Hibbett's October announcement about the companies' deepened partnership is very good news in my opinion.

With the agreement, Hibbett and Nike connected their loyalty programs. The agreement positions Hibbett to capture on the demand for Nike's shoes through better personalized content, early access to customers to certain products, and a better customer experience. The partnership agreement could prove to be valuable for Hibbett in coming quarters and years, although I still believe that the impact on financials is probable to be quite minor.

A Corrected Valuation

As the stock price has gone up, Hibbett's forward P/E multiple has gone up from 4.9 in my previous write-up into a current multiple of 8.4. While the multiple still seems quite inexpensive, it is much more representative of a fair value for Hibbett.

While Hibbett's financials have performed mostly in line with my previous expectations, I believe that my DCF model should be updated. Revenues in FY2024 are guided to grow by 0% to 2%, so my previous estimate of 1% is still fair. Still, I update the estimate upwards by half a percent due to the extended collaboration between Nike and Hibbett. Afterwards, I estimate mostly a similar growth in revenues, with a slight increase to growth in the next couple of years due to the Nike collaboration. I estimate revenues to end up at around $2218 million in FY2033, compared to a previous estimate of $2123 million. The margin guidance for FY2024 has gone up since my previous write-up. Correspondingly, I estimate the margins to stay at a slightly higher level of 7.9% in FY2025 and forward, compared to a previous estimate of 7.8%.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.58%, the DCF model estimates Hibbett's fair value at $79.43, around 14% above the stock price at the time of writing and 19% above the previous fair value estimate of $67.02. The fair value estimate is higher due to very slight increases in revenue growth and margins, as well as a lower cost of capital and a lower amount of outstanding shares with Hibbett's share repurchases. With the updated fair value, Hibbett's stock valuation seems to mostly have corrected, as the estimated upside is quite moderate.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3, Hibbett had $1.1 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, Hibbett's annualized interest rate comes up to a relatively low 4.58%. Compared to my previous debt-to-equity ratio estimate of 20%, I lower the estimate into 10% with the equity valuation's increase as well as seemingly low needs for debt in financing.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.09%, near the previous write-up's 4.07%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. The equity risk premium is significantly lower than Damodaran's July estimate of 5.94% used in the previous write-up's CAPM. Yahoo Finance estimates Hibbett's beta at a figure of 1.75, up from the previous estimate of 1.61. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, crafting a cost of equity of 12.39% and a WACC of 11.58%. The WACC is 44 basis points above the previously used figure of 12.02%.

Takeaway

Hibbett has been a successful pick for investors. The company's financials have performed on par with expectations in a challenging consumer sentiment, gaining some market share along with great SG&A savings. The signed partnership agreement combining Hibbett's and Nike's loyalty programs could also position Hibbett for a further good financial performance. My previous write-up's buy rating was initiated due to Hibbett's large gap to my fair value estimate. As the stock has risen, though, the stock doesn't seem to have such upside even with an elevated fair value estimate compared to my previous estimate. As such, I downgrade my rating into hold.