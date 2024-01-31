Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Artesian Resources Is An Attractive Investment Opportunity

Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
125 Followers

Summary

  • Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company that provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.
  • The company's revenue growth has been lower in recent years, but it has potential for growth due to population growth and potential rate increases.
  • Falling inflation rates and potential interest rate cuts could benefit the company's operating costs and dividend payments.

Aerial view of modern water cleaning facility at urban wastewater treatment plant. Purification process of removing undesirable chemicals, suspended solids and gases from contaminated liquid

Bilanol

Business Overview:

Founded in 1927, Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) (OTCQB:ARTNB) is a Delaware-based holding company providing water, wastewater, and other services across Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Its subsidiary, Artesian Water Company, boasts the title of oldest and largest investor-owned water utility on

This article was written by

Zhong Jin profile picture
Zhong Jin
125 Followers
I am a macroeconomic researcher with a focus on currencies, stock market indexes and government bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARTNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARTNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARTNA
--
ARTNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.