Business Overview:

Founded in 1927, Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) (OTCQB:ARTNB) is a Delaware-based holding company providing water, wastewater, and other services across Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Its subsidiary, Artesian Water Company, boasts the title of oldest and largest investor-owned water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, serving over a third of Delawareans with 8.7 billion gallons of water annually. While Delaware houses the majority of ARTNA's assets, it also has smaller operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Artesian Resources offers two stock classes: Class A Non-Voting for passive investors and Class B Voting for those seeking voting rights. While nearly 90% of ARTNA's 2022 revenue came from regulated water services under state commissions, recent performance raises concerns.

Recent Stock Slump:

After raising capital via a May 2023 stock offering at $50 per share, ARTNA's price plummeted 26.5% by January 28, 2024, reaching a 52-week low. This decline reflects several factors:

Slowing Revenue Growth: Revenue in the first nine months of 2023 grew a meager 0.7% compared to 2022, a dramatic drop from previous years' growth (8.8% and 3.1%).

Rising Costs: Capital expenditure jumped 33% in the same period, indicating increased costs despite stagnant revenue.

Shrinking Margins: Both operating and net margins hit multi-year lows in September 2023, raising concerns about profitability.

These factors combined paint a worrying picture for ARTNA, contributing to its recent stock decline.

However, temporary difficulties can't dampen ARTNA's bright future – I remain confident in its potential.

The long-term fundamentals are strong

Strong tailwinds are poised to propel Artesian Resources (ARTNA) forward in the coming years, fueled by a potent combination of rising water rates and robust population growth in Delaware.

Population Boom: Delaware's population is forecast to surge 5.8% between 2020 and 2025, significantly outpacing the national average of 1.8%. This influx of new residents will translate directly to increased water demand, benefiting Artesian as one of the state's primary water utilities. The trend continues beyond 2025, with Delaware's growth projected to remain healthy at 3.6% compared to the national rate of 2.3%.

Pricing Power: As a regulated utility, Artesian requires approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission (DPSC) to raise water rates. While the last permanent increase came in 2015 at 7.5%, Artesian recently filed for a substantial 23.84% hike, equivalent to roughly $17.5 million annually. While the final approved amount remains uncertain, it's likely to be significantly higher than the 2015 increase, reflecting years of accumulated inflation. To bridge the gap while awaiting a final decision, Artesian implemented a temporary 15% base rate increase in November 2023.

Combined Effect: I believe the anticipated rate increase, coupled with robust population growth, creates a perfect storm for Artesian's revenue growth in 2024 and 2025. These factors present a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking to capitalize on a company poised for significant growth.

Tailwinds Align for Artesian: Lower Costs, Higher Rates, and Potential Dividend Boost

The tide is turning in favor of Artesian Resources as key economic trends converge to create a positive outlook for the utility company. Here's why:

Interest Rate Relief: With inflation expectations cooling and the Federal Reserve hinting at possible rate cuts in 2024, the headwinds that typically impact the utility sector are now receding. This is good news for ARTNA, as it becomes less susceptible to higher borrowing costs.

Cost Controls: Lower inflation should also translate to slower or even declining operating costs for ARTNA. This is further reinforced by the declining producer price index for the utility sector, which fell by 3.8% in 2023 after years of increases. With regulated sale prices poised to rise, this cost compression should help stabilize ARTNA's margins.

Dividend Stability: Already on a firm footing, ARTNA recently raised its dividend by 2%, pushing the annual rate to $1.1588 per share. This marks 124 consecutive quarterly dividends, a testament to the company's commitment to shareholder returns. With increasing revenue and stabilizing costs, the dividend is expected to remain secure for the foreseeable future.

Potential Yield Boost: If the Fed cuts rates in 2024, ARTNA's current dividend yield becomes even more attractive to income-seeking investors. This potential increase in yield, combined with the other positive factors, makes ARTNA a compelling investment proposition.

In essence, ARTNA is well-positioned to navigate the changing economic landscape. Lower costs, higher potential rates, and a secure dividend all contribute to a positive outlook for the company. Investors seeking stability and income should keep ARTNA on their radar.

Valuation is cheap compared to its peers

Despite stagnant revenue and rising costs, Artesian's valuation remains in familiar territory. Its P/E ratio at 23 mirrors the past decade's average, while its price/cash flow at 16 sits slightly above the past five-year average. Capital intensity keeps its price/book value near historical lows at 1.64.

While sharing the defensive qualities of its peers, ARTNA stands out with a valuation that currently appears comparatively attractive on most metrics.

Potential Risks

While Artesian Resources boasts promising potential, some key factors warrant investor caution:

1. Familial Influence: The Taylor family holds significant control via their Class B shares, exceeding 50% ownership. CEO Dian Taylor leads the company, with her niece Nicki as president. While the remaining executive team comes from outside the family, this level of familial influence could raise concerns. Family-driven decisions or internal disputes could potentially impact shareholder interests.

2. Regulatory Uncertainty: The pending water rate hike request hangs in the balance. The Delaware Public Service Commission could either deny the entire proposal or approve a lesser increase, dampening anticipated revenue gains. Further muddying the waters is the federal push to replace all US lead pipes within a decade. This ambitious project could lead to substantial unforeseen costs for water utilities like ARTNA.

3. Consumer Pushback: Although media reports might paint a picture of resilient consumer spending, significant segments of the population are facing financial strain. Should Artesian's rate hike be approved, it could trigger a backlash from these vulnerable consumers, leading to altered water usage patterns and reduced revenue growth.

Conclusion

Favorable demographic trends, potential rate increases, and a low-interest environment suggest potential revenue and margin improvements for Artesian Resources. While governance and regulatory uncertainties remain, ARTNA presents a potentially attractive investment opportunity at current prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.