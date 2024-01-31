Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2024 12:47 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.52K Followers

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake Moret - Chairman and CEO

Nick Gangestad - SVP and CFO

Aijana Zellner - Head-IR and Market Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Chris Snyder - UBS

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Operator

Thank you for holding and welcome to Rockwell Automation's Quarterly Conference Call. I need to remind everyone that today's conference call is being recorded. Later on the call, we will open up the lines for questions. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Aijana Zellner, Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy. Ms. Zellner, please go ahead.

Aijana Zellner

Thank you, Juliane. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Rockwell Automation's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings release conference call. With me today is Blake Moret, our Chairman and CEO; and Nick Gangestad, our CFO.

Our results were released earlier this morning and the press release and charts have been posted to our website. Both the press release and charts include, and our call today will reference, non-GAAP measures. Both the press release and charts include reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures.

A webcast of this call will be available on our website for replay for the next 30 days. For your convenience, a transcript of our prepared remarks will also be available on our website at the conclusion of today's call.

Before we get started, I need to remind you that our comments will include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are, therefore, forward-looking statements.

Our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ROK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.