powerofforever/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is a leading global energy drink company, recognized for its iconic Monster Energy brand along with the growing Reign Energy brand. With a strong North American market presence and consistent revenue growth, Monster has become a dominant player in the highly competitive energy beverage industry. This report goes further in-depth with Monster's strong past performance and future outlook along with an analysis of social trends in caffeine consumption. With the current valuation, I present my thesis as a hold rating for Monster Beverage Corporation.

Monster's Past

Before delving into the recent growth of Monster it is important to mention that past performance is not indicative of future results. I state that because no company has been as impressive as Monster this century.

Since April 2002, [When the green Monster energy drink was introduced] the stock has returned a modest 126,620% while increasing revenue from $92.04M in the year ended 2002 to $6,922.9M over the last trailing 12-month period. On top of this, even through economic turmoil, [2008 financial crisis and the Covid Pandemic] Monster has posted positive year-over-year revenue growth with the smallest amount being 9.01% in 2013.

Monster Beverage Corporation Returns (Seeking Alpha)

You could say the returns are quite… monstrous.

The key takeaway from this is that Monster has shown resilience, knows how to create sustainable growth, and has the confidence of the overall market.

Monster's Present

Strengths:

Caffeine Consumption Trends - Demographics and Marketing Channels

It is no secret that caffeine consumption is a daily habit for most individuals, however, in the past, this has been limited primarily to coffee and tea.

American Journal of Preventative Medicine

When Monster released its energy drink it wanted to approach a different target market in young adults looking for a quick burst of energy. As shown above, this has proven to be effective. Today, Monster is still attempting to revolutionize the caffeinated beverage industry by tapping into any niche market it can find.

'Java Monster' for coffee lovers, 'Rehab Monster' for athletes looking for recovery, 'Bang Energy' as a pre-workout drink, 'Reign Storm' branded as a clean energy drink, 'Nos', 'Juice Monster', 'Full Throttle', the list goes on and on. Along with this, Monster has chosen to partner with athletes, influencers, and musicians to fit their specific brand to the target demographic.

North America Energy Drink Sales in Billions (Statista)

With the rapidly increasing energy drink sales, along with the potential to increase its target demographic, Monster has put itself in a powerful position moving forward to sustain its revenue growth.

Financial Stability

Monster Beverage Corporation is also in a strong position financially. Comparing it to The Coca-Cola Company (KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), notable ratios are as follows:

Net Income Margin Return on Total Capital Price to Earnings (GAAP) Monster 22.62% 16.31% 37.58 Coca-Cola 23.92% 12.01% 24.04 Anheuser-Busch 10.56% 5.33% 20.27 PepsiCo 9.05% 13.68% 28 Click to enlarge

On top of this, Monster Beverage Corporation currently operates with no debt and over 3 billion in cash + short-term investments. The financial stability of Monster Beverage is obvious and shows this company has the potential to operate deep into the foreseeable future.

The current P/E ratio is a cause for concern. While consistent revenue growth, strong margins, and a growing market are positive signs, they also tend to lead to increased competition. If revenue slows or margins shrink the current valuation may prove to be unsustainable.

Weaknesses:

Competition

MNST Jan 2024 Investor Presentation

As stated, competition is a serious risk for Monster. Utilizing the figures above, Monster was able to outpace its largest direct competitor, Red Bull. However, Celsius, [Partnered with Pepsi] C4 energy, [Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc] Alani Nu, and Ghost all saw significant growth. While Monster's Reign saw considerable growth, they were one of the few channels in which unit percentage growth outpaced the dollar percentage growth, indicating that the increase may have been fueled primarily by price cuts/promotions.

Monster's Future

Opportunities:

Expansion into the Alcoholic Beverage Industry

In 2022, Monster acquired CANarchy Craft Brewing for $330 million with plans to enter the alcoholic beverage industry in 2023.

The Beast Unleashed, a malt alcohol released by Monster, is the best-selling new brand in beer for 2023 showing it didn't take long for their success within the industry. The company plans to release a line of flavors in the hard iced tea category.

With the alcoholic drink industry nearing 200b in revenue for 2023, the opportunities for Monster to expand are clear and the future success of the stock price may be dependent on success within this industry.

Threats:

Health Concerns and Regulatory Changes

Excessive consumption of energy drinks has been linked to a variety of health concerns. While this isn't necessarily new information, Monster does face social risk in the event consumers decide to seek healthier alternatives. If social pressure is large enough, regulatory changes could impact how Monster operates along with the margins for the company.

Additionally, a majority of Monster's marketing comes in the form of influencer and athlete marketing which could be perceived as targeted advertising to minors. Some jurisdictions may regulate the marketing and sale of caffeinated products to minors in the future.

Increased Competition from Innovative Products:

Continuous advancements in technology and nutrition science may lead to the development of new and innovative functional beverages that offer unique health benefits. These products may directly compete with traditional energy drinks, challenging Monster Energy's market dominance or requiring a significant amount of research and development costs for the company.

Valuation

Bear Case

A bear case was calculated using a compound annual growth rate for revenue of 8%, starting at $6922 M before reaching $11825 M at the end of 2030. Operating margins were lowered over time from 28 to 25.5% to account for potential competitive threats.

Cash Flows PV of Cash Flows 2024 $1,657 $1,541 2025 $1,721 $1,489 2026 $1,785 $1,436 2027 $1,847 $1,382 2028 $1,911 $1,330 2029 $1,973 $1,277 2030 $2,037 $1,226 Terminal Value $36,254 $21,826 Total $31,508 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

Enterprise Value $31,508 Add Cash + Short-Term Investments $3010.6 Shares Outstanding 1040.4 Click to enlarge

Fair Value Share Price in Bear Case - $33.18

Base Case

A base case was calculated using a compound annual growth rate for revenue of 12%, starting at $6922 M before reaching $15250 M at the end of 2030. Operating margins were kept consistent over time around its current value of 28%.

Cash Flows PV of Cash Flows 2024 $1,722 $1,602 2025 $1,947 $1,684 2026 $2,189 $1,761 2027 $2,442 $1,827 2028 $2,699 $1,878 2029 $2,950 $1,910 2030 $3,187 $1,919 Terminal Value $56,722 $34,149 Total $46,730 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

Enterprise Value $46,730 Add Cash + Short-Term Investments $3010.6 Shares Outstanding 1040.4 Click to enlarge

Fair Value in Base Case - $47.81

Bull Case

A bull case was calculated using a compound annual growth rate for revenue of 15%, starting at 6922 M before reaching $18350 M at the end of 2030. Operating margins were kept consistent over time around its current value of 28%. To reach this bullish scenario, Monster would need to keep competition at bay in the energy drink space to conserve margins. Continued growth within the alcoholic beverage space would also likely be required. While I certainly believe this to be possible, it is far from guaranteed.

Cash Flows PV of Cash Flows 2024 $1,807 $1,681 2025 $2,137 $1,849 2026 $2,500 $2,011 2027 $2,888 $2,161 2028 $3,288 $2,288 2029 $3,682 $2,383 2030 $4,054 $2,441 Terminal Value $72,153 $43,439 Total $58,254 Click to enlarge

Author's Estimates

Enterprise Value $58,254 Add Cash + Short-Term Investments $3010.6 Shares Outstanding 1040.4 Click to enlarge

Fair Value in Bull Case - $58.89

Applying an equal 33.3% probability to all the scenarios a weighted average is calculated as follows:

(1/3*$58.89) + (1/3*$47.81) + (1/3*$33.18) = $43.63 Fair Value

Author Note: When calculating valuations a WACC of 7.518% and a terminal growth rate of 4% were used.

Conclusion

Monster Beverage Corporation has a lot of good going for it: financial stability, a strong hold on a growing industry, the ability to take advantage of consumer trends, along with expansion into adjacent industries. Current valuations are undesirable with my fair value estimate being $43.63. This represents the stock currently being overvalued by about 21%. In the event that Monster takes the individual alcoholic beverage industry by storm, this valuation may need to be revisited, however, given current circumstances, I cannot in good faith recommend a buy rating to an otherwise fantastic company.