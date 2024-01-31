Michael Vi

I first invested in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) last January, then did my deep dive a couple of months later, looking at the Korean commerce market, Coupang's different opportunities, its moat, financials, risks, and much more. At that time, Coupang had only started to turn profitable on both Adjusted EBITDA and net income basis and seemed to me to be a decent compounder going forward. I also liked the group of shareholders (except SoftBank), which includes Baillie Gifford and Stanley Druckenmiller. Investing alongside these mastodons confirmed my investment thesis, though there is always a risk that they can sell at any time, as SoftBank continuously does up to this date.

However, I went back and forth with my position in Coupang for almost a year, selling entirely when the stock could not hold key levels and buying again at the pullbacks. During this period, the stock price has literally stayed flat at around the $15-$16 range, with some buying opportunities in March 2023 and a 52-week high in August 2023 when the price reached almost $20 per share.

There are plenty of reasons why the stock price did not move much for over two years, but I believe now its time has finally come, and I will outline why further in this write-up. Before I dig into my investment thesis, for transparent purposes, I have a 2.6% position in my investment portfolio, which I opened just recently. I may trim this position before earnings because I'm slightly worried about margin compression from the Farfetch acquisition, which could spark a sell-off post-earnings (I will cover this more below).

I still think Coupang could double over the next 2-3 years, but I would not consider CPNG a high-conviction stock, though I do think it's compelling at these prices and valuation.

CPNG is definitely not a hypergrowth company (they did grow 53.8% in 2021), but going forward, I'm not looking for anything more than low double-digit growth while expanding EBITDA margins and net income margins. Let me be very clear: if CPNG doesn't start showing margin expansion, then I will likely sell my position because that's a critical part of my investment thesis and required in order for CPNG to be a big winner over the next 3-5 years. If CPNG can't expand margins, the upside is much lower, in which case I'd rather have my capital elsewhere.

Personally, I don't think there's much more downside in CPNG, but it can always go lower with the broad market or certainly with a disappointing earnings report.

As you can see here, the stock is down 28% since the summertime and just drifting lower, but this past week, it did fill that unfilled gap from last March, so even though the chart looks horrible, maybe filling that gap is what some investors or traders have been waiting for as the stock just bounces along the 14.40 level.

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis starts with Coupang's solid execution in its core e-commerce business. Even though the Korean market is many times smaller than the US, it is still a significant market. South Korea is a country with just a little over 50 million citizens, 96%+ of which own a smartphone connected to high-speed internet, and a culture that highly values convenience because of very active and robust lifestyles.

As a result, the e-commerce market in this country has grown tremendously over the past decade, reaching almost $200 billion in 2023. It is set to double by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 11%. I expect Coupang will continue to grow its market share despite significant competition and slower customer growth.

The competition comes from Naver, which is growing at a similar rate to Coupang and is the other large e-commerce player in the country, while Chinese e-commerce giants like AliExpress and Temu (owned by Pinduoduo) are also aggressively expanding into the Korean market.

The primary reason why Coupang will continue to gain market share is its logistics network, which I believe is Coupang's moat. The company spent over 10 years and $5 billion building it out while, its competitors were building relationships with delivery companies. As a result, Coupang is virtually unrivaled in delivery time: no one in the country can offer one-day delivery on 100% of orders without reducing selection or charging for delivery.

This also creates incentives for other merchants, especially SMEs, to not only join the Coupang platform (I assume most of them are already there) but also move their fulfillment and logistics to FLC (Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang). This part of the business has been growing more than twice as fast as the overall business.

As to the limit of growth of active customers, which reached 20.4 million in Q3 2023, when the number of Korean households was about 23.9 million at the end of 2023, I think it is less of a concern rather a testament to Coupang's platform, highlighting that most Koreans are using it to buy everything from groceries to electronics to virtually anything.

Coupang is more than just an e-commerce platform. The company is also building an entire ecosystem of various offerings, from payments and fintech (like buy now pay later, or BNPL), to Coupang Eats, to the largest video streaming service in the country. These offerings will grow over time, generating outsized value for customers and increasing their stickiness, which will also allow CPNG to increase prices… very similar to Amazon Prime for most of us in the U.S.

In addition to these offerings, Coupang is also rapidly growing its advertising business, which offers opportunities to advertise on its websites and mobile applications, including banner advertisements, joint promotions, and other programs. This segment is also growing 2x faster than the core business, and while it is still in a very early stage, the opportunity is massive at approximately $11+ billion per year.

Coupang is doing pretty well domestically, and while international expansion, specifically to Taiwan, seems to be the next big thing to be excited about, I think the next leg of growth will come from a completely different area.

Before I dig into it more, I must mention that Coupang allocated around $400 million to Developing Offerings in 2023, including some capital to build out the logistics in Taiwan to replicate its domestic success in other Southeast Asian markets. And while Coupang sees some early success in Taiwan (Coupang's next-day delivery service, Rocket Delivery, has experienced a faster growth rate in Taiwan within 10 months of its launch than in Korea), I don't believe in huge success in this region unless the company will replicate its Korean model in Taiwan entirely, which will require billions of dollars and years of development. I would rather have the company focus on its domestic market and expand its offerings there.

What I am particularly interested in right now is how the Farfetch (OTCPK:FTCHF) acquisition will play out. This surprising acquisition (which happened back in mid-December) could turn out to be the meaningful catalyst that could move CPNG higher, despite the fact it might hurt Coupang's margins in the short term. I'm assuming management addresses the Farfetch acquisition in more detail on the Q4 earnings call.

Let's first look at the luxury goods market, the largest segment of the overall luxury industry, which was estimated to be over $1.4 trillion globally in 2023. The latest Bain-Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study forecasts increased resilience to recession and continuous expansion for the rest of the decade to 2030, even amid economic turbulence and possible wars.

Personal luxury goods have seen impressive growth since the pandemic, despite China's luxury market stall during this period. However, most industry analysts expect the Chinese luxury market to have already recovered, while Southeast Asia and South Korea have been excelling in both growth and future potential. And I don't mention India, whose luxury market could expand by 3.5 times by 2030.

Furthermore, there are several tailwinds for sector growth, the primary one being that Gen Zs, the largest demographic group in most countries, are finally reaching the stage of their lives when they can afford luxury goods.

So, by buying Farfetch, Coupang is now part of this massive market that goes far beyond South Korea. While it is still unclear what Coupang will do with Farfetch, I suspect a lot of business optimization is ahead, with a primary focus on Farfetch's e-commerce business (transaction fees from the third-party seller in its marketplace), which generates the majority of revenue (80%+), and eliminating the rest, including selling its own products in its marketplace.

Having witnessed how carefully Coupang has been building out its core business, how financially disciplined it is now, and how much free cash flow it now generates (over $1.5 billion in the past twelve months) - I really hope Coupang will succeed in fixing Farfetch and turning it into a profitable asset.

I will further speculate that Coupang could turn Farfetch into a luxury powerhouse in the Asian region, including China, a crucial market for the long-term future of the entire luxury industry. Historically, millions of tourists from Asia flooded major European shopping districts every year. Europe is still the go-to place for luxury goods shopping, not only for Asians but also for tourists from the US and the Middle East. The primary reason is that most luxury brands originate from Europe, and prices there are usually lower than in the rest of the world. Plus, the availability and assortment of goods is many times greater.

This could change with Farfetch now becoming a Korean company. With Coupang's best-in-class logistics network, Korea could become the central hub for luxury goods in that region, transforming the way not only how Koreans buy lux (and they buy a lot) but also how the rest of the region buy, including China.

What I like about Coupang is that with plenty of free cash flow that keeps only growing, the company can afford to take such bets. I am very curious about how it will play out eventually.

Valuation

As I mentioned above, I think the valuation is compelling at these prices. With the stock closing today at $14.39, it means the enterprise value is now around $23.6 billion (which includes more than $2.1 billion of net cash on the balance sheet).

Looking at the CY2024 consensus estimates below, we can see the stock is now trading at just 18.4x 2024 EV/EBITDA for a company that is expected to grow EBITDA by 70% over the next 3-4 years from $786M in 2023 to over $6 billion in CY2027 although there are only a couple analysts that have submitted numbers for CY2026 and CY2027 so I would not trust them. Personally, I'd be surprised if CPNG can get EBITDA margins to 17.5% in CY2027, but I'm not sure they need to in order to get net income margins to 7% by CY2027.

I do think CPNG can get to $2.2+ billion in net income by CY2027 but I'm also being a little conservative with my numbers because it's hard to know what kind of revenue and margin contribution we'll see from Farfetch and what international expansion might turn into. Sea Limited (SE) tried to expand too quickly a few years ago, and it definitely backfired; they burned a ton of cash and ultimately ended up leaving many regions they tried getting into. I don't want CPNG to make that same mistake.

If we look at NTM P/E multiple, CPNG has never been cheaper. The number below (37.5x) is still using 2023 Q4 estimates (plus the next 3 quarters) since they have not been reported yet. If we look ahead to CY2024, CPNG is trading at 35.9x GAAP earnings with a 44% average EPS growth rate over the next few years. This means CPNG is trading at a PEG ratio below 1.0x, especially if you just look at CY2024 earnings, which are expected to grow by 64-70% depending on whether we use GAAP or non-GAAP, so CPNG looks pretty cheap in my opinion if they can hit these estimates.

If CPNG reports better-than-expected revenues and earnings with strong guidance, then I'm expecting some big moves over the next 6-12 months driven by multiple expansions. If CPNG guides to $0.42 of EPS in CY2024 (for 70% Non-GAAP EPS growth) and investors think they can grow EPS by another 50-55% in CY2025, then this stock deserves to trade at a higher P/E multiple than 35.9x, perhaps something closer to 45x would be fairer since that's still a PEG ratio below 1.0x.

45 P/E x $0.48 of EPS (assuming they beat their own guidance) plus cash / 1.787B shares = $24 per share, which is almost 70% upside from the current prices - I'd call this my bull case scenario for the next 12 months but this is why I own the stock and I'm adding at current prices.

Conclusion

Clearly, I think Coupang, Inc. is a bargain at current prices and might have a 200% upside over the next 3-5 years, but that means revenues need to compound at ~12% per year while net income margins expand by approximately 100 bps per year.

If CPNG can grow revenues faster or expand margins faster, then my bull case looks even better. If revenues slow down faster than consensus and we don't see margins expanding, then I don't see any reason to stick with the stock.

I'm also curious to see what they do with Farfetch and how much information they are willing to share in the earnings press release and conference call. I assume analysts will be all over this topic. I believe Farfetch has a market cap of $25+ billion at the peak a few years ago, and then last month, CPNG basically bought them for $500 million, plus some debt and a bag of donuts.

For me personally, the biggest risk right now with I think Coupang, Inc. is a bargain at current prices and might have a 200% upside over the next 3-5 years, but that means revenues need to compound at ~12% per year while net income margins expand by approximately 100 bps per year. is selling pressure from SoftBank, which still owns more than $5.5 billion of the company (approximately 24% of the outstanding shares).

I do think the stock can do well in spite of SoftBank but their continuous selling will be a headwind unless CPNG crushes Q4 earnings and gives strong CY2024 guidance, in which case the big fund managers will be tripping over each other to start buying shares and won't care about SoftBank ringing the register on their early investment.