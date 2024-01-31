Yozayo

In the field of genetic testing and precision medicine, Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MYGN) is a progressive company, which can be observed in its steady double-digit revenue growth and the upward revision of revenue guidance for the next year. The financial results of the third quarter of 2023 of the company demonstrate a strong year-over-year growth in testing volumes in various segments, such as hereditary cancer, pharmacogenomics, and prenatal testing. This upward trend is not a temporary increase but the fifth quarter in a row of such results, which confirms the company's ability to manage growth given its current financials.

Further scrutiny of the financials shows a 23% YOY revenue boost to $191.9 million, with a better GAAP gross margin that grew by 221 basis points YOY. GAAP EPS shows a loss, but the adjusted EPS is closer to break-even, suggesting good management of costs despite the outward pressures. Additionally, the upward adjustment of the 2023 revenue guidance and the publication of the 2024 guidance reflects confidence in continued growth, probably driven by operational improvements and strategic moves.

Myriad Genetics is not simply being carried along by the tide of the industry but guides its course - the purchase of Intermountain Precision Genomics assets is a prime example of this. This is a strategic step that may strengthen its operational efficiencies and position in oncology precision medicine.

Recent Financial Updates

The financial vitality of Myriad Genetics is a mirror reflection of its operational performance. The third-quarter figures say it all, an 18% increase in test volume and a very substantial 23% year-over-year increase in revenue. This does not represent a one-off triumph but a reflection of a stable trend of development that the company has been undergoing. Of particular note is a rise in GAAP gross margin to 70.0% which suggests that profitability and operating efficiency have risen.

ycharts.com

The adjustment of loss per share to a reduced loss indicates that although profitability is yet to be realized, the direction is favorable. The difference between GAAP and adjusted earnings also suggests that the firm is taking a proactive stance to address issues, such as the $20.0 million initial cash payment for the settlement of a securities class action lawsuit, which when ignored, presents a more robust operating cash flow position.

But it is not only the income statement that requires scrutiny. The balance sheet shows an asset-based credit facility, which reflects a strategic increase from $90.0 million to $115.0 million, creating more space for maneuvering growth projects. The settlement of the Ravgen litigation and the agreed-upon payment structure is further evidence of Myriad's ability to handle its legal and financial liabilities efficiently and with an eye on future growth.

Product Pipeline

The rebranding of TheraMap is the most recent change from Myriad. This commitment is evidenced by the transformation of Solid Tumor to Precise Tumor Test after the purchase of Intermountain Precision Genomics' assets. This product utilizes an all-encompassing 500+ gene panel that can analyze both DNA and RNA, thereby providing a fine-grained view of the genetic profile of a tumor. This kind of profiling is essential for pairing patients suffering from advanced solid tumors with the best therapeutic approaches and determining eligibility for clinical trials.

Just as important is the upcoming release of Precise Liquid. The transformation to liquid biopsies is a great advancement in terms of convenience and patient satisfaction as it helps to obtain comprehensive genomic profiling with a blood draw. This invention is not just patient-centered but also demonstrates the agility of Myriad in adaptation to the changing environment of medical technology. The final validation studies of Precise Liquid, which establish the base for Medicare reimbursement, are a timely strategic action that can drive product penetration on its market launch.

investor.myriad.com

Another thing that is brought to the surface with the help of the Precise Treatment Registry, which was introduced by Myriad, is its innovative use of the data. By integrating genetic information with patient results, Myriad is not only helping clinicians but also participating in the development of precision cancer research and equalizing patient care advances.

Myriad's attempts to venture into liquid biopsy applications and the creation of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) detection technologies are a message of the future in an industry that does not stop innovating. These efforts, combined with strategic partnerships, such as the increased collaboration with Illumina, make Myriad Genetics a leader in the field of oncology precision.

investor.myriad.com

Strategic Acquisitions

Myriad Genetics has strengthened its market presence by acquiring strategically important assets from Intermountain Precision Genomics. This acquisition is a significant one that includes the Precise Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test, and a CLIA-certified laboratory. This transaction, which is expected to close on February 1, 2024, clearly shows Myriad's intent to integrate and improve its oncology services.

This operational shift is also a major strategic decision by Myriad Genetics to internalize tests such as the Precise Tumor Test after acquiring the assets of Intermountain. This transition to internal testing provides several tiers of strategic and operational benefits.

First, by performing these tests in-house, Myriad acquires the ability to oversee the entire testing process firsthand. This control runs from the research and development to the actual test administration as well as data analysis. Such incorporation guarantees that all stages of the testing process meet Myriad's high quality standards and correlate with the general business strategy. It also ensures that Myriad can timely adapt to emerging scientific information or customer needs and remain at the forefront of precision medicine.

Another important factor is cost-effectiveness. By internalizing these processes, there is a possibility of eliminating the dependence on outside providers, which results in long-term cost savings. This can be especially important in the context of production scalability. With the increasing demand for such tests, having in-house capabilities enables Myriad to scale its operations in a more effective and efficient manner to avoid some of the bottlenecks that can be associated with relying on third-party providers.

The move comes at a time when the rest of the healthcare sector is slowly moving towards precision medicine, an approach in which treatment is based on the genetic profile of an individual. The acquisition and integration of IPG's assets that Myriad undertook is a strategic fit that places the company in a position to take advantage of this change, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of genomic testing.

The advantages of these acquisitions in the long run are not only confined to Myriad's operational efficiency. They also represent the firm's dedication to growth and advancement in the field of oncology. With the acquisition and integration of these cutting-edge technologies, Myriad is well-positioned to unlock novel avenues for innovation, which can be translated into new products and market entry.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Myriad Genetics has grown not only through strategic acquisition but also through strong partnerships and collaborations that have significantly increased its market share. For example, the long-term agreement with UnitedHealthcare is expected to begin in Q1 2024. This alliance secures Myriad a constant flow of insurance subscribers, hence volume expansion and revenue consistency. Sustainability in growth and investor confidence depends on the longevity and stability of such agreements.

In the same vein, the master collaboration agreement with QIAGEN (QGEN) for the development of companion diagnostic tests in cancer is another form of strategic partnership. These relationships are critical since they bring together Myriad's knowledge in genetic testing and QIAGEN's international presence, which could increase the company's market share and help it expand internationally.

Moreover, the broadened partnership with Illumina (ILMN) for HRD testing in the US market, excluding Japan, also broadens Myriad's presence. These are some of the critical components of this collaboration, which paves the way for companion diagnostics collaborations with the world's pharmaceutical companies through distributable kits and centralized laboratory service provision. They offer the company a competitive advantage by allowing it to reach a wider range of customers and participate in the increase in demand for personalized medicine.

The company's attitude toward partnerships is also indicative of the company's deep understanding of the power of collaborative innovation. Through partnering with key players in the healthcare sector, Myriad uses the collective knowledge to speed up the development of new products and services thus improving the company's value proposition to patients and healthcare providers.

Valuation Standing

Myriad's EV/Sales TTM and EV/Sales FWD ratios are at 2.90 and 2.84, respectively, both below the sector median. This reflects a valuation that is not too demanding, particularly given the growth trajectory and prospects for the company.

The Price/Sales TTM and Price/Sales FWD ratios are at 2.52 and 2.68, respectively, indicating a discount to the sector median. Additionally, the Pric/eBook TTM ratio is higher than the sector median at 2.73. This premium valuation could be justified by the premium for Myriad's niche services, proprietary technology, and the strategic value of its acquisitions.

The figures in Myriad's valuation are not the only thing that is striking, but rather the circumstances in which they are found. The company's increasing earnings, recent acquisitions, and strong product pipeline create a backdrop that can support the current valuation, and may even generate potential for further gain in value in the future.

Conclusion

In the future, Myriad Genetics seems to be in a position to benefit from a number of opportunities for growth, especially in the growing field of precision medicine. The projected revenue growth of 9%-11% above the mid-point of the 2023 revenue guidance range for the company demonstrates a healthy trajectory ahead. This kind of growth is backed by internal growth, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships that are anticipated to steer innovation and expansion of the market.

The introduction of Precise Liquid in the near future and further development of the Precise Tumor Test will allow Myriad to widen its product portfolio and address the increasing need for non-invasive and all-encompassing genomic profiling. These launches are in line with the current medical trends that advocate for individualized treatment plans using the genetic information of an individual.

Of course, the way forward is not free from hurdles. Myriad needs to deal with the intricate regulatory situation, particularly the Medicare reimbursement problem for the novel tests. The company must also keep its operational efficiency and control costs to increase its GAAP profitability, while also remaining ahead of other biotech companies in a sector known for its competition.