New York Community Bancorp Collapses On Massive Dividend Cut, Now What?

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp reported a surprise earnings miss and a massive dividend cut, causing shares to tank 40% premarket.
  • Despite the negative news, New York Community Bancorp shares are a buy at $6.00, with potential for a rebound in the coming weeks and months.
  • The bank's asset quality improved, but there are concerns about exposure to commercial real estate and the office sector.
  • NYCB sports a huge discount-to-book.

Banking Default

wildpixel

There is a great amount of commentary on today's surprise Q4 earnings miss from New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and the massive dividend cut down to $0.05 quarterly. Ouch. Shares tanked 40% premarket. We were asked about it

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.48K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

s
skrapman
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (107)
I was able to pick up the A preferred at $19. Bought 5000 commons this morning. Was hoping the baby bonds would retreat to 34, no such luck. I feel this will rebound in due time. Surprised there was no mention of new requirements by anyone concerning the 100b in assets. I seem to recall doing this trade in march. it worked out very well.
n
notyouagain
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (2.89K)
The current yield is around 3% but my yield just shrank to 1.8%.

The only company I ever willingly accepted a 1.8% dividend yield from is Hershey.

NYCB is no Hershey. So long.
V
Vejrup
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (449)
Completely agree with "Quad" conclusions. Sellers were dividend investors, "borrowed money" that got hit on the wrong foot, and investors that are run by emotions. Market cap of 2.6 billion USD washed out due to loan provisions of 500 mUSD and a divi cut. The latter will build the equity. NYCB is attractive at these levels and mispriced. In addition, the NYCB "51/bond" has declined 12% despite it being more secure now than prior to the divi cut - oh boy!
J
JG.27
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (7)
@Vejrup what's the CUSIP on the bond you're referencing? all I see is 649445AC7 which doesn't appear to trade...
svalbard10 profile picture
svalbard10
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (218)
@JG.27 NYCB.PR.U
themacguy521 profile picture
themacguy521
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (1.1K)
It was a steal $6. I topped up right after the halt this morning.
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (1.61K)
Thanks for the note. I added at $6 this morning.

Long & Overweight NYCB
