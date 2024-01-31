Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avnet Inc. (AVT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2024 1:46 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.52K Followers

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Burke - Vice President of Treasury & Investor Relations

Phil Gallagher - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Director

Ken Jacobson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Stein - Truth Securities

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the Avnet Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the floor over to Joe Burke, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations for Avnet.

Joe Burke

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Avnet second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. This morning, Avnet released financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 and the release is available on the Investor Relations section of Avnet's website, along with a slide presentation which you may access at your convenience.

As a reminder, some of the information contained in the news release and on this conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in Avnet's most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Today's call will be led by Phil Gallagher, Avnet's CEO; and Ken Jacobson, Avnet's CFO.

With that, let me

