Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) when I wrote about it the last time, as I was wary about the near-term growth outlook, especially with management guiding for potential flat to declining growth in FY24. Based on my current outlook and analysis of FFIV, I recommend a buy rating. I have become more bullish on the growth outlook as there are indications of enterprise spending coming back online, and FFIV is already in talks with these prospects. Combined with the strong 1Q24 performance, it suggests that FFIV could possibly beat its FY24 guidance (or raise it in the coming quarters). With positive near-term demand trends, I shifted focus to look at the medium-term for FFIV, believing that the business will benefit from the growing AI utilization trend.

Review

FFIV 1Q24 revenue came in at $693 million, beating the street’s estimate of $685 million, in line with prior guidance of $675–$695 million. Breaking revenue contribution by segment, product revenue came in at $306 million (down 10%), which was largely in line with street expectations for $308 million. Services revenue came in at $387 million (7% growth), which was slightly above street expectations for $378 million. The beat in service revenue led to a better than expected gross profit performance of $575 million, which also beat expectations for $566 million on an absolute basis but was in line on a margin basis. The notable thing about gross margin expansion is that it came in at the high end of the management-guided range (82%–83%). As a result, EBIT saw $246 million, beating street expectations for $228 million. Despite a strong 1Q24 performance, management reiterated FY24 revenue guidance (flat to down low-single-digit percentage vs. FY23) and operating margins of 33–34%. Management also guided for 2Q24 revenue of $675–$695 million, an adj. gross margin of 82–83%, and an adj. EPS of $2.79–$2.91. What this guidance implies is that 2H23 will see no sequential improvement in demand trends. Based on 1Q24 performance, I am gradually turning my position more bullish, in that I think there is a chance that FFIV will raise its guidance in the next 1 or 2 quarters as it continues to beat expectations.

There are a couple of reasons why I believe this will be the case. First off, 1Q24 results suggest that enterprise spending hasn't declined dramatically. In reality, management has noticed an improvement in the demand trends for systems and its pipeline of orders over the coming quarters, even though customers are still closely monitoring budgets. FFIV is also seeing a rise in customer engagement to support them across various environments, such as private cloud, public cloud, on-premise, and the edge. This is promising because it shows that enterprises are still focused on enhancing their tech stack (and not putting this topic aside from their growth agenda). Importantly, FFIV is in these discussions, which is supportive of a growing pipeline trend. Secondly, I believe the higher cost of capital in today's capital markets has forced businesses to take a good look at their P&L to figure out where cost savings can be achieved. One way to achieve this is to consolidate tech systems, which is a positive tailwind for FFIV even in this macro environment.

In terms of the demand that we are seeing, certainly in terms of demand, if I compare what we saw in the first half of 2023 versus the demand that we saw in Q1 and what we expect to see in our Q2, half on half, first half '23 to first half '24, demand is meaningfully up relative to last year. Now that is, I would say, generally broad-based across all major theaters, and it's also across most industry verticals. We talked to some verticals are performing better than others, but generally, broadly, we've seen that across all industry verticals. And we are starting in our engagement with customers, we're starting to see that play out. So for example, today two-thirds of our NGINX customers are also BIG-IP customers. I think one thing we have seen perhaps accelerate in large enterprises really over the last 12 months is consolidation. And so, really going through the portfolio of applications in an enterprise and looking through that portfolio and looking at what apps are really mission critical, which apps really need to continue to be in service and which apps need to be decommissioned or rationalized. 1Q24 call

A third point is that I think the maintenance trends for older assets have recently slowed down, which suggest that refresh cycle for these older assets could be around the corner. Demand from service provider clients is also driving FFIV's perpetual software license growth, which has been consistently strong at 19% growth.

We are still seeing high-maintenance attached, particularly for some of our older platforms. We're starting to see some of that decline a little bit, which gives us some thoughts, that over time, we're going to see some of the refresh happen, but it's too early to call like which quarter in particular that starts to take place.

Lastly, I am in the bullish camp when it comes to AI being a tailwind for FFIV. As the number of AI-powered business apps continues to rise in the coming years, I believe FFIV will be in a prime position to:

Ensure the safety of AI/ML models by providing clients with API security. Provide Distributed Cloud Services for optimizing, managing, and securing AI-apps in multi-cloud and hybrid setups. Particularly encouraging is the fact that FFIV data shows that 38 percent of businesses host applications in six different types of environments, and that 88 percent of customers run applications across on-premise and cloud environments (as mentioned in 1Q24 earnings call).

We expect that as enterprises ramp adoption of AI over the next one to two years, that adoption will bring with it a flood of new enterprise applications that leverage those AI models and the APIs of the new AI-driven services. 1Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

I have turned much more bullish on the FFIV growth outlook relative to my previous update after reviewing 1Q24 performance. Previously, I took the lower end of management FY24 guidance (flat to down low-single digit) for my FY24 growth assumption. Based on the enterprise demand trend and 1Q24 performance, I believe management can beat its guidance, and I expect a modest beat. Now that there are signs of demand recovery (while it has not shown up in the financials), I have gained confidence to model FY26 performance as well. I expect growth to accelerate in FY25 and FY26 back to the previous ~10% growth range as enterprise spending normalizes and FFIV takes advantage of the AI tailwind. As for margins, my expectations remain the same for FY24, but I see modest expansion in FY25/FY26 due to operating leverage, driving FFIV back to its previous margin high of ~28% pre-covid. Lastly, with the growth coming back online and margin expansion back on track, I believe FFIV should see a mean reversion in its multiples back to 15.5x forward PE as business conditions have normalized.

Risk and final thoughts

Growth recovery is dependent on enterprise spending normalizing. Current trends are certainly positive, but the risk is that the engagements that FFIV has with enterprises do not translate to growth in the near term. This will cause the market to become more conservative when we approach 2H24, as the burden for 2H24 to outperform 2H23 will be greater in order for FFIV to beat its FY24 guidance.

In conclusion, I am upgrading my rating for FFIV from hold to buy, driven by positive signs of enterprise spending normalization. Despite earlier caution due to the flat-to-declining growth outlook for FY24, the strong 1Q24 performance, coupled with enterprise demand trends, indicates potential for beating guidance. Additionally, the current macroeconomic climate forces businesses to think about reducing cost (i.e., through consolidating tech systems), which is a tailwind for FFIV. The slowdown in maintenance trends also suggests an imminent refresh cycle for older assets. Furthermore, FFIV's position to capitalize on the AI trend and its ability to ensure AI/ML model safety and provide distributed cloud services contribute to my bullish outlook in the medium term.