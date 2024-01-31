Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saratoga Investment (Down Big): 40+ Big-Yield BDCs Compared

Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • Saratoga Investment Corp is a small-cap business development company with a big 12.4% dividend yield and the shares just sold off hard (down ~10% year-to-date) now trading at a discounted 0.89x book value.
  • Saratoga's 2.2x debt/equity is not as precarious as it may seem (thanks to significant loans backed by the SBIC), but it still could become problematic as non-transparent depreciation/write-downs continue.
  • After comparing Saratoga to 40+ big-yield BDCs, we review the business, dividend, valuation, risks, and conclude with how it ranks among the top ideas in our portfolio.
40+ Big-Yield BDCs, Blue Harbinger Research

DNY59

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) is a small-cap business development company ($300 million market cap) with a big yield (12.4%) and some big risks. The company’s high leverage isn’t as bad as it seems (thanks to SBIC

We do still own three other big-yield BDCs in our High Income NOW Portfolio, and one of them just made our new report: Top 10 Big Yields.

We also recently reduced (moderately) our aggregate BDC exposure (following the industry's strong recent performance) in favor of select big-yield bond CEFs, (which we believe are increasingly better positioned for the current macroeconomic environment).

If you are an income-focused investor, the market continues to present select (highly attractive!) opportunities.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger
19.38K Followers

Founder at blueharbinger.com (research), mark-hines.com (portfolio reviews, managed accounts). MBA @ChicagoBooth.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 3:03 PM
Good commentary

Didn't both Main and Cswc apply for SBIC licenses... haven't heard anything in a while
Blue Harbinger
Today, 3:01 PM
Sharing data on big-yield CEFs (to go along with the big-yield BDC data in this report).

Top 100 Big-Yield CEFs, Ranked:
www.blueharbinger.com/...

Best,
BH
