Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have been a material underperformer over the past year, losing 19%. Like many regional banks, CFG has been hit with higher funding costs, which exacerbated headwinds from its fixed-rate swap positions, as discussed in my October write-up. Since that buy recommendation, shares have returned about 40%, surpassing my low-$30’s price target, making now an opportune time to revisit the company. I remain bullish CFG.

In Citizens’ fourth quarter announced on Jan 17th, it earned $0.85, beating estimates by a penny, while revenue fell by 9.5% to $2 billion as net interest income has been squeezed. These adjusted results excluded a $225 million one-time assessment to the FDIC to cover its losses in deposit bailouts earlier this year. Adjusted earnings for the full year came in at $3.88. Citizens is by no means performing poorly; rather, by locking in fixed rates via swaps, it left a lot of potential upside on the table as interest income could have been substantially higher, a headwind that will continue in 2024.

Indeed, net interest income fell by $34 million to $1.49 billion as CFG’s net interest margin ("NIM") compressed by 12bp to 2.91%. That is 39bp narrower than a year ago. Interest-earning assets yields rose 7bp to 5.2% whereas interest bearing deposit costs rose by 19bp to 2.79%. Additionally, 21% of deposits were noninterest bearing ("NIB") down from 22% last quarter, a negative mix shift.

This share is now back below pre-COVID levels, and management expects the pace of declines in NIB to “moderate” in coming quarters. Overall, Citizens has acquitted itself sufficiently well during the past year’s scramble to retain deposits. Average deposits rose by $600 million to $177.1 billion, down 1% from last year. On a period-end basis, they were down by $900 million. As you can see below, after seeing a plunge in Q1, CFG has been able to recover most of its lost deposits and stayed essentially stable in the $177 billion area.

Given slightly lower deposits and greater liquidity needs for regulatory purposes, CFG has also been trimming its loan book, which has contributed to the pressure on NIM. Importantly, we should be through the majority of this. Indeed, the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio of 82.3% was down from 84% last quarter. While 2024 loans on average will be below 2023 levels, they should rise from this exit point. As you can see below, loans are down by nearly $11 billion from a year ago.

About 75% of the decline in loans has come from lower business lending, partly driven by lower demand. Citizens has achieved its targeted liquidity level, with a 117% coverage ratio. As such, over time, we should now see loan growth be broadly in-line with deposit growth. Credit quality is deteriorating as the economic cycle continues to age but in keeping with expectations. There were $171 million in provisions for credit losses, consistent with last quarter, as net charge-offs rose to 46bp from 40bp last quarter.

Citizens now has $2.3 billion of allowances vs $1.36 billion of nonaccrual loans, up 5bp sequentially due to C&I loans and a modest increase in office. For perspective, allowances are 1.59% of loans vs its normalized 1.3% level, giving it some protection from an economic downturn. CFG has about $5.9 billion of office exposure, which I view as manageable. Against these loans, it has already reserved about 10%. These reserves assume a 67% drop in office prices, which appears quite conservative.

While office exposure merits ongoing attention, I am comfortable with CFG’s approach to these loans. Separately, noninterest income rose 2% to $500 million sequentially, led by higher asset management fees. Given ongoing strength in the equity market, this should be a modest tailwind in 2024.

Aside from its loan book, including short-term investments, CFG has a $38 billion securities portfolio. $27 billion is fixed, down from $30 billion last quarter. The yield is up to 3.25% from 2.95% last quarter, as lower yielding bonds mature. I would expect this fixed portfolio to continue to modestly decline as CFG maintains a quiet pace of reinvestment. Because many of these bonds were purchased when interest rates were lower, they have an unrealized loss, which sits in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).

AOCI is a $2.7 billion capital headwind, and by the end of 2025, that could fall to $1.8 billion if the forward curve plays out. That is because bonds at a loss gradually pull back toward par and eventually mature. Overall, CFG has a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.6% up from 10.4% last quarter. This is 9% adjusted for AOCI, up from 8.3% last quarter. This is a solid capital position even with AOCI, leaving CFG well positioned for the eventual phase-in of AOCI into its capital calculation at the end of next year.

Now, a reason why capital with AOCI improved so much QoQ was that interest rates declined, reducing unrealized losses. As a result, CFG’s tangible book value/share of $30.91 rose by 11% from last quarter. If rates had stayed near the October highs, it likely would have taken another 6-12 months for tangible book value to surpass $30. If we do see rates rise again, book value could decline, though the impact is lessening as bonds and swaps mature.

As you can see below, aside from its fixed-rate securities, CFG also swapped floating exposure into fixed rates at substantially lower yields. Now, if the Fed cuts rates repeatedly, these swaps will also be less of a headwind. Their impact will peak in the middle of this year and gradually fade away. Ultimately, CFG hedged away too much rate upside, and this decision has weighed on net interest income, but CFG is moving through this problem. So long as the Fed does not reverse course and begin raising rates again, investors will soon be looking past this headwind.

In addition to Q4 results, CFG provided guidance, which assumes 1-2% GDP growth with five Fed rate cuts, both of which strike me as a reasonable central case. I am a bit more conservative than this guidance, as I am not forecasting a release of reserves, given CFG has less than 200% coverage of nonaccrual loans. Instead, I assume reserves are held flat. With this more cautious assumption, net income is likely to decline by about $300 million, meaning EPS should be about $3.25 (before share repurchases), in line with my $3.20-$3.40 estimate. If not for the swaps, CFG would be growing earnings in 2024.

Because CFG’s capital position is strong, even with AOCI losses, the company expects to resume share repurchases in Q1. The size and timing will be dependent on market conditions. If rates rise, buybacks will likely slow, but if the Fed cuts more quickly, we may see faster buybacks. I continue to assume about $100 million/quarter or 2-3% share count reduction on top of its secure 4.9% yield, for a ~7.5% capital return yield.

Now, at 10.5x earnings, CFG is at the higher-end of regional bank valuations, though its pro forma capital position leaves it well positioned to buy back more stock than peers and likely accelerate buyback in late 2024 and throughout 2025. Additionally, we know the headwind from swaps is going to go away as they roll off, and earnings would be above $3.65-$3.75/share without these contracts. I continue to recommend investors look through this impact, and at CFG’s underlying earnings power.

Most regional banks are trading up to 10x earnings. While CFG is above this at my forecasted earnings, given these swaps are rolling off, I view $3.75 as a more reasonable run-rate level of earnings, particularly with share repurchases resuming, which can support a share price of about $37.50. Another way to approach valuation is by looking at CFG's book value, which is $30.91. Now, the $1 billion decline in AOCI over the next year as bonds and swaps mature alone will increase book value to about $33.40. Assuming 2% share count reduction from repurchases, book value will be about $34 in a year. Given $3.25 in EPS, CFG should retain another $0.60-$0.90 in earnings after buybacks and dividends, for a tangible book value that in a year would be between $34.50-$35.

With a double-digit return on equity, stable deposit franchise, and growing private bank, I would expect CFG to continue to trade at a modest premium to book value, as it does today. At 1.05-1.1x book value, CFG should trade at $36.75-$38 in a year, similar to my $37.50 target based on its earnings power. Given the bank's book value and earnings, I view upper $30's as a reasonable 12-month price target.

All investments have risks. For CFG, there are several. First, if we were to see deposits begin to outflow that would be concerning, though the worst of this risk has passed the industry--monitoring these trends each quarter will be critical. Additionally, in a recession, we likely would see higher defaults and loan losses, forcing increased reserves. As noted, CFG has reserved assuming 1-2% GDP growth. I view a recession as unlikely and am comfortable with its reserves. Investors should continue to monitor its delinquency data. My own earnings estimates incorporate a more conservative view of loan losses already than guidance.

Finally, if the Fed reverses course and raises rates, its swap position will become more costly while deposit costs could rise, squeezing net interest income. This is why CFG is likely to underperform if the Fed holds rates higher than forecast for longer. Conversely, if it cuts more quickly, its AOCI losses will close faster. I view further Fed rate hikes as unlikely; however, investors should monitor inflation readings and commentary from Fed officials to gauge this risk.

While recognizing shares could pause if interest rates stay higher for longer, I view CFG as a core holding within the regional bank sector. Shares have had a strong run, but I would expect them to continue to gradually recover their 2023 losses and push into the upper $30’s in 2024.