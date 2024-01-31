Ron and Patty Thomas

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) primarily generates revenue by providing EPC services to the power generation sector. The company generally posts lumpy revenue and earnings as their business consists of large projects that don't lead to meaningful recurring revenue. Argan must continually replenish its backlog in order to maintain earnings over time.

Earnings like this that are not recurring in nature are generally considered lower quality and command less interest from investors. Not only are these lumpy earnings less appealing, but the company has hoarded a massive amount of cash relative to its size. The rationale for this type of capital structure is somewhat understandable given the volatility of earnings, but at this extreme, it is generally considered poor capital allocation to do this. A look at the chart for Argan's stock shows these weaknesses as it's relatively flat over the past decade. There have been good periods and bad periods but in general, it has been better to trade Argan's stock than to invest in it.

Despite this history of lackluster performance, I think an investment in Argan makes much more sense now than it has in the past for two reasons. First, tailwinds exist for Argan as the shift to renewable energy will create demand for renewable energy facilities and natural gas power plants to plug gaps from the inherently less reliable renewable energy sources. Additionally, the combination of increased electricity requirements from sources such as data centers, along with low natural gas prices will direct demand towards natural gas power plants. This sustainable demand along with a less competitive supply picture as competitors such as Fluor Corporation (FLR) and KBR, Inc. (KBR) have exited the lump sum EPC business in recent years should greatly benefit Argan. While these exits by competitors speak to the low quality nature of this business and could make Argan look bad from a certain perspective, it should help support growth and margins going forward.

Growth at stable margins will be especially lucrative for Argan because the company doesn't require large capital expenditures or investments in inventory. This means that earnings growth will be with very high returns on incrementally invested capital and will allow for high cash generation and more capital returns.

This point leads to the second reason I think an investment in Argan makes more sense now. The company is now much more committed to repurchasing shares along with paying a dividend as seen from the fact that Argan has spent almost $100mm on share repurchases over the past two years and has reduced its share count by about 15%. It's necessary to keep an eye on the pace of share repurchases as it has slowed significantly over the past few quarters, but these capital returns do a lot to diminish the issue of capital allocation. As long as the stock is trading below its intrinsic value, which I believe it is, these repurchases will be accretive for shareholders.

With these changes in the company's outlook in mind, I rate the stock a buy and assign it a price target of $78 which would provide a bit over 75% upside from today's price.

Company Overview

Argan primarily generates revenue through lump-sum EPC contracts in the power generation sector and this revenue is recognized over the course of a project. The company also generates some revenue through construction services, however this is a much smaller portion of Argan's consolidated revenue. Argan has four subsidiaries: Gemma Power Services ("GPS"), Atlantic Projects Company ("APC"), The Roberts Company ("TRC"), and Southern Maryland Cable ("SMC").

GPS and APC make up revenue from the power industry services segment, TRC makes up revenue from the industrial fabrication and field services segment, and SMC makes up revenue from the telecommunications infrastructure services segment.

Paraphrasing from Argan's annual report:

GPS provides full EPC services through designing, building, and commissioning large-scale energy projects, primarily in the U.S.

APC's operations are focused on the performance of engineering and construction services for the major electric utilities in Ireland, independent power plant owners, major data center operators, and OEMs.

TRC performs construction and field services with steel pipe and vessel fabrication capabilities serving organizations primarily in the Southeast region of the U.S.

SMC provides utility construction services and comprehensive wiring solutions to customers primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. and performs both outside and inside plant cabling.

The following are breakdowns of Argan's income statement by segment for the full year 2023 and the last nine months.

Argan's FY2023 Income Statement (Argan's 2022 Annual Report) Argan's FY2024 Financials Through Q3 (Argan's Q3 10-Q)

The following is a breakdown of Argan's backlog from its most recent quarterly earnings presentation.

Argan's Project Backlog (Q3 2023 Earnings Deck)

Clearly, power generation projects (natural gas power plants, renewable energy projects) will be the main driver of earnings going forward.

Valuation

Argan generally trades at a discount valuation due to the fact that it generates revenue through non-recurring contract wins that must constantly be replenished. This has historically led to unpredictable and lumpy earnings. Additionally, Argan has generally maintained an extremely conservative balance sheet. This is often not a bad thing, but currently, Argan has a net cash position of almost $400mm which is, when compared to its ~$600mm market cap, excessive. This poor capital allocation has likely contributed to the market assigning the stock a low multiple, especially given Argan's history of generating high returns on invested capital.

This large cash position also makes up a significant portion of the company's intrinsic value. If the company has little history of returning capital to shareholders, investors may discount the value of this cash, further leading to a lower multiple for the stock.

I think the stock could be at an inflection point because, as business results continue to benefit from the favorable supply/demand environment, the market will value the cash that the company holds closer to its face value given the fact that the management team is more serious about share repurchases.

Model

In my model I assume 10% growth in FY 2025 and no growth through the duration of the rest of the model (this is to account for the volatility of earnings over time), a constant 8% operating margin, interest income of $6mm in 2025 which declines to $3mm through 2034, a constant 25% tax rate, that D&A offsets capex, and a 10% cost of capital.

Argan DCF (Created by Author) Argan DCF Continued (Created by Author)

These assumptions lead me to a $77 price target which includes about $29 of cash per share. This puts the value of Argan's operations at $48 per share or about 15x the 2025 EPS estimate from my model.

Risks and Concerns

Argan is a small stock that trades only about $4mm in volume per day. This makes it relatively illiquid and could make it difficult to both build a position and to sell a position quickly. This could be an issue if an investor has a need for cash quickly.

Additionally, Argan's founder and long-time chairman Rainer Bosselmann recently sold 100,000 shares or about 25% of his position in Argan's stock. It's never great to see an insider sell a large chunk of their holdings, but Bosselmann is older and recently retired; it's not hard to believe that he is simply diversifying his investment holdings. Nevertheless, large insider sales are worth keeping an eye on.

Final Thoughts

Argan has not been a great investment over the past decade, but I think that is set to change. There is a good chance that demand tailwinds will exist for many years and with the recent departure of competitors from the lump-sum EPC power generation project space, Argan may be able to maintain higher margins for a longer period of time. Additionally, much of the current value of the business rests in the $29 per share of cash on its balance sheet. Now that management has shown that it is committed to capital returns with share repurchases, the market may value that cash at face value. With this in mind, I rate AGX a buy with a $78 price target, representing about 75% upside from where the stock is currently trading.