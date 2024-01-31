tianyu wu

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) trades at an 87% premium to net asset value. This is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that's invested in utilities. It has an extremely low turnover of around 1%. The shareholder capital adds up to $221 million and the fund leverages this through $100 million of preferred shares on which it pays ~5%+ and a promissory note of around $20 million. The preferred are trading slightly below par. I checked because it seems like a relatively cheap source of leverage, given short-term interest rates are currently 5%+. It is puzzling to me the fund is trading at such a large premium to net asset value, given it significantly lags behind the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU):

The top holdings are NextEra Energy (NEE), WEC Energy Group (WEC), ONEOK (OKE), and Xcel Energy (XEL), among others.

In its fact sheet, the firm, to its credit, calls out its high premium:

While net asset value has been declining for nearly ten years, curiously, the price of the units has moved in the opposite direction. Usually, funds that are experiencing a bad stretch trade at discounts to net asset value:

However, the distribution yields have gone in the opposite direction, which could explain why people are bidding this fund up above its net asset value. Getting 11.47% while being invested in "safe" utilities could be considered attractive.

What's curious is that assets under management have been increasing. It turns out that the fund is doing rights offerings from time to time. As long as the fund is trading at a premium to net asset value, doing a rights offering at a discount gives shareholders the option to get out without crashing the price, while the fund creates some value by giving out shares at a discount to the prevailing market price. This tends to decrease the premium, but it also increases net asset value because giving out shares above the market price is accretive.

CEF specialist Stanford Chemist covered the latest rights offering, dating back to 2022, here. He also wrote about the one before that, which occurred in 2021 and one in 2018. They all happened between February and May of their respective years.

The current premium is relatively low compared to the 100%+ average premium it has traded at in the last 12 months.

However, the premium to net asset value is declining more recently:

I can't be sure the premium will "normalize" towards the premium range (~5%-~50%) it traded at between 2000 and 2015. I looked into shorting this fund and coupling it with a long position in the Vanguard Utilities ETF VPU. However, my broker charges 34% to borrow the shares. That's down from a high of ~60% earlier in the year. Other brokers may charge lower fees if the shares are more readily available to them.

When investors are long the shares, most brokers pass them on around 50% of this borrow fee. If investors are set up to lend out shares, which is usually not the default option. As more people enable shares to be lent out, it does tend to decrease the borrowing fees and promote price discovery, which may not be the best thing for people who are long here.

In any case, I'm not inclined to own this fund at an 87% premium to go long a utility fund that hardly trades, is quite leveraged, and doesn't seem to keep up with the low-cost unlevered Vanguard option. To top it all off, the fund has a history of executing dilutive rights offerings in Q1 or early in Q2.