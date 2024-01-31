Rfldesign1982/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) back in February of last year when we stated that the Brazilian steel production company remained a solid income play. The dividend yield topped 10% at the time, and operating cash flow of $600+ million in the third quarter of 2022 ensured the payout was well covered on a cash-flow basis. Gerdau's impressive cash-flow generation also enabled the company to buy back its stock. Sustained buybacks over time ($112 million of stock was bought back in Q3 of fiscal 2022) help put a floor in the stock (due to fewer shares being outstanding) and also place less burden on the dividend, which opens up possibilities for the payout (per share) to be increased over time.

Nevertheless, if we fast-forward almost 12 months, we see that the shares of Gerdau have fallen close to 20% (when dividend payments are included) since our commentary in February of last year. Now, in the grand scheme of things, lower prices in 'fundamentally sound' dividend-paying companies is not a bad thing as compounding can potentially take place at a faster clip due to rising yields. The 'risk' though with reinvesting at lower prices is if the stock continues to fall. This risk brings a sizable opportunity cost into play, especially if one is forced to liquidate their holdings in full over time.

Gerdau's forward-looking dividend yield at present comes in at 7.43% which means the payout has been cut over the past 12 months. Furthermore, the generous buyback program which was in operation 12 months ago came to a finish at the end of October 2023. Therefore, given how shareholder returns have diminished in recent months, now is a good time to review Gerdau from a forward-looking basis.

Worrying Fundamentals

Macro trends (above-average inflation & interest rates) continue to adversely affect demand for Gerdau's product on the front end. However, what is more worrying from a forward-looking basis is how Chinese steel has started to encroach into the Brazilian market in a significant way. This has huge implications (if it is not stopped swiftly through steeper import tariffs at source) as Gerdau will have to cut its margins significantly just to be able to compete. Below in the Brazil BD market, we learned of lower sequential EBITDA in Q3 where the decline was significant over a rolling quarter basis (44%+).

Gerdau Q3-2023 EBITDA Results (Brazil BD) (Company Website)

Similar bearish trends (regarding EBITDA & EBITDA margin) were seen in the North American & Special Steel markets, although the South American segment did report a sequential improvement in its profitability. Slowing demand in the sizable North American market, as well as competition woes in Brazil however are areas of concern. Gerdau's CEO's concerns were palpable concerning the Brazilian situation on the recent Q3 earnings call.

The steel sector in Brazil employs three million people, including direct, indirect, and ancillary jobs and a significant portion of these jobs are at an imminent risk in the face of this challenging short-term scenario. If prolonged, the situation will also accelerate the deindustrialization of the country, which is already underway, and threatens the investments planned by the steel sector for the coming years.

Long-Term Technical Chart

Although there are no clear bearish trends in Gerdau's long-term technicals, investors always must be mindful of what could happen in this respect. The largest downturns in the stock in the past few decades (2020, 2015 & 2008) should remind investors that Gerdau is by no means a recession-proof stock. Furthermore, it is worth noting that investors in the past decided to sell the stock aggressively when major moving averages turned south. This comes about because human psychology mainly tends not to change. In essence, this means that history many times repeats in financial markets. On long-term charts, (to ascertain whether investor sentiment is changing) we like to use the 10-month moving average as well as the 40-month counterpart to spot for bullish or bearish crossovers. At present, as we see, Gerdau's 10-month moving average ($4.79) remains well above the 40-month ($4.20) but the 10-month has turned down in recent months.

Gerdau Long-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Intermediate 5-Year Chart

What makes the MACD indicator noteworthy on long-term charts is that it takes into account Gerdau's underlying trend and its momentum. Therefore, given the amount of information that goes into the MACD readout, divergences should not be taken lightly. Divergences take place when the MACD begins to trend in a different direction to the price line. These have been the conditions in GGB for quite some time, which may be insinuating a potential market top may be at hand.

Gerdau Intermediate Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Short-Term 14-Month Chart

When we pull up Gerdau's technicals over the past fourteen months or so, we are leaning more towards a topping pattern playing itself out here instead of a bottoming one. The reason for this boils down to the sizable fall-off in volume from July of last year. As technicians, we believe a trend to a large extent can be trusted when volume trends are in alignment. Weak volume trends (enhanced selling) usually mean lower prices are forthcoming, which means we will continue to watch underside support levels closely.

Gerdau Daily Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

To sum up, management's concerns in the company's latest Q3 earnings call seem to be in alignment with the stock's technicals at present. Weakness in Brazil as well as a projected slowdown in the sizable North American market continue to weigh on Gerdau's share price. These trends have made themselves known on the technical charts where, although the stock remains in a long-term bull market, Gerdau's more near-term charts point to weakness in the months to come. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings. We look forward to continued coverage.