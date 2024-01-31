da-kuk

I am probably as bullish on Cloudflare, Inc.'s (NYSE:NET) long-term prospects as anyone, as the company's distributed infrastructure and control of internet traffic provide it with a springboard to enter adjacent markets which are still underappreciated. Cloudflare's Worker platform, with its applicability in AI, and Cloudflare's entry into SASE are just early examples of the company's long-term potential.

While software growth is generally showing signs of reacceleration (Cloudflare included), macro conditions remain cloudy. This isn't really a favorable setup given that SaaS multiples have already returned to elevated levels, particularly given high interest rates and depressed growth. In addition, it is still not clear to what extent Cloudflare's sales issues have been resolved.

Market

Cloudflare witnessed a slowdown beginning in late 2021, although this didn't really show up in the company's financials until late 2022. The worst of this now appears to be passing, with the company's most recent commentary suggesting that the macro environment has stabilized, although it hasn't rebounded meaningfully.

Cloudflare's growth is reaccelerating, driven by product expansion and a normalization of internet traffic growth (~25% in 2023). Broadly similar trends can be observed across the cloud hyperscalers, supporting the notion that customer optimization headwinds are easing. Some of this is just the result of easier comparable periods in 2022 though.

The number of job openings mentioning Cloudflare in the job requirements points towards stabilization rather than reacceleration as well.

Figure 1: Job Openings Mentioning Cloudflare in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Stabilization at a lower level is also supported by Cloudflare's hiring. The number of Cloudflare employees increased 11% YoY in the third quarter to 3,529. The number of job openings also continues to decline. Cloudflare has stated a number of times that hiring will be in line with market conditions and growth expectations.

Figure 2: Cloudflare Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Cloudflare

Cloudflare's exposure to AI is garnering the most investor attention at the moment, but it is probably too soon to expect this to be a meaningful growth driver. Cloudflare's security business will remain the most important part of the business in the near term. Cloudflare launched Magic WAN Connector in October, giving it all the elements of a single vendor SASE solution. This is important as it is expected that most SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering by 2026. Magic WAN Connector is a software package that acts as an on-ramp to Cloudflare's network. It can be pre-installed on hardware delivered by TD SYNNEX or installed within organizations' existing environments.

Cloudflare also continues to build out its Workers platform with enhanced database functionality. The company recently announced Hyperdrive, which makes local databases global by caching popular queries. The most popular queries typically represent 80-90% of the queries issued by user-facing web applications, meaning Hyperdrive can significantly improve performance and reduce costs.

AI

The focus of recent commentary surrounding Cloudflare has shifted from network security toward AI, which is not surprising given Cloudflare's sales problems and the hype around AI.

Workload and latency requirements, along with regulations, will likely mean that some inference will be done at the network edge rather than in the cloud or on a device. It is too early to say how large this market will be though. I am somewhat skeptical about the latency use case though, as AI inference is relatively slow, meaning network latency is less of a concern.

Cloudflare now has partnerships with companies including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Hugging Face and Databricks to enable inference at the network edge. The company has also introduced Workers AI to support inference.

Workers AI makes well-known AI models available to run on serverless GPUs at the network edge. This is supported by Vectorize, a vector database that can be used for fine-tuning models. Cloudflare also offers AI Gateway, an observability tool that can be used to monitor AI costs.

Cloudflare is currently in the process of building out its infrastructure to support the deployment of AI and plans on having inference-optimized GPUs running in 100 cities by the end of 2023 and across almost its entire footprint by the end of 2024.

Thousands of developers are reportedly already using Cloudflare's new AI capabilities to build full stack AI applications on the company's network. Cloudflare also has a pipeline of customers interested in putting hundreds of billions of inference tasks on its infrastructure.

AI will likely become a meaningful contributor to Cloudflare's business in the long term, but given that much of this is likely to be due to inference workloads, it is too early to expect AI to be a meaningful growth driver. It will take time for companies to build and fine-tune models, assess applications in proof of concepts, deploy and build usage of applications.

Training cost arbitrage is also an AI tailwind at the moment, although Cloudflare doesn't expect this to persist long-term. Cloudflare's R2 object store allows customers to readily move data across clouds and locations without incurring egress costs. Customers are using this feature to move data to take advantage of lower-cost GPUs.

Sales Problems

Cloudflare has historically been a product-led company with a predominantly self-serve customer base. The company's long-term success is now becoming dependent on top-down enterprise sales though, as Cloudflare's product portfolio is becoming more strategic for customers. This shift is reportedly causing some teething issues, which Cloudflare is currently trying to address.

Cloudflare laid off underperformers and continues to refine its go-to-market strategy. While pipeline close rates and salesforce productivity are holding steady, it is unclear to what extent Cloudflare's sales issues have been resolved. Cloudflare continues to have a relatively small number of larger customers and a low proportion of sales come through channel partners. Cloudflare's growth rate also hasn't increased to an extent that would indicate a dramatic shift in sales efficiency. This may just be because it is too early for any changes to have had an impact.

Figure 3: Cloudflare Channel Partner Revenue and Large Customers (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Financial Analysis

Cloudflare's third quarter revenue was 336 million USD, up 32% YoY. EMEA was an area of relative strength while APAC growth was slightly weaker than the US.

Cloudflare guided to 352-353 million USD in revenue in the fourth quarter, which would represent a 28-29% YoY growth rate. Guidance is cautious due to a combination of geopolitical uncertainty, mixed macroeconomic data and challenging business conditions. I expect fourth quarter revenue to come in somewhere closer to 360-365 million USD.

Figure 4: Cloudflare Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Despite reported sales issues, Cloudflare's customer acquisition continues to be healthy, with particularly strong growth amongst larger customers. For example, the number of Cloudflare customers with more than 100,000 USD annual spend increased 34% YoY.

Figure 5: Cloudflare Customers (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Cloudflare's dollar-based net retention rate remains depressed though, at 116% in the third quarter. This is a lagging indicator which should continue increasing going forward. This is important as Cloudflare's growth slowdown appears to be in large part due to slower expansion within its existing customer base.

Figure 6: Cloudflare Net Retention Rate (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

While Cloudflare is beginning to generate substantial free cash flow, the company is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis. This is a somewhat meaningless metric though, given Cloudflare's stated strategy of investing through the income statement. Cloudflare generates efficient growth, which supports continued investment in sales and marketing and R&D, regardless of how this looks from a largely irrelevant traditional accounting perspective.

Figure 7: Cloudflare Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Conclusion

Cloudflare's distributed infrastructure and control of a large portion of internet traffic give it a unique competitive position. While there are still macro headwinds, and Cloudflare probably still has to improve its sales motion, the company's advantages will drive growth and margins longer-term.

Expectations of a broad-based acceleration in software growth on the back of AI are likely too optimistic though. As a result, software valuations look stretched in general, particularly relative to interest rates, which remain elevated. Cloudflare is particularly exposed due to its premium valuation. If companies like Cloudflare are to justify revenue multiples in the 20-30x range for any length of time, they will need growth to accelerate significantly from current levels.