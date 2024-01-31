Boarding1Now

In this article, I'll update you on one of my greatest investments since November - TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF). It's obviously a little odd to call this risky business one of my best investments. However, the fact is that since my purchasing of more shares at lows, even if this was not a large position, that has seen a RoR of over 50%.

Seeking Alpha RoR (Seeking Alpha)

Still, I don't think I have the right to take a massive victory lap given the volatility and pathway for the company to return to actual dividends and growth. But it was, nonetheless, on the basis of total returns, a very good time to buy TUI - and I highlighted it as such.

TUI has experienced a longer downturn than expected, but I do not recommend selling at this point, given the upside that we see for the company eventually. Certainly, there are safer and better investment options available than TUI. But I am a value-oriented investor - and it's hard to argue that TUI does not, as of today, provide appealing overall value, or that it did when I wrote about it in November.

From an operational perspective and point of view, the company has done quite well in the past few quarters - and here we'll update the overall thesis for the 2024E period.

You can find the latest of my TUI articles here, prior to this one.

TUI - Some things to like, but some tricky parts remain

Since my last article, we have full-year 2023E results. These results were also the reason why the company is up as much as it is, or at least in part.

Why is this the case?

Because of outperforming EBIT supported by great sales

FY23 delivered TUI a record revenue above €20.5B. Not exactly a "poor" indicator despite the valuation, on a top-line basis. Winter bookings kept their positive momentum despite higher pricing levels. Booking levels were up 11%, ASP was up 5%, and 2024E seems to be yet another solid period, with early summer bookings also up 13% YoY.

That's top-line. What happens once we move down?

We can expect the underlying EBIT to, according to the company, at least increase by a quarter or 25% in the new year. That's the official company guidance, and not for the top line but the bottom line. In the mid-term, the company's EBIT is expected to grow by at least 7-10.

Take a look at the segment-specific performances, which confirm the increases and reversals or, in some cases, stability of the segments here.

TUI IR (TUI IR)

There is plenty of accurate, negative things that can be said about TUI's recent historical performance - but there aren't many overly negative things that can be said about the most recent few quarters here. (Source: TUI IR)

The company has been improving operations for some time now, and the recent quarter only further confirms the operational improvements both for its markets and airlines segment and for other segments as well.

The company's goal here is obvious - further improve by leveraging the integrated and full-service model that TUI offers its customers, trying to unlock lifetime value and further use integration to drive occupancy. Clearly, this is working because most people that purchase tickets and resorts, also book experiences using TUI. Most travelers that use TUI to travel also book TUI hotels, and other services using TUI.

More important than annual traveling and income trends are the company's strategic initiatives to take the business back to the right "place". TUI has rolled out its new global booking platform, and the product platforms for Acco, and Tui flights, Tours, and Cars are rolled out. Digitalization and growth have been provided as well with growth in in-app sales.

For the holiday experiences segment - because this was for Markets & Airlines - we have upside from the asset-right strategy, with new JV's and TUI Blue, as well as good upside from Cruises which has seen a good introduction into the UK market, as the Marella Voyager. (Source: TUI IR)

Balance sheet and fundamentals?

Things are moving along as expected.

TUI IR (TUI IR)

Aside from these significant operational improvements, which cannot by anyone be called "small", we have a net leverage down to 1.2x, which again, is better than most companies out there in the same state. The company both gross and net leverage is now down to well below the 2019 levels. Rating upgrades are also in the bag here, with a B/B2 with a clear and likely path to an upgrade to BB soon enough. I would say, conservatively, that recovery to something resembling investment grade is about 3 years off at this time, provided the company continues on the current path.

With impressive result improvements and the significant reduction in net debt, I would say the only factor that could see this company decline still is something on the macro or the climate portion. It's also important to state that TUI may not seek IG, as it was, prior to 2020, a BB-rated business, and that is also where the company seeks to return to.

But it was a very positive sign to see as part of its 4Q23 message, a return to defining the company's overall dividend strategy. That's a large part of why I invested here in the first place, and part of why I remain convinced of the viability of TUI as an, albeit risky, growth investment with dividend potential. (Source: TUI IR)

A few considerations of what TUI is likely to do in the next few years in terms of structure. There are questions regarding the current listing structure, if this is still advantageous for the company. The current listing structure involves both German and UK listings, with plenty of spread-out liquidity across Europe. The last few years have seen a considerable migration of capital to the EUR/German traded share, with 75% and above held and traded in Germany.

The question that's being raised is if it might be better to concentrate and include the TUI share in the MDAX - and the company is now considering an upgrade to Prime Standard in Frankfurt with an MDAX inclusion, and the potential to delist the LSE share from London. I would therefore be careful investing in the TUI share in London.

Advantages to this approach include, aside from centralization of liquidity, also simplification of the structure, better for the EU Airline ownership, enhance the equity profile, and creation efficiencies - obviously holding two listings takes money, and the last few years after Brexit has also seen London lose some of its statuses as a financial center in Europe, with migration trending towards central Europe. (Source: TUI IR)

This is only the latest part of this trend.

Let's look at valuation and see what we have here.

Valuation for TUI - No longer at the bottom, but the upside definitely exists here.

When it comes to TUI, I do not believe this is a company which will fold or one that will go bankrupt. Far from it. I believe that current trends holding, TUI will be on the way up.

Obviously, other analysts now share my view of the situation, given what we're seeing today both in terms of valuation and in terms of results.

To be clear here, I am now expecting the company to continue to outperform, which means that earnings are going to continue to grow. I also believe the market underestimates this company's ability to do just that.

As of my latest RoR, I'm more or less up to a green position with FX and what dividends were paid. And I believe that this is only the beginning. Future upside is going to be a combination of the confirmed EPS growth we saw in 2023, and are likely to continue to see for the next 3 years. FactSet expects the company to manage something like 20% for the next few years on every, every year.

And if this turns out to be even close to the truth, then this company is currently vastly undervalued even if it's cyclical.

TUI Upside (FactSet/F.A.S.T graphs)

I know some of you wondered if I was perhaps too positive when I kept investing in a company that seemed to deliver only lower and lower valuations. But what I do is keep my eye on the underlying numbers, while ignoring the short-term market movements.

And for over a year at this point, the trend you see in earnings above has been quite clear to me.

Even in the unlikely scenario that this company manages only a 2-year P/E average, meaning it's trading at the multiple it did with nearly zero earnings, and only accounting for the growth we see in the next few years, that's still 15.5% per year or 47% in 3 years. And this is the bearish or bear sort of scenario.

On a 20-year average, because TUI is an old business, this company has typically managed at least 15-17x. An upside to this sort of valuation range would imply something along the lines of a 55% to 65% annualized RoR, which puts the total RoR despite already being up 50%, at over 220% to 240% in total until 2026.

These sorts of investments never represent larger portions of my portfolio due to the risk/reward. There's still risk in TUI, that's for certain - but for every quarter that we've seen, the risk has grown less and less as the upside materialized more and more.

I will venture a guess here and say that very, very few analysts taking this company seriously still consider it an overarching risk for TUI to see bankruptcy. With the latest increases in credit, with the increase in earnings, with all the positives, I no longer see an elevated risk for this business. Riskier, yes - but bankruptcy or even severe risk, no.

This has become a bit of a turnaround play, even if it's one without any sort of dividend at this time - and I don't expect one for next year either. TUI was a risky prospect - but it's not as risky as you might think, especially now. The recovery seems to me to be clear - even clearer in fact than early in 2023 - and the current KPIs are confirming this, with 1% net margin, 2% operating margin, and 2.75% FCF margin - that's a recovery from negative numbers, and that keeps climbing here as well.

Current S&P Global estimates are an increase from my last article. The company has now a decent number of "BUY" recommendations as well. The current price target is from a low of €6.8 to a high of €16.00 with an average of €10.30. That's an upside of 58%, conservatively, with 6 out of 8 analysts following it at a "BUY".

I view my upside as more confirmed than in a long time and update my thesis for TUI in the following fashion.

Thesis

TUI AG is one of the most appealing travel companies in all of Europe. Unlike many of its peers, it has survived - although the fact that it has survived is one of the best things that can currently be said for TUI.

I believe the combination of the current near-bottom-level valuation, despite an uptick of over 40%, combined with a relatively well-established trend of normalization only has one logical eventual outcome - an upside.

However, the risk inherent to such an investment makes it incompatible with my current conservative portfolio.

I cannot rate TUI anything but a "BUY" here. The company's cash flows are "too good" long-term, and the company's turnaround seems to be working. I'm still at speculative, and I'm not switching my PT, but it's getting safer here.

My PT is €14 - but keep in mind that this is still a speculative play. I now have a position in the company, and accept the risk - albeit a small position.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks

