Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Key Implications From AMD's Q4 Earnings

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s update about its outlook for AI accelerators indicates strong demand and significant market share gains.
  • In this article, I consider the implications of AMD's strong outlook for Nvidia Corporation prospects.
  • Although I conclude that AMD's strong outlook is a net negative for Nvidia, overall I maintain my strong buy rating for Nvidia stock.

Digital Brain - AI Concept

BlackJack3D

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) reported Q4 earnings yesterday (January 30, 2024), along with an update on the earnings call about its outlook for AI accelerators this year. AMD's update provides material new information for

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.34K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I usually look for reasonably-priced growth, cutting-edge technology, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.