Earlier today, the Federal Reserve surprised nobody by announcing no change in the Fed Funds interest rate. What did seem to be surprising was the change in language to the Fed’s statement. The Fed removed any language indicating future policy firming, or rate hikes. Additionally, the statement upgraded the status of the economy. While many were hoping for a March rate cut, the Fed seems to be dashing those hopes by stating “The committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2 percent.” Based on the nature of the statement, I believe the market is pricing more rate cuts than what the outlook provides.

The Federal Reserve shocked some observers back in December by projecting two rate cuts for 2024. While the market rallied on this news, several Fed officials came out shortly after the statement and stated that it was too premature to discuss rate cuts. Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve has rates at 4.6% at the end of 2024, based on the estimates they provided last December.

Federal Reserve Economic Projections from December 2023 Meeting

The Fed Fund Futures market is currently pricing rates at 1/8th of a percentage point off current levels in March, suggesting a coin flip probability of a rate cut. When we look out to June, the futures market has 50 basis points of rate cuts projected, and by the end of the year, the market has a total of 125 to 150 basis points of rate cuts projected. This is clearly an overshot of what the Federal Reserve is telling us.

March 2024 Fed Funds Futures (Barchart)

June 2024 Fed Funds Futures (Barchart)

December 2024 Fed Funds Futures (Barchart)

Should rates remain above these expectations, investors can expect volatility in the equity markets. I believe that the current state of the economy justifies interest rates remaining at current levels. Economic growth, which the Federal Reserve expects to be at 1.4% in 2024, came in at 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Not only is growth above the Fed’s expectations, but it's being fueled by all components of economic growth, with consumption, investment, and government spending all growing above a 3% annualized rate.

Federal Reserve, December 2023 Economic Projections

Q4 2023 GDP Report, 1st Read

Proponents of rate cuts do have progress on their side. The core PCE rate, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, has dropped notably over the course of 2023. At 2.9%, the core PCE rate sits just 0.3% away from the Fed’s 2024 inflation estimates. Despite this progress, the employment market remains stronger than what the Fed would prefer, with wage earnings growth stubbornly breaking away from the inflation rate and raising the risk of a strong labor market fueling further inflation.

YCharts

Federal Reserve, December 2023 Economic Projections

Bureau of Labor Statistics & Core Inflation

Despite the elimination of any rate increase narrative from the Federal Reserve’s statement, the Federal Reserve seems to be firmer with its commitment to hold rates at 5.25 to 5.5% for as long as it takes to see persistent disinflation. Opposite to that, the market seems to be pricing in 125 to 150 basis points in rate cuts this year. This difference will be hashed out over the coming months with employment, inflation, and economic growth reports. At this point, all indications are that the data will point to rate holds.