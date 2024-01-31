January FOMC Meeting Review: The 'Fed-Amental' Attribution Error

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

There is no reason for Powell to give up strategic ambiguity on rate cuts. - Bob Pisani (On CNBC today).

The Federal Reserve kept rates steady today, as widely expected. In many respects, they also maintained the hawkish rhetoric and guarded stance toward inflation re-emerging. Nonetheless, the nature of economic strength co-occurring with inflation falling far faster than they expected seems to be a manifestation of the fabled "soft-landing scenario." Furthermore, given how fast inflation has fallen, this means that the current restrictive policy stance is likely too tight given how fast inflation has fallen.

WSJ, BEA

Earlier in the day, a call from New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) ignited fears that some building commercial real estate woes could be coming to roost. The odds for a Fed hike rose going into a meeting, but then immediately after the release of the statement, the odds went back down below 50%, and this is mainly because of a change in statement language that appeared to suggest the market had gotten ahead of its skis on the building expectation of cuts in March. The Fed explicitly said they don't have the confidence to cut yet and likely won't by March.

CME Fed Probability Tracker

Several Fed officials provided hints about what would come in this meeting. Indeed, suppose you think about the issue from the Fed's perspective. In that case, it makes little sense to send a signal too early and potentially reignite Goods inflation, given the unexpected economic strength and improvement in consumer sentiment.

This Fed meeting was relatively uneventful because there was no Summary of Economic Projections and essentially no divided expectations on the committee's actions regarding the Federal Funds Rate. The big news was the change in the statement that poured water on expectations for March cuts.

Here's some context of where we were before this Fed meeting:

Economic growth has been significantly higher than the Fed's projections. Recent GDP numbers came in significantly ahead of expectations.

The Fed's preferred inflation indicator, the PCE, has come in below expectations and hit the two-handle. Amazingly, on an annualized basis, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator is running at 1.5%, which can be counted as fuel for those advocating cuts to get ahead of the curve.

The labor market has remained strong, with an unemployment rate of 3.7%, despite some evidence of potential softening in the private payrolls report.

A flurry of Fed officials said that while they don't think further rate hikes will be necessary, they are also in no rush to provide cuts for reasons largely aligned with Bob Pisani's quote opening the piece.

One thing that may give the Fed pause to cut too soon is the strength of wage growth, which was likely partially a culprit for the dramatic outperformance of GDP. However, suppose consumers are feeling flush (which the expectation increase would suggest). In that case, there's a low probability that they could reignite inflation by overspending on goods, leading to a downward trend.

BEA, BLS, Bloomberg

There has recently been some evidence that the wage growth could soften a bit, which would help assuage the Fed's fears that growth and consumer strength can reignite inflation in a way that undermines the execution of the dual mandate.

What Is the Fed Looking For To See Inflation Vanquished?

Increasingly, many voices are raising the increasing risk that holding rates too high will potentially cross-check the economy when it is showing profound gains across income quintiles for the first time in decades. Yet, the Fed is afraid of repeating the risks of the seventies, and many members of the FOMC are not convinced that inflation is vanquished.

I'm expecting it's going to be bumpy and because of that bumpiness, I feel like we've got to be careful. We do not want to go on these up and down or a back and forth pattern. I want us to be absolutely certain that inflation is where we need it to be before we move too dramatically." -Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

As you can see, Raphael Bostic is very well stating the common ingrained policy fear of repeating the mistakes of Arthur Burns in hanging up a Mission Accomplished sign on the inflation fight too early. While this risk is well absorbed and understood by most in the market and has remained crucial to the Hawkish bent in the Fed's messaging strategy, increasingly, some of the economic experts (importantly, some of those who were right about avoiding recession) have been speculating that the Fed's potential for policy error in the other direction may be building.

A global pandemic kicked off this inflation cycle, which bears no resemblance to the cycle in the 1970s. One could plausibly argue it did in the summer of 2022 - risks of embedded inflation and an inflationary spiral. But after 2023, with a massive disinflation to less than a percentage point of the 2% target and inflation expectations firmly anchored, it's on the Fed and anyone else clinging to the Burns Fed to explain themselves. The reality now - not in the 1970s - should drive policy now. The Fed fears losing its credibility as an inflation fighter by cutting too soon, but it's a two-sided risk. No one wants to be Arthur Burns, and no one should want to be the upside-down Arthur Burns. Cutting too late, too little, and causing an unnecessary recession would also be a hit to the Fed's credibility. -Former Federal Reserve Economist Claudia Sahm

So, the change in the language acknowledged the dovish data and remarkable economic progress, as well. However, it's likely that Hawkish forces on the FOMC, steeped in the lore of monetarism and the mistakes of Arthur Burns, will need to see more favorable data. Simply put, the committee will need to see whether the effects of the pandemic unwinding will come undone and result in a jagged path back down to the target. I think more help from economic normalization will make the final mile of the Fed's inflation path easier than FOMC members think.

All in all, despite an increasingly respectable case, to make forward-looking cuts now, the probability after today's Fed meeting is that cuts will likely occur in June at the earliest unless a macro risk pushes the Fed to re-evaluate its "risk management" stance, as Powell called it, in a different light.

Powell was asked about this in the first question of the presser. He said he's looking for a continuation of good data. He cited that they've seen six months of good data on inflation, and he needs to see whether there's a zig-zag path down to 2% because this will affect how and when to cut. One of the more bullish things that Powell said is that he is not looking for low growth. He does not feel the need to reduce growth to defeat inflation.

What The Fed Wants To Avoid Repeating (FRED)

Powell says it seems very likely the Fed will achieve the confidence, but there are likely some hawkish holdouts on the committee who correctly note that the inflation battle in the 1970s required several bouts to extinguish. The dramatic policy errors of those times remain prominent in the minds of naturally backward-looking Federal authorities who will want to ensure current inflation is killed dead before cutting rates. Powell said on a 12-month basis, core inflation is still too high. He's not declaring victory yet.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Despite the mounting evidence of an economic soft landing and the precipitous decline of inflation, there's no shortage of severe economic risks that could ruin the Fed's day and result in an unfortunate policy error. We've discussed earlier in the article that the nature of the policy error risk has become more balanced, and Powell echoed this sentiment in his press conference. But many risks could derail this reality.

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

While the risk of keeping policy too tight may rise as the inflation-adjusted interest rate falls, there are still considerable risks that inflation could reignite significantly. One of the greater historical drivers of inflation has been war.

The Real Economy Blog

Unfortunately, the worsening situation in the Middle East and the potential for the conflict to expand in a way that significantly interrupts commerce is rising. This dynamic is one thing that is similar to the 1970s bout with inflation and conflicts worsening could rapidly change the Fed's calculus.

There do not appear to be any immediate risks to the soft landing thesis; the Fed clarifying expectations that they will likely not cut in March may have avoided market carnage by helping get the market's expectations more aligned with where the committee is.

Conclusion: The Greatest Economic Interruption in Modern History Is Still Coming Unwound and Helping the Fed

"This is a good economy. Let's be honest." -Chairman Powell in today's press conference

Fed whisperer Nick Timiarous asked aggressively what the Fed had to gain from waiting a few weeks to cut, given the dramatic economic progress on several fronts. Powell mentioned that nearly all committee members could envision cuts soon. Still, later in the press conference, he specifically said he did not think it was likely that the committee would have enough confidence by March to make the first cut. While Powell speaks in economic jargon, some of this is likely the political/policy wrangling necessary to achieve unanimous decisions and maintain the unified public face that an FOMC Chairman generally strives for.

Powell also mentioned an important point. He's not interested in inflation touching 2% and then regressing upward. He wants the inflation average under the dual mandate to be 2%. So, in this light from his perspective, it explains why he probably views himself as having the luxury of time before cutting. Overall, the Fed will want to see another quarter or so of unquestionable progress on inflation. I believe they'll get it, and here's why.

ExplorePsychology.com

The fundamental attribution error is a pernicious cognitive bias that can often lead us to draw false conclusions by looking at events too much through the human lens. We see a hawkish Fed that has been using hawkish rhetoric and that inflation has come down dramatically. We see this, and we tend to assume that the coming down of inflation has a causal relationship to the actions and dispositions of the Federal Reserve, but I don't think it does.

The Federal Funds rate is the most powerful economic tool for human organizations. Still, it's a water hose in the face of a wildfire compared to the most significant economic interruption in human history caused by the pandemic. There's much evidence that government intervention and pandemic behaviors have made economic recovery more robust than recent precedents. This suggests this cycle will not repeat the 1970s as so many FOMC members appear to fear.

BLS

I think the continued normalization of the economy, elevated levels of government spending, and a persistently strong labor market are not enough to fight against the currents of COVID-era economic behavior normalizing. The other thing is this: The Fed is trying to avoid an inflationary spiral, and as you can see, inflation expectations have dropped precipitously, reducing the likelihood of this outcome.

We tend to let recency bias think the past will repeat itself even when the present is very different. I think the strength of the US economy and its relative insulation from many of the risks perplexing other economies across the globe will continue to result in a strong economy. As of now, the Fed did a great deal in its January press conference to align the market's expectations more closely with the dispositions of the FOMC. This is a decidedly bullish occurrence that prevents the market tantrums that can occur from more ambiguous communication strategies.