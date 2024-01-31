Electric charging station David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors cheered following the release of General Motors Company’s (NYSE:GM) fourth quarter financial results and the discussion of specifics with CEO Mary Barra, GM’s CFO Paul Jacobson and financial analysts. Shares immediately surged nearly 10% in value and have risen higher a day later.

GM forecast 2024 adjusted pre-tax profits of $12 billion to $14 billion, compared to $12.4 billion reported for 2023. GM will hold capital spending roughly flat.

Bull run

The bullish forecast is driven in part by strong Q4 results - GM reported net income for stockholders of $2.1 billion, or $1.59 per share, compared with $2 billion, or $1.39 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was more or less flat from last year, at $42.98 billion, compared with $43.11 billion.

GM beat analyst expectations and did so against the backdrop of an ugly six-week strike by the United Auto Workers Union, the safety scandal at Cruise and headaches with its BEVs, including faulty automation equipment at a battery cell plant and software glitches necessitating the halt of Chevrolet Blazer EV sales. In other words, GM’s numbers could be even more attractive this year if they weighed down by too much electrification, labor stoppages and the cost of supporting Cruise, the self-driving robotaxi affiliate.

Chevy Blazer EV (GM)

GM’s internal combustion engine (ICE) business is in good shape. "The ICE machine is up and working again … please proceed to the end of the hallway and fill your buckets!" Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally so cleverly wrote in a note, praising GM’s business.

In the U.S., GM’s main market, the automaker sold 2.6 million vehicles last year, which maintained its No.1 position in the market, yet only 76,000 or so were BEVs. Of those, 62,000 were the discontinued Bolt EV and EUV. In other words, GM BEVs on its Ultium platform – like the Cadillac Lyriq – are off to a slow start.

Please, Mr. President

The reasons for the sluggishness are underscored by a letter sent in November signed by 3,900 car dealers to the White House complaining about federal fuel efficiency mandates that would mandate two-thirds BEV sales by 2032.

“There are many excellent battery electric vehicles available for consumers to purchase,” the retail dealers – independent franchisees of the automakers – wrote in their letter to the president. They added that “electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations,” and “BEVs are stacking up on our lots.”

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), No. 2 seller of vehicles in the U.S., has been outspoken in its agreement with the essence of what many dealers advocate, promising instead to allow consumer demand dictate the pace at which it sells BEVs. Toyota is emphasizing gas-electric hybrids, plug-in hybrids and other forms of fuel-technology such as hydrogen in a multi-path strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

Mary Barra, GM CEO (GM)

Bowing to growing evidence that the nation isn’t ready for mainstream adoption of BEVs, Barra announced on Tuesday’s earnings call that the automaker is juggling its product strategy to include plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). She didn’t say how many, which models or when – probably because the automaker now must scramble with outside suppliers, dealers and engineers on the specifics.

“Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but, in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environment or environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build this charging infrastructure,” Barra said.

Jagged growth

"We know the EV market is not going to grow linearly," CFO Jacobson told analysts. "We are prepared to flex between ICE and EV production."

PHEV models permit a motorist to drive a certain limited distance on battery power only – typically between 30 and 60 miles – before the vehicle switches over to a gasoline engine. It sidesteps the range anxiety some owners of BEVs experience when they're searching for a charging station or when weather or some other factor dramatically reduces the remaining range of the battery. Starting at $34,000, the Toyota Prius Prime advertises as much as 44 miles of range before a gasoline engine kicks in.

I believe introducing a few PHEV models could be the first step for GM toward introducing some full gas-electric hybrids, which allow an electric motor and gasoline engine to operate in tandem in a fashion that is still highly efficient while permitting some tailpipe emission. Automakers have referred to gas-electric hybrids as a “bridge” technology to emission free driving.

A few new PHEV models will relieve investor pressure on GM management (along with the accelerated share buyback and dividend increase, announced on Nov. 29) and give the automaker more time to further assess how deep and serious is the softening growth of BEVs.

Black ink

Barra said during the earnings call that GM expected to sell up to 400,000 BEV models in 2024 and would begin to achieve “variable” profitability at sales of 200,000 BEVs – which still would mark a massive improvement and growth over the program to date. Accordingly, overall financial losses attributable to BEVs should be lower next year, assuming GM’s internal forecast for unit sales and pricing is sound.

Data by YCharts

Maintaining the confidence of investors will require GM to fulfill its 2024 forecast, no small task given the costs the company intends to cut. Cruise, for example, lost $2.7 billion last year, not including $500 million of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter. Barra said GM will “refocus and relaunch” Cruise – most likely with much less grand and costly ambitions to launch a commercial robotaxi business anytime soon.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating awards GM a strong buy with all major factors – valuation, momentum, growth profitability and revisions – earning strong grades. Yet analysts historically and frequently have pointed to GM’s vast potential, only to be disappointed when management fails to deliver. Will this year be different? One hopes so. Until the results are in, I continue to rate the company a Hold.