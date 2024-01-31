fatido/E+ via Getty Images

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is gearing up to report results from its phase 1b study using its inhaled messenger RNA [mRNA] treatment known as ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF]. There is an important catalyst to watch with respect to this program, which is that there will be the release of interim results from this phase 1b study in the 1st half of 2024.

What makes this biotech unique is that its approach to treating this patient population is entirely different. How so? That's because drugs from powerhouse Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) provide the ability for CFTR proteins to reach the surface of the lungs. However, with respect to Arcturus' drug ARCT-032, the goal is to target the underlying cause of CF regardless of mutation type.

Thus, the goal of implementing messenger RNA is to alter mutated expressions to create functional proteins that should help patients' ability to breathe. With the ability of this company to target the underlying cause of this disorder, there is a chance to potentially beat out a significant competitor in this space. Things are shaping up with this program, because of other advancements with respect to ARCT-032, which I will be going over below.

Besides this advancement, Arcturus and its partner CSL Limited (OTCQX:CSLLY) were able to achieve approval in Japan for ARCT-154 as an initial COVID-19 vaccination and booster for adults 18 years of age and older. Besides the release of interim results from the phase 1b CF study, it is expected that the company will also release interim data from its ongoing phase 2 study using ARCT-810 for the treatment of patients with Ornithine Transcarbamylase [OTC] Deficiency. Such data is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024.

ARCT-032 Could Change The Way In Which Cystic Fibrosis Is Treated

As I stated above, Arcturus is advancing its inhaled therapeutic candidate known as ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis, in the ongoing phase 1b study. Cystic Fibrosis [CF] is a disorder characterized by a defective CFTR gene, which in turn causes the lungs and digestive system to become damaged. The global Cystic Fibrosis market is projected to grow to $12.9 billion by 2030. Current CFTR modulators help mutated CFTR proteins to reach the cell member and thus increase ion channel activity. The thing is it is important for chloride ions to reach the cell surface of the lungs to attract water and thus allow the airways to become clear, which in turn allows the patient to breathe. Current CFTR modulators from powerhouse Vertex Pharmaceuticals such TRIKAFTA [Elexacaftor, tezacaftor, Ivacaftor] allow the ability for increased CFTR protein at the cell surface level that results in increased CFTR channel activity.

While good, there are two ways where Arcturus might be able to create competitive advantages over drugs such as TRIKAFTA. The first way would be with respect to the targeting of CF patients with no therapy. Vertex's drugs have different functions which allows CF patients to create better breathing in the airways. Elexacaftor and tezacaftor work to allow more CFTR proteins to reach the cell surface. During this process, Ivacaftor is responsible for the opening of the channel to allow CFTR to reach the cell surface at greater capacity. All of this is good, but the problem is that it doesn't help patients who don't have a specific mutation. For instance, TRIKAFTA is approved for CF patients aged 2 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the CFTR gene or a mutation of the CFTR gene that is responsive based on in vitro data.

The competitive advantage Arcturus hopes to have here is that its mechanism of action of altering the mRNA responsible for CFTR protein creation, means that it can go after the entire CF patient population regardless of mutation type. What do I mean by this? Well, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat all 2,000 CFTR mutation types in existence. A second possibility could be improved efficacy. If you think about it, TRIKAFTA brings more CFTR proteins to the cell surface. On the flip side, ARCT-032 is being developed to change the mutated CFTR into functional proteins. This approach remains to be seen, but this might be able to produce sufficiently more functional CFTR proteins. In turn, this could bring more chloride ions to the cell surface and result in an improvement over other already approved CFTR modulator drugs.

The ongoing phase 1b study was initiated in October of 2023. It is expected that up to 8 adult patients with Cystic Fibrosis will receive two administrations of ARCT-032. In the phase 1b portion of this trial, patients are going to be assessed for safety and multiple efficacy measures over a 4-week period. Again, it remains to be seen if this inhalable CF drug produces adequate results. However, it seemed to have done well when Arcturus released in vivo data at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference [NACFC] in November of 2023. In this preclinical data, it was shown that ferrets were required to keep receiving constant treatment with KALYDECO in order to prevent any progression of disease.

On the other hand, a single administration of ARCT-032 was shown to successfully allow epithelial cells to function and restoration of mucociliary clearance above levels that are only maintained by Kalydeco. The significance of this is that this was only 1 dose in a preclinical study, however, in the phase 1b human study these adults with CF are receiving two doses. It just now remains to be seen if this preclinical data translates well over to human data. Investors won't have to wait long either, that's because there is a major catalyst opportunity to look forward to in the first part of this year. It is expected that interim results from this phase 1b study, using ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with CF, are expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024.

This program gets even better with other positive developments. Such developments don't guarantee success, but are nice to have been achieved nonetheless. The first positive development is that the CF foundation continues to believe in the mission of a mRNA treatment such as ARCT-032. Thus, in September of 2023, this foundation agreed to commit approximately $25 million to advance this inhalable treatment. I believe that not only can such a drug treat all CF patients regardless of mutation type, but it could also help improve the treatment paradigm for these patients as well. A second positive development would be with respect to the fact that this biotech received a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for ARCT-032.

Why is this huge? That's because if this drug is ultimately approved, then it would allow it to receive a Priority Review Voucher [PRV]. Such a voucher could be used to speed up the review of another drug in its pipeline. Another good option it may elect to explore would be to sell the PRV to another big pharmaceutical company. Another designation already given for this inhalable drug was Orphan Drug Designation as well. There have been multiple sales of such PRVs over the years which have produced significant cash for a biotech. Over the years they have decreased in value upon sale, but have stabilized at a specific average. A Priority Review Voucher today can be sold for an average of $100 million.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Arcturus Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $369.1 million as of September 30th, 2023. It is in good shape with respect to the amount of cash runway it has. Why do I make such a claim? That's because it has been able to develop a pretty large deal with CSL as noted in the beginning above. Such a deal was made for the biotech to take advantage of this big pharma's commercial and manufacturing infrastructure. This is going to allow Arcturus to advance its mRNA-based vaccines targeting COVID-19, influenza, and 3 other respiratory infectious disease vaccines. Other good parts of the deal to note would be 40% profit sharing for the COVID-19 aspect of this program, a double-digit royalties scheme for influenza/3 other infectious disease vaccines, and the deal valued up to $4.5 billion. Such a deal is split up into the following components:

An upfront payment of $200 million.

Potential to earn up to $1.3 billion in development milestones.

Possibility to obtain $3 billion in commercial milestones.

Based on its cash on hand, plus current pipeline advancement, it believes that it has enough to fund its operations to the end of 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks for investors to consider before investing in Arcturus Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of the phase 1b study, which uses inhalable ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF]. That's because even though a single administration of this drug was shown to do well, there is no assurance that this will translate over into human clinical testing. The hope is that deploying a functional mRNA to produce fully functional CFTR proteins for these CF patients, regardless of mutation type is possible.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to competition as it relates to ARCT-032. Even if this drug is ultimately approved, it will have to go up against a powerhouse in the CF space, which is Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It is not going to be easy to go against this big pharmaceutical company, especially since it has a big hold in this area. Consider that it raised full year 2023 CF product revenue guidance to be approximately $9.85 billion. Of course, continued uptake of these drugs is going to be on continued uptake of TRIKAFTA in the United States in patients 6 years of age and older, along with TRIKAFTA given to children ages 2 to 5 years. Plus, in addition to continued improved sales observed for TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO in multiple countries internationally.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of its other mRNA drug, known as ARCT-810, which is being developed to treat patients with ornithine transcarbamylase [OTC] deficiency. That's because Arcturus is expecting to release interim data, from the phase 2 study using ARCT-810 for the treatment of patients with this urea cycle disorder, in the 1st half of 2024. This is going to be an important program to look into because there is an opportunity for Arcturus to break ground here.

How so? That's because the only cure for these patients with OTC deficiency is a liver transplant. What happens in this disorder is that the OTC enzyme is responsible for clearing ammonia levels from the blood. Without such an enzyme being able to achieve this, this leads to toxic levels of ammonia in the blood. In turn, this leads to neuropsychiatric symptoms, coma, and even death. With no approved medicines for this disorder, this is another shot on goal in the pipeline that it has.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with Arcturus Therapeutics and its partner CSL having received approval in Japan for ARCT-154, which is a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for initial vaccination and booster in adults ages 18 years and older. Even though such approval was received for this vaccine, there is no assurance that it will do well in terms of sales for this market. Not only that, but there is another uncertainty to consider here as well, which is that COVID-19 vaccine sales for many companies are starting to drop. For instance, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is still seeing a decline in product revenues for its COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it is nice that it has been able to achieve this feat. On the flip side, this at least proves that its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine technology works. This means that it could ultimately apply it towards other infectious diseases, besides COVID-19.

Conclusion

Arcturus Therapeutics is in a good spot right now with respect to its pipeline. It is a crucial year for it because it is gearing up to report results from two clinical studies from its pipeline. The first to mention would be with respect to the ongoing phase 1b study, which is using ARCT-032 for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF]. Interim results from it are going to be released in the 1st half of 2024. Again, the goal is to target the underlying cause of this disorder regardless of mutation type. Also, to hopefully produce superior clinical data over a major competitor in the space, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. A second clinical product to go over in the pipeline would be ARCT-810, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase [OTC] Deficiency.

This is another important program with an upcoming inflection point, in that data from this trial is anticipated to be released in the 1st half of 2024 as well. There is the possibility of eventually expanding the use of this company's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine technology towards other indications with partner CSL. For instance, there is a quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine ARCT-2138 in phase 1 testing. Along with a pandemic influenza in preclinical testing, known as LUNAR-FLU.

I believe that with two important clinical data readouts in the first part of this year, plus the potential of bringing ARCT-154 as a COVID-19 vaccine to multiple territories across the globe, holding Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares could benefit investors with any potential gains made.

