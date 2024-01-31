Wall Street Lunch: Powell Shuts The Door On March Rate Cut

Chip Somodevilla

The following is an abridged transcript:

No surprises from the Federal Reserve decision today, with Chairman Jay Powell and company keeping interest rates steady in the range of 5.25-5.50%.

Wall Street’s focus was on when the FOMC will feel ready to start cutting rates. New wording in the statement appeared to be too hawkish for those who are looking for rate cuts to start in the first quarter. And after a lot of back and forth in the press conference, Powell seemed to shut the door on a cut of 25 basis points in March.

He said: “Based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don't think it's likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting, to identify March as the time to do that. But … that's to be seen.”

Powell was more than halfway through his presser before he said that, and it looked likely he would try to avoid being blunt. In fact, it did look at bit that the bond market was trading on the fact that the journalists at the press conference are making a better case for cutting rates now that Powell was for keeping them above 5% when inflation is coming down.

But market reaction was swift once he finally mentioned March. Stocks tumbled. Treasury yields were off their lower.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND), already hobbled by post-earnings decline in tech stocks, was down nearly -2%. The S&P (SP500) was off more than -1% and the Dow (DJI) fared best down -0.5%.

The 10-year yield (US10Y) was around 4%, where it started the day. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was around 4.25%.

The odds of a March rate cut went on a wild ride. Going into the decision, traders were leaning more and more into a cut, with fed funds futures pricing in a chance of more than 60%. That fell to 45% after the statement and after some volatility early on the Q&A, they were down to 35% as Powell left the lectern. Traders now see a 90% chance of a May quarter-point cut, though.

Looking to the FOMC as a whole, members agreed on plenty of new language to the statement, rather than just tweaking the previous one as they have of late.

The committee now says it "judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance" and made no mention of firming policy.

But they also added that when looking "any adjustment to the target range" they do not expect it will be appropriate to "reduce the range until (they have) gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

Powell said the FOMC is happy with the data they have seen in the last six months, but needs to see more of that good data.

He said: "If we saw an unexpected weakening, certainly in the labor market, that would certainly weigh on cutting soon and if we saw inflation remaining stickier or higher, that would weigh on waiting longer."

This morning’s economic data had the bond market in a dovish mood, even though it only pointed to a little weakness.

The January Chicago PMI’s measure of Midwest manufacturing activity came in at 46, a little weaker than what economists were expecting.

Oliver Allen, economist at Pantheon Macro, says "Manufacturing (is) still in the doldrums and the small decline in the Chicago PMI mirrors falls in all five of the Fed’s surveys in January ... Lower rates will probably drive a recovery in the manufacturing sector later this year, but we see little sign of any uptick just yet."

Many market watchers also highlighted a weak rise in ADP’s measure of private payrolls for January as reason to be dovish, a little surprising given the indicators unreliability in mirroring the official figures.

ADP private payrolls rose by 107,000, why shy of the forecast of 145K. Forecasts have become less certain since a change in the model’s methodology. But looking beyond the monthly noise, the long-term trend is certainly down.

In addition the Q4 employment cost index was slightly soft at up 0.9%.

"The ECI reflects real improvement on the policy front," economist Joseph Brusuelas said. "While it’s not yet quite consistent with a 2% inflation target we are clearly heading in that direction."

This morning’s highly anticipated quarterly Treasury refunding announcement turned out to be a bit of dud as far as market reaction. While the last one drove big moves in the 10-year, today’s come in about as expected at $121 billion.

Now looking to individual stocks

Boeing (BA) said it had suspended its financial forecast for the year as the plane maker grapples with safety issues facing the 737 Max jetliner.

CEO Dave Calhoun said in a memo to employees: "While we often use this time of year to share or update our financial and operational objectives, now is not the time for that. We will simply focus on every next airplane."

Boeing didn't include the financial targets for the year in its report of fourth-quarter results. Its adjusted free cash flow of $2.95 billion beat the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion, while revenue of $22 billion was better than the $21.1 billion expected.

Walmart (WMT) plans to open or expand 150 stores in the U.S. over the next five years, according to an internal memo spotted by The Wall Street Journal. The store expansion plan would mark a shift from the current strategy to keep store count flat and the five-year investment focus of growing the e-commerce business to compete with Amazon (AMZN).

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) plunged after it posted a surprise loss as it prepared for stricter capital requirements. The company added to its reserves and cut its dividend to $0.05 per share from $0.17 as assets crossed the $100 billion threshold with the acquisition of Signature Bank last year, which failed during last spring's banking turmoil. In December 2022, NYCB acquired Flagstar Bank.

And Powell Industries (POWL) soared after the maker of electrical equipment reported earnings of $1.98 a share, well ahead of the consensus of $0.84. Revenue jumped 53% from a year earlier to $194 million, beating the estimate of $182 million.