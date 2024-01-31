Armour Residential Preferred C: Durable 8.33% Yield With 19% Upside To Better Times

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We yesterday produced a report that dissected the different results we might expect from an investment in fixed to floating mREIT preferreds that were contrastingly indexed to short and long-term interest rates. Circumventing fixed to floating, we want to examine the potentials of high coupon fixed-rate preferreds in a changing economic environment. With the risk that interest rates could decline significantly, a high, fixed coupon preferred could meaningfully outperform a floating rate coupon. Armour Residential Inc.’s 7.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NYSE:ARR.PR.C) is today’s test sample.

The Agency mREIT World

AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Dynex Capital (DX) were early reporters of positive results from mREITs that navigate the volatile world of government agency mortgage investment. For many quarters, positive results have been hard to come by in this arena as rising interest rates, paired with mark-to-market portfolio pricing, have resulted in continuous book value erosion. We have always found the mechanics and markets of mREITs to be insurmountably complex and have, therefore, seldom taken a long position in their common shares. mREIT preferred shares, however, with their prioritized dividend payments and senior liquidation preference in the capital stack, are often intriguing, especially when the price is right.

Fixed Income with Growth Components

Fixed-income investors buying 10Y Treasuries today capture a 4.10% yield and a certain return of their investment capital. Against always present inflation, this is not the path to wealth.

Fixed-income securities purchased at deep discounts to their par value, however, offer a potential second layer to the calculus of total return. A cumulative preferred stock with a $25 liquidation preference and a 7.0% face coupon, available for purchase at $21.00 produces a current yield of 8.33%. If the macroeconomic environment shifts to accommodate lower interest rates, the preferred share discount shrinks, and capital appreciation can be harvested.

It has happened before.

Armour Residential REIT PFD Series C

In a prospectus dated 01/23/2020, oblivious to the looming pandemic, the likes of which had not been seen in 100 years, Armour Residential was offering 3,000,000 shares of a new, 7.00% cumulative Series C preferred stock.

S&P Capital IQ

ARR’s prudent management planned to use the offering proceeds to redeem all outstanding shares of their 7.875% Series B preferred stock. Then in March, COVID struck, and all hell broke loose for every finance/real estate issue. The floor fell out and the newly issued $25 ARR.PR.C’s price plunged to single digits. Despite government-mandated shutdowns, financial markets regained their composure, and by the start of 2021, ARR.PR.C again traded at their $25 par issuance value.

Seeking Alpha Charting

In early 2022, however, the Fed began its interest rate hiking campaign to combat inflation, and, like all fixed-income securities, ARR.PR.C’s share price suffered. At present, it seems that the interest rate hiking cycle might be on the verge of reversing, and high coupon fixed-income issues, like ARR.PR.C, should definitely be on your radar.

What’s it Worth?

In considering discounted preferred shares, you have to consider that if the company fails, you could lose your entire investment. If the company succeeds, there are likely limits to your upside.

ARR.PR.C shares were issued at $25.00. If the US economy returns to the 0% interest rate environment we experienced from the Great Financial Crisis until the end of 2021 (and I’m not saying it will), after 01/28/2025 ARR management can redeem ARR.PR.C shares at $25.00. I don’t expect to receive an open market or redemption result of materially more than $25.00 for my shares.

When you consider Armour Residential’s equity capital stack, ARR.PR.C’s liquidation preference (~$171.2MM) and its dividend are supported by the approximately 49MM common shares outstanding (market cap ~$950MM). Armour Residential navigates the market dynamics and other macroeconomic factors that other agency mREITs must address, and has thus far fared as well as peers. Importantly, ARR.PR.C’s dividend and liquidation preference, like most preferred shares, are senior to that of the common. That said, a prudent investor always monitors corporate operating performance.

In the interim, ARR.PR.C shares pay a prioritized annual dividend of $1.75 in monthly installments. Measured against a market price of $21.00, that translates to a going-in yield of 8.33%, more than double 10Y Treasury yields at today’s closing prices. That 8.33% yield is at the higher end when compared to other peer set, agency mREIT preferreds, and the yield is fixed; the fixed rate provides sort of a “bird in hand” certainty of yield going forward.

We initially became interested in the Armour preferred in 2021 because management broadcast that the company’s hedging-costs amortization was sufficient to shelter the dividend from taxation through 2022. 8% tax deferred yields are hard to come by, so we actively allocated shares to taxable accounts. Since the start of 2023, however, the dividend is no longer sheltered from current taxation, so it is better suited to IRAs or qualified plans.

A Compelling, Yield Boosting Addition to the Fixed Income Portion of your Portfolio

In today’s markets, there is a rising belief that inflation has been subdued and that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in the near term. If rate cuts materialize, ARR.PR.C will resume pricing like other fixed-rate securities with an upper limit. If interest rates fall a little or a lot, $25.00 is the upper limit value of Armour Residential Preferred C shares.

If interest rates do not fall, ARR.PR.C will pay its $1.75 dividend for an 8.33% yield against current market pricing.

We remain long.