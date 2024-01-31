Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Armour Residential Preferred C: Durable 8.33% Yield With 19% Upside To Better Times

Ross Bowler
Summary

  • High coupon fixed-rate preferreds offer the potential for higher returns in a changing economic environment.
  • Armour Residential Inc.'s 7.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred is a test sample for these potential returns.
  • The preferred shares have a current yield of 8.33% and may see capital appreciation if interest rates decrease.

Increasing cube block stacking with up arrow and percentage sign for increase financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We yesterday produced a report that dissected the different results we might expect from an investment in fixed to floating mREIT preferreds that were contrastingly indexed to short and long-term interest rates. Circumventing fixed to floating, we want to examine the potentials of high coupon fixed-rate preferreds in a changing economic environment. With the risk that interest rates could decline significantly, a high, fixed coupon preferred could meaningfully outperform a floating rate coupon. Armour Residential Inc.’s 7.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NYSE:ARR.PR.C) is today’s test sample.

The Agency mREIT World

AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Dynex Capital (DX) were early reporters of positive results from mREITs that navigate the volatile world of government agency mortgage investment. For many quarters, positive results have been hard to come by in this arena as rising interest rates, paired with mark-to-market portfolio pricing, have resulted in continuous book value erosion. We have always found the mechanics and markets of mREITs to be insurmountably complex and have, therefore, seldom taken a long position in their common shares. mREIT preferred shares, however, with their prioritized dividend payments and senior liquidation preference in the capital stack, are often intriguing, especially when the price is right.

Fixed Income with Growth Components

Fixed-income investors buying 10Y Treasuries today capture a 4.10% yield and a certain return of their investment capital. Against always present inflation, this is not the path to wealth.

Fixed-income securities purchased at deep discounts to their par value, however, offer a potential second layer to the calculus of total return. A cumulative preferred stock with a $25 liquidation preference and a 7.0% face coupon, available for purchase at $21.00 produces a current yield of 8.33%. If the macroeconomic environment shifts to accommodate lower interest rates, the preferred share discount shrinks, and capital appreciation can be harvested.

It has happened before.

Armour Residential REIT PFD Series C

In a prospectus dated 01/23/2020, oblivious to the looming pandemic, the likes of which had not been seen in 100 years, Armour Residential was offering 3,000,000 shares of a new, 7.00% cumulative Series C preferred stock.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

S&P Capital IQ

ARR’s prudent management planned to use the offering proceeds to redeem all outstanding shares of their 7.875% Series B preferred stock. Then in March, COVID struck, and all hell broke loose for every finance/real estate issue. The floor fell out and the newly issued $25 ARR.PR.C’s price plunged to single digits. Despite government-mandated shutdowns, financial markets regained their composure, and by the start of 2021, ARR.PR.C again traded at their $25 par issuance value.

A graph showing different colored lines Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha Charting

In early 2022, however, the Fed began its interest rate hiking campaign to combat inflation, and, like all fixed-income securities, ARR.PR.C’s share price suffered. At present, it seems that the interest rate hiking cycle might be on the verge of reversing, and high coupon fixed-income issues, like ARR.PR.C, should definitely be on your radar.

What’s it Worth?

In considering discounted preferred shares, you have to consider that if the company fails, you could lose your entire investment. If the company succeeds, there are likely limits to your upside.

ARR.PR.C shares were issued at $25.00. If the US economy returns to the 0% interest rate environment we experienced from the Great Financial Crisis until the end of 2021 (and I’m not saying it will), after 01/28/2025 ARR management can redeem ARR.PR.C shares at $25.00. I don’t expect to receive an open market or redemption result of materially more than $25.00 for my shares.

When you consider Armour Residential’s equity capital stack, ARR.PR.C’s liquidation preference (~$171.2MM) and its dividend are supported by the approximately 49MM common shares outstanding (market cap ~$950MM). Armour Residential navigates the market dynamics and other macroeconomic factors that other agency mREITs must address, and has thus far fared as well as peers. Importantly, ARR.PR.C’s dividend and liquidation preference, like most preferred shares, are senior to that of the common. That said, a prudent investor always monitors corporate operating performance.

In the interim, ARR.PR.C shares pay a prioritized annual dividend of $1.75 in monthly installments. Measured against a market price of $21.00, that translates to a going-in yield of 8.33%, more than double 10Y Treasury yields at today’s closing prices. That 8.33% yield is at the higher end when compared to other peer set, agency mREIT preferreds, and the yield is fixed; the fixed rate provides sort of a “bird in hand” certainty of yield going forward.

We initially became interested in the Armour preferred in 2021 because management broadcast that the company’s hedging-costs amortization was sufficient to shelter the dividend from taxation through 2022. 8% tax deferred yields are hard to come by, so we actively allocated shares to taxable accounts. Since the start of 2023, however, the dividend is no longer sheltered from current taxation, so it is better suited to IRAs or qualified plans.

A Compelling, Yield Boosting Addition to the Fixed Income Portion of your Portfolio

In today’s markets, there is a rising belief that inflation has been subdued and that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in the near term. If rate cuts materialize, ARR.PR.C will resume pricing like other fixed-rate securities with an upper limit. If interest rates fall a little or a lot, $25.00 is the upper limit value of Armour Residential Preferred C shares.

If interest rates do not fall, ARR.PR.C will pay its $1.75 dividend for an 8.33% yield against current market pricing.

We remain long.

This article was written by

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARR.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

