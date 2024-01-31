Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hitachi A Quiet Achiever In Grid Transformation

Jan. 31, 2024
Keith Williams
Summary

  • Big industrial companies Hitachi and GE were major outperformers in 2023, while most stocks other than the “Magnificent 7” went nowhere.
  • Hitachi has a long history in electronics and heavy industry that has relevance to grid management and power distribution; these are key issues in the renewable energy transition.
  • Whereas the old view of power systems revolves around “base load”, Hitachi is interested in flexible supply/demand balance, especially in light of renewables beginning to dominate power supply.
  • Hitachi and GE have a JV in SMR (Small Modular Reactor) nuclear power developments. This must be a significant financial drain on both companies.
  • Hitachi’s overall business has performed well in the past 5 years and there are reasons to think that this will continue. It is well-placed to be a big player in grid restructuring.
Japanese Electronics Conglomerate Hitachis New Humaniod Robot "Emiew"

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News

Hitachi, Ltd (OTCPK:HTHIY) is a big Japanese company (not on the S&P 500) that has managed to achieve a (relatively) consistent share price increase of 46.5% over the past year. Hence it has substantially outperformed the S&P 500’s 23% rise over the same period. This is even

Keith Williams
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Economic Analyst profile picture
Economic Analyst
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (6.09K)
. “I think that this “quiet achiever” approach is a key aspect of the exit from fossil fuels, which is perhaps the biggest challenge humanity has faced for more than a century.“

Well said!
