Powell Takes A Stand: Reading Between The Lines Of Today's Surprising FOMC Meeting

At today's FOMC meeting, the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady and signaled that a March cut in interest rates is unlikely. Jerome Powell then delivered a fairly hawkish press conference. This yet again caught market bulls by surprise who had bet heavily on a quick Fed pivot to a low interest rate environment. Between the lines, several interesting stories are playing out at the same time that can give clues about what's going on with the Federal Reserve and the economy. But make no mistake, this Fed is surprisingly hawkish. The large cap S&P 500 (SPY) fell 1.6% today on the news.

Data by YCharts

At today's meeting, Powell was asked again about the Taylor Rule – a well-known model that's designed to approximate the correct Fed funds rate for any given rate of inflation and unemployment. The shocker here – after years of rates being below the Taylor Rule's recommendation, Fed policy is now clearly restrictive. Powell acknowledged the model but reaffirmed that the Fed would be holding rates steady.

Taylor Rule January 2024 Outputs (Atlanta Fed)

Out of 30 model runs, 18 are suggesting a cut (red) and 12 are suggesting a hold (white). The Taylor Rule suggests that the Fed could go either way between cutting and holding. Given the history of surprise inflation surges in the past, the Fed is prudent to hold here.

However, Powell went further though and suggested that a cut in March would be unlikely. This is where things get interesting. Why would he be going against the model? History is a guide. Paul Volcker got burned by cutting rates too soon and had to take them even higher to finish off inflation in the early 1980s! More recently, Alan Greenspan's role in the 1990s tech bubble has been debated – the Fed cut rates to stave off a crisis from long-term capital management but market participants took the ball and ran with it, how much this fueled the massive asset bubble that ensued is something that's now debated.

Powell might be being coy here and not saying the obvious. The Fed is almost certainly concerned behind the scenes about further inflating an asset bubble if they begin to cut rates. The Bank of England doesn't have to be so circumspect – they're stating publicly that they're concerned by excessive valuations in U.S. tech stocks. If so, taking financial conditions into account is somewhat of a new school approach for the Fed, while the old-school approach is to simply ignore asset bubbles.

The Fed has signaled that it's willing to go against mainstream economic models here to ensure that inflation is beat. Beneath the surface of a meeting of simply holding interest rates steady, that's some incredibly hawkish stuff. The voting composition of the Fed also is different in 2024 – a few of the more dovish Fed members won't be voting in 2024, whereas in 2025 they will get votes.

It's not immediately clear why this is, but I have several theories:

The theory I discussed above is that the Fed is keeping rates high to avoid fueling a stock market bubble and will continue to do so as long as asset prices remain elevated. A second theory that deserves some consideration is that the Fed wants to avoid being seen as influencing November's U.S. presidential election. Cutting rates at every 2023 meeting from March onward is likely to fuel Republican discontent with the Fed – and if the Republicans win this could be reflected by reducing the Fed's independence. A third theory is that the Fed is bureaucratic and has a hard time pivoting without a crisis forcing it to. The Fed was too slow to raise rates in 2021 which fueled the inflation, and they may be too slow to cut in 2024 even if a domino effect starts to happen in the labor market where layoffs begin to lead to more layoffs. This theory also is plausible.

What's going on here? I can't say for certain, but the Fed is taking a different approach here than they have in the past.

Market Reaction and Implications

Stocks fell about 1.6% on the news, which wasn't too surprising to me given that sentiment was max-bullish for weeks.

The action in bonds was perhaps more interesting, with Treasuries catching a safe-haven bid after New York Community Bank (NYCB) posted a loss and cut its dividend. New York Community Bank bought the assets of Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) when Signature was shuttered by the FDIC last March, so something is going on here that's worrying the market. It could be nothing, but the bond market seemed to move more off of this than off this morning's other economic data. For reference, Signature Bank is where my friends in South Florida would take deals that other banks turned down for being too risky – it's not surprising that they're taking losses on their loans now.

Fed Funds Futures (Mortgage News Daily)

We're probably not looking at a repeat of last March's bank crisis but I wouldn't be surprised to see more lenders get quietly merged by regulators. If this happens, you're likely to see the Fed reporting a sudden increase in discount window borrowing in its weekly balance sheet updates.

The Fed is willing to continue putting a lot of pressure on the economy with the current level of Fed funds rate. Perhaps they're giving themselves room to avoid committing if war or other factors cause inflation to resurge, but I'm honestly surprised that the Fed didn't come out and signal a bunch of rate cuts today. This said – the Fed's policies are subtly working to bring markets back into balance.

New home prices are down about 20% off the peak, which will start to put pressure on the resale market shortly.

Data by YCharts

Used car prices are retreating in similar fashion off of their bubble peak by closer to 25%.

Wholesale Used Car Prices (Mannheim)

And, if you don't like the current off-strip casino atmosphere of the stock market, cash is still paying 5.4% risk free.

The Fed just indicated they're going to keep it that way for a while, barring some sort of financial blowup.

Bottom Line

The Fed didn't cut rates today, and Powell indicated that they're not likely to cut rates in March either. These inflation-adjusted rates are quite restrictive, and I wouldn't be surprised to see unemployment start to rise as a result. Whatever the Fed's rationale may be for holding rates high, the basic situation remains the same– stock valuations are unusually high, while cash and other low-risk investments are paying over 5%. The longer the Fed holds rates high, the more this disparity matters for the market and for the economy at large.

