Powell Takes A Stand: Reading Between The Lines Of Today's Surprising FOMC Meeting

Logan Kane
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that a March rate cut is unlikely, surprising market bulls.
  • Taylor Rule modeling shows the Fed's stance is surprisingly hawkish. Stocks fell about 1.6% on the news.
  • This potentially suggests concern from the Fed about inflating a stock market bubble or about being seen as trying to influence November's U.S. presidential election.
  • The voting composition of the Fed has also changed, with more hawkish members rotating in for 2024.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Testifies Before The Senate Banking Committee

Win McNamee

At today's FOMC meeting, the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady and signaled that a March cut in interest rates is unlikely. Jerome Powell then delivered a fairly hawkish press conference. This yet again caught market bulls by surprise who had

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

