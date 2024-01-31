Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Acquisition of the CGM Assets of Waveform Technologies and Q3 2023 Earnings Call (Transcript)

Jan. 31, 2024 5:14 PM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.52K Followers

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) M&A and Q3 2023 Results Conference Call January 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Ribner - Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

John Gillard - Chief Executive Officer

Des Fitzgerald - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Trinity Biotech corporate update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Ribner. Thank you, Mr. Ribner, you may begin.

Eric Ribner

Thanks very much. And thank you for all for joining us today to review Trinity Biotech's entry into the wearable biosensor market and associated intended partnership with Bayer and its amended credit agreement and strengthened investment relationship with Perceptive Advisors. We will also touch on the Company's Q3 2023 results. Joining us on today's call are John Gillard, Chief Executive Officer; and Des Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that statements made during this conference call may be deemed forward-looking within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events to differ from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include but are not limited to those set forth in the risk factor statement in the company's annual report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity Biotech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please also note that description of the transactions on today's call do not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the transaction documents, which will be included in Form 6-K to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. With

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TRIB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRIB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.