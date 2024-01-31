Viktor Ketal

I have covered Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB, NYSE:SB.PR.C, NYSE:SB.PR.D) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Safe Bulkers Overview

Safe Bulkers Inc. or "Safe Bulkers" is a leading dry bulk shipper focused on the larger, gearless vessel classes. The company is effectively controlled by CEO and Chairman Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot billionaire and shipping magnate.

Safe Bulkers commands a fleet of 48 vessels, consisting of 10 Panamax, 12 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax, and 8 Capesize dry bulk carriers with an average age of 10 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.8 million dwt. 85% of the company's vessels have been constructed at reputable Japanese shipyards.

In addition, the company has committed to an extensive newbuild program of 16 vessels designed to meet the International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") regulations related to the reduction of GHG and NOx emissions of which seven have already been delivered.

While Safe Bulkers' Q3/2023 results were impacted by a weak charter rate environment, the company still generated approximately $22 million in operating cash flow.

Improved Charter Rate Environment

In recent months, the industry outlook has improved considerably with the Baltic Dry Bulk Index ("BDI") surprisingly hitting a two-year high in early December and rates in the seasonally weak first quarter holding up reasonably well so far.

Strong Financial Condition

The company's financial position remains strong even with newbuild deliveries impacting the company's cash balances.

As of November 3, Safe Bulkers had $67.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits, restricted cash, $158.0 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under existing revolving reducing credit facilities and $53.5 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under one loan relating to a newbuild vessel.

Discounted Valuation

Based on current market values, the company's debt-to-assets ratio calculates to approximately 40% while net asset value ("NAV") is estimated at $6.75 per share. Consequently, Safe Bulkers' shares are currently changing hands at an almost 40% discount to net asset value:

Quarterly Dividend And Share Buyback Program

Two months ago, Safe Bulkers authorized a new share repurchase program:

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (...) announced today that it has authorized a program under which it may from time to time in the future purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. If the maximum number of shares of the Company’s common stock are purchased pursuant to the aforementioned program, it would represent approximately 4.5% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and 8.1% of its public float.

In addition, the company remains committed to a fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share which translates into an annualized yield of approximately 5% at current share price levels.

Discussion Of Preferred Stock

For income-oriented investors, the company's 8% Series C and Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares ("the Preferred Shares") have been a reasonably good choice in recent quarters:

However, with both issues now trading above their $25.00 liquidation preference, annual yield has dropped below 8%.

In addition, the company has the option to redeem the Preferred Shares at any time at their stated liquidation preference of $25.00. While I consider this risk as low in the current interest environment, decreasing interest rates might very well result in management's assessment to change going forward

At least in my opinion, the shipping space is offering a number of higher-yielding alternatives with similar or better risk profiles at this point:

Admittedly, some of these issues are also at risk of getting called but the potential call dates of the preferred shares issued by Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PR.E and TNP.PR.F) and Seapeak LLC (SEAL.PR.B) are still years in the future.

Consequently, I would advise against chasing Safe Bulkers' Preferred Shares at current levels.

However, even after some recent price appreciation, the company's common shares are still trading at a large discount to estimated net asset value thus providing a compelling opportunity for speculative investors with the ability to stomach the volatility in dry bulk charter rates.

Bottom Line

While I remain positive on Safe Bulkers' common shares given the company's solid financial condition and discounted valuation, I would advise income-oriented investors to consider alternatives to the company's Preferred Shares as the most recent price appreciation has resulted in annual yield dropping below 8%.