January 2024 Key ETF Performance

NicoElNino

The first month of 2024 is already complete, and below is a look at the performance of various asset classes during January using key ETFs that we track closely.

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the month up 1.59% even though the average stock in the index was down 0.84%. While large-cap ETFs like SPY and QQQ finished the month higher, the small-cap Russell 2,000 (IWM) was down 3.9%.

At the sector level, Real Estate (XLRE) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) both fell 4%+, while Communication Services (XLC) saw the biggest move to the upside at 4.4%.

International equity ETFs were all over the place in January, with India (PIN) and Japan (EWJ) solidly higher and China (ASHR) and Hong Kong (EWH) sharply lower.

Oil (USO) was actually the best performing area of the entire matrix in January, with a gain of 6.4%. On the flip side, natural gas (UNG) and silver (SLV) both fell 3%+.



