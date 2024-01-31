Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

January 2024 Key ETF Performance

Jan. 31, 2024 7:15 PM ETSPY, QQQ, IWM, XLRE, XLY, XLC, PIN, EWJ, ASHR, EWH, USO, UNG, SLV
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers

Summary

  • The first month of 2024 is already complete, and below is a look at the performance of various asset classes during January using key ETFs that we track closely.
  • The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the month up 1.59% even though the average stock in the index was down 0.84%.
  • While large-cap ETFs like SPY and QQQ finished the month higher, the small-cap Russell 2,000 (IWM) was down 3.9%.

ETF Exchange-Traded Funds investment with investor building a portfolio of financial assets on market such as stock, bonds, commodities, currencies. Capital management and finance.

NicoElNino

The first month of 2024 is already complete, and below is a look at the performance of various asset classes during January using key ETFs that we track closely.

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the month up

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF
XLY--
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.