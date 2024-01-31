Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ameriprise Financial: 2 Reasons Why It's A Buy

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.38K Followers

Summary

  • Ameriprise Financial missed Q4'23 EPS expectations, but delivered decent earnings growth and margins.
  • The financial adviser saw a 19% increase in client assets under management in Q4'23.
  • The wealth management business looks promising and has upside momentum.
  • Ameriprise Financial achieves high returns on equity and is currently valued at a P/E ratio of only 11X.
  • Shares have an attractive risk profile at this valuation.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Headquarters and logo

Wolterk

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is a leading financial services company that just reported impressive results for the fourth fiscal quarter, despite missing EPS estimates. The company reported low-single digit growth in its operating income in Q4'23, but Ameriprise Financial is a deeply profitable financial

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.38K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMP, SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
chicagotim1
Yesterday, 8:38 PM
Comments (2.9K)
Good firm, good stock, but much better buy at $300!

Best of luck to all.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.