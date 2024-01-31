Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Watch: Not So Fast, My Friend

WisdomTree
Summary

  Once again, the Fed did what was widely expected and kept the Fed Funds target unchanged at the January FOMC meeting.
  As a result, the trading range remains at 5.25%-5.50%, still at a more than 20-year high watermark.
  The money and bond markets have been harboring optimistic expectations on the rate cut front, but as of now, the Fed seems to be saying "not so fast, my friend."

FED federal reserve of USA sybol and sign.

Bet_Noire

By Kevin Flanagan

Once again, the Fed did what was widely expected and kept the Fed Funds target unchanged at the January FOMC meeting. As a result, the trading range remains at 5.25%-5.50%, still at a more than 20-year high watermark.

WisdomTree
Comments (1)

n
nyc3053 Australia
01 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.86K)
I think the Fed has handled the rate rises and the subsequent language indicating that the end is now coming for these has been reasonably constructive. They definitely were late to initiate the rises, so they are being cautious now, having ratcheted them up so hard. 2 to 3 cuts for 2024 are realistic, 6 to 7 were never on the table. Starting at the end of Q2/beginning of Q3 in my view.
