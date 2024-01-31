pinstock

Has market sentiment finally switched in favor of growth stocks? Even though my dear long-term readers most likely see me as a value and quality enthusiast and a growth-style skeptic, I see little reason for offering a negative answer here. Truly, growthier plays have been in the limelight since the end of 2023, as the markets have been pricing in lower inflation and lower interest rates as a consequence. Even the data suggesting the U.S. economy is resilient—hence, the potential timing for rate cuts might not be as supportive for long-duration equities as the doves have been expecting—did little to stop that rally. So, the question is, are there solid ETF strategies to safely navigate that growth-style revival? Investors have a plethora of funds to choose from. I have covered a few growth-centered exchange-traded funds in the past, and today I would like to continue that article series with a note on the JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO). When I took a quick look at its performance since inception, I was positively impressed. But will JGRO continue delivering? And is this actively managed vehicle better than the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which is frequently perceived as the simplest option to express a bullish opinion on growth stocks? Let us find out.

How is JGRO supposed to find growthier stocks?

Incepted in August 2022, JGRO is actively managed, with the major principles of its stock-picking philosophy outlined on its website. In short, as described in the prospectus, the fund favors "companies that the adviser believes have strong earnings growth potential." More specifically:

In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that the adviser believes will achieve above-average earnings growth over the next several years. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those which based on its research, the adviser believes have leading competitive positions which will lead to sustainable growth.

Importantly, ESG parameters are also considered.

What factor mix is JGRO offering at this juncture? How does it stack up against QQQ?

As of January 29, JGRO had a portfolio of 104 holdings, with the major ten accounting for almost half of the net assets. An investor who would assume a 'growth' ETF should have a meaningful footprint in the Magnificent Seven cohort is totally right here, as the fund has exposure to all the companies in the said group, including its largest allocation, Microsoft (MSFT), which has 11% weight. This is what makes it so similar to QQQ, which has all the trillion-dollar companies in its portfolio plus Tesla (TSLA), which is valued less generously yet is considered one of the Magnificent Seven.

Fund Magnificent Seven allocation JGRO 40.1% QQQ 39.4% Click to enlarge

However, when it comes to sector exposures, they have meaningful differences, as the chart below illustrates. For example, JGRO is a bit more pessimistic about IT. It is also rather skeptical about the consumer staples sector. Next, QQQ has about 1% deployed to utilities, while the JPMorgan ETF ignores the sector. On the contrary, JGRO thinks there are opportunities in materials, with a small allocation to Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). On a side note, it is somewhat confusing to me how this copper-focused mining name has qualified for inclusion with its negative forward EPS growth rate and a low single-digit revenue growth rate. In QQQ, materials are completely absent.

Overall, my calculations show that stocks present in the QQQ basket have close to 63% weight in JGRO, so the overlap is not that significant and is predominantly driven by the trillion-dollar companies. However, when it comes to factor stories, these vehicles have much more in common, as shown below.

Metric JGRO QQQ Market Cap $967.46 billion $948.76 billion EY 2.4% 2.75% P/S 10.65 9.32 EPS Fwd 18.5% 15.7% Revenue Fwd 14.7% 11.5% ROA 12.95% 13.8% ROE 93.5% 54.1% Quant Valuation B- or higher 1.3% 3.7% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 94.3% 89.4% Quant Profitability B- or higher 94.6% 97.8% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 1.4% 1% Quant Growth B- or higher 67.6% 55.6% Quant Growth D+ or lower 12.5% 21.2% Click to enlarge

First, even though JGRO has an allocation to mid-caps (around 1%), the Magnificent Seven have solidly boosted its weighted-average market cap, which is approaching $1 trillion. QQQ is only slightly behind. Obviously, both offer little to no value exposure, as this is already evident from their low single-digit earnings yields, though QQQ is a few bps ahead. My analysis showed that for that fund, the top drivers of the earnings yield (EY) are the energy and communication services sectors. For JGRO, they are mostly energy again, but also industrials and consumer discretionary.

Next, we see minuscule exposure to stocks with a B- Valuation grade or higher. Why? Most likely because both funds have remarkable growth characteristics. Nevertheless, JGRO has an edge over the QQQ fund here. First, its weighted-average forward growth rates are notably stronger. One of the reasons is that the JPMorgan ETF has Snowflake (SNOW) and Celsius Holdings (CELH), both with triple-digit forward EPS growth rates, in its portfolio, while QQQ ignores them. Second, an almost 67% allocation to companies with a B- Growth grade or higher is fairly impressive. As a reminder, QQQ tracks the NASDAQ-100 index, which does not directly target the growth factor.

But what about quality? QQQ looks a bit more appealing, with its higher Return on Assets and a larger exposure to companies with a B- Profitability grade or stronger. Yet it has a lower Return on Equity. However, as usual, I should remind my dear readers that I put little trust in this metric as it can be inflated easily, for instance, when shareholder equity, which is in the denominator, is abnormally small owing to too-large total liabilities (mostly long-term and short-term debt). In the case of JGRO, the figure is significantly distorted by debt-heavy companies like Oracle (ORCL), which is absent in the QQQ portfolio.

Performance

When I took a quick look at its performance compared to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), I was positively impressed by an over 4% alpha since its inception (annualized total return). But was its performance that solid when juxtaposed with the results of other counterparts, especially QQQ? Mostly yes, but there is one notable nuance, as the table below demonstrates. The period in focus is September 2022–December 2023.

Portfolio QQQ JGRO Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $13,836 $12,916 $13,373 $10,345 $13,140 $12,336 CAGR 27.58% 21.16% 24.36% 2.58% 22.73% 17.05% Stdev 22.95% 19.73% 20.95% 18.29% 20.38% 18.60% Best Year 54.85% 37.74% 42.18% 8.03% 42.60% 26.32% Worst Year -10.65% -6.23% -5.94% -4.24% -7.85% -2.34% Max. Drawdown -10.65% -8.85% -9.19% -11.81% -9.73% -9.23% Sharpe Ratio 0.98 0.84 0.93 -0.03 0.88 0.69 Sortino Ratio 1.65 1.41 1.68 -0.04 1.44 1.12 Market Correlation 0.89 0.95 0.96 0.94 0.95 1 Click to enlarge

Truly, JGRO beat RPG with ease, but other peers, including actively managed CGGR, which I covered in July last year, confidently outperformed it. QQQ was also much more successful.

Investor takeaway

At the end of the day, what is JGRO? This is a growthier, more richly valued alternative to QQQ with a larger footprint in the GICS financial sector and insignificantly weaker quality. It is less liquid, and it comes with a higher expense ratio of 44 bps vs. 20 bps.

All in all, I should conclude that JGRO is a sound choice for value-averse growth-style maximalists who are ready to tolerate low-single-digit EYs while pursuing double-digit earnings growth rates. It has its own advantages, but I would not say it is definitely ahead of QQQ. And the rating I assign to the vehicle is Hold, as its EY is too compressed for my taste.