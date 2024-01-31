MF3d

You may be looking to diversify some money in tech away from the U.S. In this case, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) seems appealing given that at a price/earnings ratio of 12.2x, it is more than 50% undervalued relative to the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust ETF's (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Also, the Chinese authorities appear to be implementing stimulus measures with certain limitations on short-selling of stocks, reducing the reserve requirements ratio for banks, and possibly introducing a rescue package worth billions of dollars. As a result, KWEB has seen a slight upside as shown in the chart below in green, but the question is whether the price action can be sustained.

seekingalpha.com

My objective with this thesis is to provide an answer based on the economy, and the ability of China's internet players to compete using the latest chips while not forgetting regulatory risks, but first I explain why I got it wrong in my bullish thesis covering the same ETF back in April last year.

The Alibaba Factor and Stimulus Measures

At that time my optimism was largely due to a splitting of Alibaba (BABA), KWEB's second-largest holding as shown below, into six different businesses including a spin-off of the Cloud Intelligence Group into an independent entity. This would have boosted shareholder value by instilling a revamp of their operations, especially in a country where after the suspension of Ant Group's IPO in 2020 and the crackdown on big tech, mergers seeing authorities no longer seem to favor major internet platforms growing bigger through mergers. Furthermore, the restructuring of Jack Ma's co-founded company would have encouraged other large conglomerates to split up, stimulating the broader technology sector.

kraneshares.com

However this did not happen and, Alibaba canceled the split of its Intelligent Cloud segment in November last year during the announcement of third-quarter results resulting in the stock falling around 9%. The reason provided for the cancellation was American restrictions on cutting-edge computer chips.

Now, on a completely different note, the stock popped about 9% last week after Jack Ma and co-founder Joe Tsai acquired shares worth around two hundred million dollars on the open market, a price action that has been sustained, possibly because it coincided with stimulus measures.

One of these is a potential rescue package amounting to 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion) according to Bloomberg which could take the form of buying shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The second is the Chinese central bank announcing a reduction in reserve requirements for banks which means that they can lend more money to businesses. Third, facilitation measures have been introduced to encourage foreign investors to return to the Chinese government bonds market after their exodus earlier this year. Fourth, as mentioned earlier, China's Securities Regulatory Commission has suspended the lending of shares owned by employees for shorting purposes.

These measures have also helped KWEB from slipping below the $20 level, a key psychological support for investors breached in mid-October 2022, a period marked by deep concerns about the Chinese economy and regulatory risks as I detail later. Thus, learning from the past, stimulus measures alone may not help put a floor for China's markets as there is also the economy to contend with.

Some Key Economic Drivers Have Not Recovered

The problem is the Chinese economy not being in good shape considering the recovery expected in the property sector has failed to materialize culminating in the China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNQ), a major Chinese property developer, being ordered to liquidate its assets by a Hong Kong court, something that could prove detrimental for investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

Along the same lines, a study covering consumption by research firm McKinsey based on data from the second and third quarters of 2023 stipulates that the "era of double-digit growth in China’s retail sector is over". At the same time, consumer sentiment remains far below pre-COVID levels. This means that with 41.5% of its weightings dedicated to consumer discretionary as pictured below, KWEB's holdings which are dependent on domestic consumption should be pressured.

kraneshares.com

In addition, due to the country's strict Covid lockdown policy, FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) which has been on a downtrend since the start of 2020 even went negative at the end of last year. This was accompanied by a wave of business closures and withdrawals of foreign companies while another critical measure (for this export-oriented country) which is exports has still not yet recovered from their 2021 high. Along the same lines, the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI despite increasing from November to December 2023, remains well below pre-Covid levels.

In summary, two key drivers of the economy, investments, and consumption have not fully recovered after COVID-19 while Evergrande's woes cast doubts on real estate which makes up 3.7% of KWEB.

Bleak Outlook also based on Geopolitics and Regulatory Risks

Discussing further, the country’s prosperous period started with the 1978 reforms with the priority being modernization and the opening of the country, especially towards America. Now, the opening up of the American market to Chinese goods and the massive investments made by U.S. companies including the transfer of cutting-edge technologies have been key to China’s economic development, but things have started to change in 2018 with tariffs on imports of goods from China. The latter also retaliated leading to an escalation of tensions with the West, which has interrupted the flow of technological know-how.

To exacerbate matters, tensions have escalated due to Taiwan, which China claims to be one of its provinces but remains a U.S. ally. Amid such tensions and given that this small country produces 90% of the world's most sophisticated semiconductors, there is now a chip war between the U.S. and China. This in turn impacts companies whose core business is focused on internet-related technologies such as those included in the CSI Overseas China Internet Index tracked by KWEB.

Detailing further, these companies use advanced computing chips, whether it is to drive online sales, distribute games or enhance gaming content, and provide AI-based cloud services. With time, KWEB's holdings have started competing with each other or with international competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN) based on the sophistication of the chips that drive their computing platforms.

This strategy to depend on chips to differentiate themselves has been dealt a blow by U.S. chip restrictions which have been initiated since October 2018 and continually tightened since, forbidding companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from exporting its AI GPU chips to China. Now, China is home to chip designers or the ones who can produce the blueprints for advanced electronics, and the authorities can pour money into manufacturing capacity, but the problem is restrictions also cover chip-making equipment from the likes of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML).

In addition to being deprived of the building blocks for driving intelligent applications, China's internet-based companies also face regulatory issues. For this matter, the new measures to control online games (both in terms of the number of hours of playing time allowed per gamer and the content being diffused) toward the end of December last year caused a dent in Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) market value as shown below.

Data by YCharts

They have not recovered since despite regulators seemingly backing off only a few days later and the plethora of stimulus. The reason is probably that this regulatory move was enough to bring back grim memories of the December 2020 to July 2023 big tech crackdowns when the authorities carried out sweeping restrictions, on internet companies specialized in educational content, online retail, and mobile gaming on grounds that they were taking advantage of their dominant positions.

Avoid KWEB As Risks Outweigh Stimulus

Therefore, given China's regulatory precedence for big tech, stimulus packages alone will likely not be enough to drive sustained momentum in KWEB's share price. More is needed like the leadership voicing out their support as was the case both in May and December of 2022, resulting in two upside episodes as illustrated in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Still, looking at the bigger picture, these words of support from Chinese leaders and a total pledged stimulus amounting to $5.3 trillion in 2022, (or roughly 19 times 2024's $279 billion), could not prevent KWEB from losing more than three-quarters of its value from February 2021 peak of $103.6. This again supports the thesis that stimulus alone is not sufficient to revive the stock market when some key economic drivers are red.

In this respect, I do not agree with investment management firm Bridgewater Associates being “moderately bullish” on Chinese equities based on the valuation rationale. As such, it is not advisable to invest unless you have a very long-term investment horizon and can stomach volatility risks. Instead for those looking for some diversification away from U.S. stocks, the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) charges the same fees of 0.65%, has been far less volatile during the last month, and delivers a higher dividend yield.

Comparison with a peer (seekingalpha.com)

Furthermore, with more exposure to the financial and industrial sectors, the Xtrackers ETF may be in a better position to benefit from a potential improvement in the economy due to fiscal spending by the Chinese government, or a rotation of fund flows away from richly-priced Indian stocks symbolized by the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) whose P/E of 19.77x trading at a premium of over 90% compared to ASHR's 10.25x.

Finally, in addition to the economy, geopolitical and regulatory risks outweigh stimulus-related opportunities for KWEB, which could fall back to the $18.4 support level reached in October 2022, or a downside of more than 20% from the current price of around $23.3, which explains my bearishness. To further justify my Sell position, KWEB trades at a premium of 19% ((12.2-10.25))/10.5) compared to ASHR, which is illogical given the additional risks faced by big tech in China.