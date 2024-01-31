Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Insights from our analysis of Q3 FY'23 earnings put the industrials sector as a strong starting point for top down asset allocation in 2024. As seen in Figure 1, by the end of Q3 last year, the industrials sector held just 8% of the market capitalization weighted S&P 500 index, but held 16% of the projected earnings growth for the coming 12 months.

Figure 1.

Halfway through Q4 2023 earnings season, analysis by FactSet Research Systems illustrates that 67% of the industrials sector that has reported to date has reported earnings above consensus estimates (Figure 2). This contrasts to 100% of the basic materials sector, which avid readers of mine will know we are heavily bullish on as well.

Figure 2.

Source: FactSet

Within the industrials sector lies the airport services industry, trading at 15x forward earnings and 3x book value. The airport services industry was no doubt rattled by the Covid-19 pandemic and its detrimental impacts on global travel. It has, however, made a remarkable comeback, and there are now multiple selective opportunities in the industry for the mid to long-term orientated investor.

This logic has brought us to the investment prospects of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), a company that operates and develops airport concessions. At the time of writing the company has more than 50 airports under its that are located throughout Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It is pulled up Q3 2023 revenues of $470 mm, around $80mm ahead of Wall Street estimates, on earnings of c.$0.30 per share.

Investors have rewarded the company with a large re-rating in market value over the past 12 months. Closer inspection of the economic data supports this view. CAAP is trending on the back of strong fundamentals, robust economic characteristics and reasonably priced evaluations at 7-8x forward EBIT with a return on equity bordering 20% in the last 12 months. Here I will show how the company's incremental Capital investments have unlocked additional risk capital for its shareholders, growing earnings off a healthy amount of reinvestment back into the business.

Net-net, I rate CAAP a buy, eyeing initial objectives of $23/share.

Critical factors to the investment debate

The following arguments outlined the investment case for CAAP showing evidence in holding the company across all investment horizons.

(1). Short-term investment returns (0-12 months)

Any investment to returns within the first 12 months after purchasing a public security most heavily impacted by the starting multiples paid to acquire it. For CAAP, short-term returns are bolstered by the following contributing factors:

CAAP sells at 7-8x forward EBIT, which is around 50% below the sector multiple.

That's the same time it is priced at around 2.6x the book value of its equity, recorded under GAAP convention. This is around 4 points above the sector.

One also receives a 20% cash flow yield in buying the company today.

The dislocation in earnings and asset factors to the company's market valuation is abundantly clear in our opinion. This is a company that is priced at a thin multiple to pretax earnings, yet has created more than $2.50 in market value for every $1 of the book value, based on its ability to grow earnings on sensible amounts of capital investment. This tells us the company potentially has high earnings power and outpaces its cost of equity in doing so. Further evidence of this is presented in sections (2) and (3).

In that vein, we believe there is a statistical advantage of buying the company at these multiples—especially over the coming 12 month period—where we would expect to see some re-rating into the upside, based on the combination of (i) current momentum, (ii) sales and earnings growth (iii) business returns, discussed later.

(2) Mid-term investment returns (1-3 years)

The performance of any company over a 1 to 3 period is heavily dependent on the path of sales and earnings growth it produces. Historically speaking, the company has grown top line sales at a CAGR of 22%, compounding pretax earnings at 53% over the same duration. It has grown free cash flows by around 26% before any interest costs are considered. This is a reasonable base to work from.

Consensus estimates alludes to a growth periods that could ratchet up over the coming 2 to 3 years. Wall Street expects 18% YoY growth in earnings for 2024, and another 76.5% growth the following year. It also envisions 7% to 12% growth in revenues over the same time.

The question then must be what catalysts are there to substantiate these increasing growth estimates.

Figure 3.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Perhaps the most convincing short-term drive is that CAAP has demonstrated a robust recovery in passenger traffic in the post-pandemic travel landscape:

Analyzing the recorded instances, the company reported a notable 10.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic for December 2023, reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels (Figure 4). Furthermore, cargo volume and aircraft movements exhibited similarly positive trends, showcasing a holistic recovery across various operational metrics.

This growth was preceded by a 14.5% rise in November, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and a 14.5% YoY increase in October, reaching 101.2% of October 2019 levels.

Further, international passenger traffic has consistently outpaced pre-pandemic levels, clear indication of the resilient demand for cross-border travel in our opinion.

Critically, the relevance is that the YoY growth percentages remain high whilst the total volumes are within a statistically meaningful distance to 2019 levels. This supports a constructive view for the coming 1–3 year horizon in our estimation.

Figure 4.

(3). Long-term investment returns (3 years+)

Facets of long term investment gains primarily stem from a company's ability to produce a modest to high rate of earnings relative to the capital required to produce them. This has implications to the generation all free cash flow, which can then be reinvested as incremental capital, to either maintain a company's competitive position or to grow the level of business conducted.

As observed in CAAP's case, it has invested a total of $20.33 per share of capital into the business to conduct its operations (Figure 5). It produced a trailing $2.40 of post-tax earnings in Q3 '23, otherwise 11.8% return on investment.

Three critical factors immediately stand out here:

The first is that the companies return on investment capital has increased sequentially across each rolling TTM period from 2021 to 2023. Companies that attract a higher return on investment capital as time goes on are typically highly rewarded by the market, because they are compounding capital at an accelerating rate. The returns on incremental capital are equally as attractive. From Q2 2021 up to Q3 2023 the company invested an additional $3.82 per share of capital into the business for its growth/maintenance operations. On this amount it has growing post-tax earnings by $2.31 per share, otherwise a tremendous 60.5% return on incremental invested capital. Finally the company's current ratio is at 1.2x, in line with its five year historical average. To us this suggests the company has exceptional economics and can fund its liabilities with confidence not having to retain cash in doing so. It tells us that the company is not nervous to deploy capital and has some degree of certainty about the future.

Figure 5.

These are tremendously attractive data points to our investment cortex. What is equally as important to know is the mechanism driving these results. CAAP is a high margin, low capital turnover business. That means, primarily, that it has a low ratio of sales compared to assets, but compensates for this with each one dollar of investment bringing back >20% return. This came to $0.23 of profit last period, and $0.20 on avg. for the last 3 years. As you can see in Figure 5 and Figure 6, the company's post-tax margins have also advanced higher as it began recognising incremental returns on its investments.

Figure 6.

Source: BIG Insights, Company Reports

Discussion summary

The points outlined in this report so far clearly demonstrate a bullish view for CAAP into the coming 3 to 5 year period, in our estimation. Findings that I have presented here corroborates a company that is:

(i). Priced fairly,

(ii). Has an increasing schedule of projected earnings growth into 2025,

(iii). Is compounding capital at attractive incremental rates, likely higher than what investors could generally receive elsewhere.

Our valuation model presented in Figure 7 compounds the company's intrinsic value at the function of its return on investment capital and the amount it successfully invested at these rates. As it can be seen we believe the company is worth around $3.7Bn today, and could shift this up to $4.7 billion import market value by the end of this year. These assumptions are based on the premise of CAAP hitting the stipulated growth numbers outlined earlier in this report.

Figure 7.

Consequently, we are initiating CAAP with a buy rating, advocating to hold the company across all three investment horizons. We are eyeing a valuation band of $3.7Bn to $4.7Bn in the coming 12 months, otherwise $23–$29 per share. Net-net, rate buy.

Investors should recognise the following risks before proceeding:

1) Current geopolitical and macroeconomic risks cannot be ignored in today's market. These are overarching and have the potential to shake up global equity indices.

2) CAAP is in a cyclical industry that has its barriers permeable to exogenous threats such as another pandemic, or event that has global verifications to travel.

3). If the company does not hit its contracted growth numbers over the coming to 3 years this may have negative indications to stock price and they negatively affect our investment thesis, including valuation bands.

Considerations must be had in understanding these risks in full before proceeding any investment decision.