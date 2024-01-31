Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Duluth Holdings: Only Further Pain Ahead

Jan. 31, 2024 9:39 PM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • While DLTH’s revenue growth appears good, its profitability has persistently declined as margins have been traded for maintaining growth.
  • The rise of fast-fashion and rapidly changing trends has negatively impacted the company, with limited scope for improvement as its influence has declined.
  • Economic conditions are compounding its current downward trajectory, as FCF turns negative and inventory is liquidated.
  • DLTH is in the bottom quartile of its cohort for financial performance, which is unsurprising given its limited commercial development.
  • DLTH’s valuation is directionally correct but does not imply any upside. We suggest investors avoid this stock.

Young Woman Unboxing A Package With A New Shirt

urbazon

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • DLTH is likely on a slow decline to zero. The company, while providing good quality products that certainly have their place in the market, is unable to gain upward traction. Marketing efforts have fallen flat, innovative

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.91K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

