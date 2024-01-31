sykono

This Analysis Assigns a Hold rating for Antofagasta plc

This analysis assigns a "Hold" rating to the shares of Antofagasta plc (OTC:ANFGF) - a copper mining and exploration company based in London, UK with mines in Chile - confirming the rating given in the previous analysis, based on a strong outlook for copper, but now the stock price is not forming a dip.

The previous analysis also assumed that the stock was not yet at the lowest point of the share price cycle, but the shares then recovered very quickly in a completely unexpected way, instead of proposing an attractive entry point: The stock was part of the S&P 500's nine-week winning streak, driven by the strong rally in high-tech stocks on expectations that artificial intelligence technology, which Wall Street remains deeply obsessed with, will lead to a surge in demand for energy in most developed economies. As the electricity conductor par excellence, copper naturally played a decisive role in this vision.

However, nothing is lost as the shares are intended to be held in the portfolio for the medium to long term, while the volatility of the copper price will provide further opportunities to increase exposure at more attractive price levels.

In the previous analysis, Antofagasta received a Hold rating which was supported by a rosy outlook driven by plans to expand copper production in Chile, amid a robust copper price environment signaled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Stock Price in 2024: The Outlook

There is a possibility that the stock price cycle will bottom out sometime this year due to a predicted economic recession, the headwinds of which do not bode well for copper demand. Perhaps the negativity will enter the cycle already in the first half of 2024, as economists at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) believe, and then retail investors should think about strengthening their position given the good prospects for copper as a key factor in the global energy transition efforts.

Going forward there will also be an opportunity to take some profit from an investment in Antofagasta plc if, driven by the recovery from the projected recession, the shares of the company hit a peak. Perhaps similar to the first half of 2021, when the stock price soared on robust copper demand amid a rapid recovery of the economy from the restrictions and lockdowns that were imposed during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

But for everything to be okay, the recession must first occur. In anticipation of the next drop in the stock price, retail investors may want to consider a Hold rating as this stock has however the potential to outperform the materials sector and the U.S. stock market in the long term, as shown below.

Antofagasta Creates a Stronger Foundation as a Long-Term Investment

Over the past five years, Antofagasta plc’s shares have risen 85.49%, outperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB), +55.67%, and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), +81.77 %. XLB is a benchmark for the basic materials sector and the SPY is a benchmark for the US stock market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the same period, Antofagasta plc paid dividends, albeit not regularly as they are affected by copper price volatility, increasing the annual payout ($0.62 on a trailing 12-month basis) by 5.2%. Antofagasta plc paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.12/share on September 29, 2023, after paying a semi-annual dividend of $0.51/share on May 12, 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The payment results in a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.90% compared to the industry average of 2.26% and compared to the S&P 500's yield of 1.43% as of this writing.

There are a few key catalysts that will help Antofagasta plc stock continue to outperform. Essentially these are: a) Continued improvements in mining production and costs in Chile; b) The further development of the metallic assets for higher copper production in the future according to the company's planning and on track for on-time delivery; c) A solid financial position will allow the company to weather the headwinds for copper from the economic recession. The company may even be able to reduce its debt a little further. Not that the ability to meet debt obligations necessarily requires it, but the maneuver would still be useful, as the Federal Reserve seems oriented to delay the first rate cut and maintain its "higher for longer" policy stance on rates for some time.

Antofagasta: Almost One Hundred Percent Chilean Copper

Antofagasta plc also mines gold and molybdenum, but its profitability depends on copper for more than 85%. Antofagasta plc mines copper in Chile, the world's largest copper producer with 5.2 million tons in 2022 (about 24% of total global copper production), and the output is expected to increase to nearly 6 million tons in 2023. After that, the amount will be on its way further up to nearly 6.5 million tons by the end of 2026, as new mines join the country's production.

The company is considered one of the world's leading copper mining companies with a robust footprint in Chile, along with state-owned Codelco and other operators such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) (OTCPK:BHPLF), Anglo American plc (OTCQX:NGLOY) (OTCQX:AAUKF), and Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY).

Antofagasta: Growth Plans

Antofagasta plc produces copper cathodes and copper concentrates in Chile, where total production is driven by the production ramp-up of its 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, 185 km Northeast of Valparaiso, (about 45.5% of the company's total copper production in 2023) amid $2.3 billion expansion project phase-1. The latter aims for an average production increase of 60,000 tonnes per year over 15 years through additional throughput. The asset uses a seawater desalination plant that was commissioned in 2023 and it will soon incorporate a fourth concentrator plant that is close to completing its commissioning phase, enabling the processing of more copper ore during operations. The Los Pelambres mine expansion also includes Phase 2, which aims to double the capacity of the seawater desalination plant to 800 liters per second by 2026, for which an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been carried out. This phase wants to extend Los Pelambres' current mine life of ≈ 12 years by at least 15 years. Los Pelambres will expand the tailings storage facility (TSF) and concentrator capacity and there will be the opportunity to profit from a larger mineral resource base of approximately 6 billion tonnes. Phase 2 could bolster annual copper production by more than 35,000 tons.

Antofagasta's second-largest asset, its 70% interest in the Centinela mine located 65 km South of Calama (≈ 25% of the company's total copper production in 2023) benefits from better copper grades and recoveries, and throughput rates are in line with the mine plan.

The Centinela mine also has a $4.4 billion expansion project that aims to produce 170,000 tonnes of copper equivalent annually in the first ten years through the construction of a second concentrator and a tailings storage facility (TSF), both near the existing concentrator. This is Phase 2, which has already received approval from the Board for the development of the second concentrator, allowing the plant to process 150,000 tons per day from 95,000 tons per day in Phase 1, thus welcoming more ore from the mining activities. The asset development should lead to a reduction in the total net cash costs incurred by Centinela.

Thanks to the expansion activities, Antofagasta's production profile is increasingly being adapted to the good outlook for copper demand in the world. Analysts at S&P Global reported that Nornickel, a major Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company, predicts global copper consumption to increase dramatically in the coming decade. Demand will reach a level of 30 million tonnes per year in 2035, a sharp improvement of 20% from 24.8 million tonnes in 2022, driven primarily by the consumption of battery and electric vehicle technologies as well as the deployment of charging infrastructure.

Antofagasta: Current Performance

The company produced 191,500 tons and 660,600 tons of copper in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023, respectively. Fourth-quarter production advanced 10% sequentially, while annual production advanced 10% sequentially from 2022.

Source: Antofagasta plc: Quarterly Production Reports

Net cash costs for the full year 2023 were $1.61/lb, consistent with 2022.

The company produces gold and molybdenum, which together account for less than 15% of Antofagasta's total profitability.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company guides for production of between 670,000 and 710,000 tonnes of copper, while by-product production will include 195,000 to 215,000 ounces of gold and 11 million to 12.5 million tonnes of molybdenum.

The guidance is driven by the Los Pelambres Phase 1 expansion project in 2023, while the group's net cash costs in 2024 should be in line with previous years and therefore at $1.60/lb.

The other 2 assets in Chile perform as follows:

The Antucoya mine, 100 km west of Calama, Chile, and the Zaldivar mine, 150 km southeast of Antofagasta, Chile, together account for the remaining 30% of total copper production in 2023, with the Antucoya mine making twice the production of Zaldivar. Antucoya is currently experiencing a slight deterioration in grades and recoveries, but the plant continues to process ore material in line with its designed capacity.

The Zaldivar mine is currently struggling with a decline in ore processing rates, which can only be partially mitigated by improved recovery rates.

These two copper facilities will undergo significant maintenance during the first three quarters of 2024, the impact of which has been reflected in the 2024 forecast.

The Financial Condition Looks Solid

The balance sheet looks solid with $2.35 billion in cash and short-term investments, against total debt of $3.17 billion, resulting in net debt of $821.3 million.

The debt does not pose a problem for Antofagasta's ability to be solvent in paying the interest cost. Last year the interest expense was around $95 million, but operating profit was 18 times larger at $1.75 billion. Therefore, the balance sheet is characterized by a 12-month interest coverage ratio of 18x, which is well above the threshold of 1.5 generally accepted by investors.

The company can also free up even more resources from inventory and accounts receivable, which together totaled nearly $2 billion.

The Altman Z-Score of 3.04 (scroll down to the "Risk" section on this page of Seeking Alpha to find the ratio) indicates that the balance sheet is in safe areas implying zero risk of financial insolvency within a few years.

Antofagasta plc Stock in the US OTC Market: Shares May Provide An Entry Point Going Forward

Shares of ANFGF stock traded at $22.40 per unit, giving it a market cap of $21.35 billion and a 52-week range of $15.50 to $22.72. As of this writing, shares are trading above the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple move averages.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 14-day relative strength indicator at 65.52 is close to overbought levels, suggesting that shares are in the very upper cycle of the stock price. Retail investors should therefore not augment their position based on these prices, despite the British copper operator's promising growth prospects in Chile. Rather, they may want to stick with a Hold rating until shares get cheaper amid the recessionary headwinds.

As mentioned earlier in this article, an economic recession is foreseen to occur in the first half of 2024 due to the Fed's restrictive interest rate policy to combat runaway inflation. Higher financial costs coupled with elevated inflation have caused enough damage to the economy, as shown in the following two charts.

U.S. personal consumption expenditures (I:USPCEGDP), a reliable indicator of consumer behavior because it expresses personal consumption as a percentage of U.S. GDP, has declined noticeably over the past three years:

Source: Y Charts

Lending to the price sector has been stagnating since 2023 due to the Fed's restrictive policies: economic actors are postponing the purchase of single-family homes or corporate investments, as the cost of borrowing is too high. Economic growth will suffer a setback.

Source: Trading Economics

The last hope of a soft landing is fading. Declining employment numbers (the number of non-farm jobs still moved up by 2.7 million in 2023, but significantly less than the increase of 4.8 million in 2022), combined with the expectation that the announced layoffs in 2023 will come into force this year and the difficulty in finding another job, are pointing to the impending deterioration in employment levels.

Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve for the spread between 10-year and 3-month US Treasuries (current 10-year yield of 3.96% vs. 3-month yield of 5.36%) is a formidable indicator of an economic recession: Actually, it predicted each of the eight economic recessions of the last six decades. Normally, the shorter the term, the lower the risk of the borrower becoming insolvent, and the return can therefore only be lower than on loans with a longer term. When the relationship changes, the short-term future is seen as riskier and highly uncertain than in calm times. We are continually monitoring the spread and must say that it has widened over the last week, indicating that many more people believe that the next economic cycle will be a recession.

The recession will affect the market valuations of US-listed stocks and the consequences will also be transmitted to Antofagasta shares, given a 24-market beta of 1.28 (scroll down to the "Risk" section on this page of Seeking Alpha to find the ratio).

Conclusion

Antofagasta plc publishes preliminary production and cost results for the year 2023, confirming the previous analysis’ highlighted trends: improvement in production and costs and continued progress in strategic metallic projects that will enable the company to significantly bolster copper production in the coming years.

The company will be better equipped to meet copper demand as it will be resilient due to transportation electrification initiatives and other energy transition efforts.

The future looks bright, and this will be reflected positively in the share price increasing the chances that this stock is a suitable investment for Buy-and-Hold strategies despite the volatility of the copper price.

However, this is not the best time to buy shares and strengthen your position as the share price is currently at the highest stage of the cycle. Given the negative impact of the economic recession, this should provide a more favorable entry point sometime in 2024.

The correct rating is therefore 'Hold' for the time being.

