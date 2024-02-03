Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wells Fargo: A 6.2% Preferred Dividend Yield While Waiting For Decreasing Rates

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wells Fargo's Q4 results were disappointing due to special assessments and severance package allocations, but adjusted EPS would have been closer to $1.30 per share.
  • Net interest income slightly decreased during the quarter, while non-interest income remained stable and non-interest expenses increased.
  • Despite non-recurring items, the preferred dividend is well covered, and capital ratios remain strong. One issue of preferred shares offer a yield of approximately 6.2%.
  • European Small-Cap Ideas members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Wells Fargo logo in window

Matthew Nichols

Introduction

As I recently initiated a long position in certain issues of preferred shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), I now need to keep track of the banking giant’s financial results to make sure the preferred

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.67K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC.PR.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (2.49K)
Thanks for update. Have a large position in -L. The noncallable feature makes this a pure play on interest rates. If fed cuts it’s going way up. In the meantime collecting a nice 6%. BAC has a similar preferred.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFC
--
WFC.PR.L
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.