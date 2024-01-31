Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Payoneer Global: High Quality And Resilient Business Model

Jan. 31, 2024 10:08 PM ETPayoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • Payoneer is a global payment provider for digital SMBs.
  • Payoneer has solid fundamentals, revenue growth, and a high-quality business model. It stands to benefit from some secular growth trends.
  • Share performance has been less than ideal. But the overall business remains resilient. Attractive valuation today presents opportunity.
Customer paying bill using a credit card.

VioletaStoimenova

Founded in 2005, Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is a global payment provider focusing on helping digital SMBs in emerging markets engage in international transactions.

PAYO has been underperforming since going public in 2021, with a price return of -51.6%. It reached an all-time high

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.76K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more: www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAYO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PAYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.