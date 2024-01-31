VioletaStoimenova

Founded in 2005, Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is a global payment provider focusing on helping digital SMBs in emerging markets engage in international transactions.

PAYO has been underperforming since going public in 2021, with a price return of -51.6%. It reached an all-time high of $10.75 per share the same year. Since then, it has gradually declined to reach $4.8 per share today.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating and a 1-year price target of $6.44, a potential upside of over 30% from today’s level. At the current price level, PAYO appears undervalued. Risks remain minimal to moderate, and I continue to rate PAYO highly due to its high-quality business model.

Catalyst

PAYO has solid fundamentals and overall presents an interesting growth investment opportunity. Revenue growth has accelerated above 30% for the past two years, surpassing the pre-COVID level. The balance sheet is strong with over $590 million of cash with virtually no debt, and the free cash flow / FCF trend has been mostly positive despite being slightly choppy. Profitability, both on adjusted EBITDA and net income level, has been reached and continues to improve.

I see PAYO benefiting from three potential catalysts into FY 2024. First, at $4.8 and -4.5% YTD return, the recent selloff provides a buying opportunity at an attractive price level.

Secondly, I expect PAYO to still benefit from the elevated interest rate environment at present, driving up the interest income on customer balances for platform investments and share buybacks.

Lastly, I expect PAYO to remain resilient and well-positioned to maintain its strong fundamentals in most macro environments due to its unique business and operating model.

PAYO balance (PAYO website)

PAYO has multiple products today, and its core payment processing platform operates similarly to PayPal (PYPL). By allowing SMBs to send and receive money in multiple currencies, PAYO would hold the customer's balance at any point in time. As of Q3, the balance stood at over $5.3 billion.

revenue breakdown (10-Q)

For the past two years, PAYO has been generating substantial revenue from the interest income on the customer balance. As most of the funds are held in the US, which has been in a high-interest rate environment to soften inflation, PAYO has benefited from higher interest income. In December 2022, interest income made up 8.7% of the total revenue, compared to merely 0.6% in the prior year.

revenue breakdown (10-K)

The trend became even more pronounced in Q3 2023 when over 28% of PAYO’s Q3 revenue came from interest income.

Fed fund rates (Fed website)

Despite the market expectation of rate cuts in recent times, my view is that the cuts will not be as aggressive as the media predicted, which still leaves us in a relatively high-interest environment for the rest of 2024. As such, I expect PAYO to continue benefiting from the situation by deploying the proceeds to invest in its platform and share buybacks:

For 2023, we expect approximately 25% of interest income earned will be used to fund investments in our platform and infrastructure, including in our compliance infrastructure. We also expect to utilize approximately 25% of revenues generated from interest income to return capital to shareholders via our stock repurchase plan, which is designed to substantially offset dilution from a stock based equity compensation program.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

Looking at the bigger picture, I believe that PAYO’s business and operating models present an inherent quality that serves as a sustained, long-term catalyst for the business.

product suites traction (PAYO's presentation)

Aside from the focus on ICP / Ideal Customer Profile, I believe that PAYO’s product suites today enable the company to capture various secular growth trends globally benefiting its ICPs, such as the future of work, e-commerce, and demographics change.

I would expect these trends to take PAYO’s blended take rate from over 2% today to possibly closer to 3% and above in the future when macro weaknesses are softening globally, in line with where the card and the payment checkout businesses are trending. Both businesses have been the fastest-growing segments for PAYO in recent times.

Moreover, operating as a global, non-bank payment platform that holds customer balance, the rising interest income has also provided a welcome hedge for PAYO. Despite balance seeing an over 8% decline YoY in Q3, possibly due to some of its clients liquidating or cashing out temporarily due to the macro weakness in most parts of the world today, elevated interest income has helped PAYO to grow over 30% YoY.

Risk

Risk remains minimal to moderate, in my view. While none of us has a crystal ball, higher-than-anticipated interest rate cuts this year in the US may create a risk of slower revenue growth for PAYO. As discussed previously, interest income has been gaining shares in the revenue mix since 2022. Without the effect of higher interest rates, I estimated PAYO’s revenue to only grow by merely 3% YoY in Q3. PAYO’s share price also declined by almost 20% over the past year, suggesting the market pricing in this effect, in my opinion.

Furthermore, I expect a company with global operations like PAYO to continue being exposed to unexpected geopolitical risks. Today, these risks are more elevated than ever since PAYO was founded, especially with the ongoing tension between the US and China, China and Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and also the IDF - Hamas war.

The IDF-Hamas war, for instance, has posed a challenge for PAYO from work productivity and safety perspectives:

Additionally, our technology infrastructure has redundancy in place outside of Israel. Approximately 50% of our global employee base is located in Israel, including approximately 81% of our research and development resources. At this time, less than 10% of our Israeli workforce have been called to military reserve duty and we have contingencies in place to cover impacted roles and responsibilities.

Source: 10-K.

Valuation / Pricing

My 1-year target price for PAYO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - PAYO to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $830 billion, based on the company’s high-end estimate. I also project PAYO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $954 million, in line with the company’s high-end estimate. I assume a forward P/S of 3x, a premium to where it is trading at 2.3x. I would expect that the improving macro situation will drive transaction volume and core revenue growth - a higher-quality revenue stream warranting a premium. In the process, it also rebalances the revenue mix with a lower share coming from interest income. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - PAYO to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $820 million, as per analysts’ low-end estimate. I also project PAYO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $885 million, in line with analysts’ low-end estimate. Accordingly, I also expect P/S to remain at 2.3x.

price target analysis (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $6.4 per share, projecting over 30% potential upside from the current price level. I give the stock a buy rating. Considering the long-term qualities inherent in the stock, PAYO appears undervalued, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Despite underperformance since its 2021 IPO (-51.6%), Payoneer's focus on facilitating cross-border payments for emerging market SMBs presents substantial growth potential. A high-quality business model and undervalued price warrant a buy rating with a 1-year target of $6.44 (+30.4%). While moderate risks remain, Payoneer's compelling value proposition justifies a bullish outlook.