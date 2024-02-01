Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UPS: Avoid The Fear-Driven Steep Plunge

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UPS stock fell nearly 10% this week following disappointing guidance at its recent Q4 earnings release.
  • The company is undergoing a transformation, including cutting 12,000 management positions as it looks toward furthering its AI investments.
  • UPS anticipates a second-half recovery but faces challenges from labor contracts and competition from FedEx.
  • I argue why UPS's long-term uptrend bias remains intact, notwithstanding the recent selloff.
  • Investors looking for a dip-buying opportunity have likely found one.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

UPS Reports Quarterly Earning That Missed Investor Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Another earnings, another "disaster," as United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock has declined nearly 10% this week after its disappointing fourth-quarter earnings scorecard and forward guidance yesterday. UPS also suffered a blowout following its third-quarter earnings release, which

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.79K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (7.74K)
Timely article worth reading for anyone looking at UPS. I took a close look at UPS myself yesterday after its recent price retreat, but although the 4.5% dividend is certainly appealing, the delivery logistics business always confronts challenges of different kinds, and I have concerns about the extent to which Amazon's delivery capabilities are an additional competitive challenge for both FedEx and UPS. So I decided to take a pass and look for something with a similar dividend yield that is less cyclical and more likely to grow over time. I decided yesterday that CME would get the job done for me instead of UPS for the longer term. If UPS fell even further, depending upon the circumstances and reasons, it might become more attractive as a trade for me.
careful investor 1 profile picture
careful investor 1
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (6.69K)
Morgan Stanley just put a $95 target. I agree. Just look at the earnings
r
rbahren
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (15)
This is an interesting case study. I always believed if you could buy it, don't build it. So how did Amazon do it? Why not just use UPS? Instead, they built their own fleet of delivery trucks. Why? Comments? Will UPS survive?
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (5.44K)
@rbahren I believe they will. In my area Amazon uses a rag-tag fleet of "Door-Dashy" ilk private delivery drivers, mobilizing from a hub in Canton, MS. Deliveries are skipped, late-sometime as late as 11PM, and if you answer the door they will ask for a tip. Nothing good to say about that. Contrast that with the professionalism of Brown. It's Brown, hands down for me.
N
NinjaChicken
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (33)
@rbahren The idiots amazon has hired never cease to amaze me. I'm likely going to have to install security cameras to go after Amazon for damages it's drivers are causing to my front lawn as they just drive right through it and leave deep ruts in the rain instead of backing down the driveway. They're cheap for a reason...
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (5.44K)
@JR Research It's UPS. Brown is everywhere and comes to my house on a daily basis. Of course it's a buying opp. Will add sub-$140, or just collect that fat divvy if it doesn't. Thanks for the article! Cheers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.