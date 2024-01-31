akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HOM.U:CA) is a small Canadian-based REIT invested entirely in B-Class apartments in (and around) Texas. I believe that BSR's focus on B-Class gives in a number of advantages relative to peers, especially in Texas which is at high risk of A-Class oversupply over the next two years. Moreover, the stock trades at an appealing valuation and, in contrast to peers, may have a unique bullish catalyst in the form of eventually being listed on a U.S. exchange.

The last time I covered the stock was almost a year ago, in February 2023. My expectation was for BSR to continue to pay out its then 3.6% dividend yield and on top of that grow their FFO by 4% per year. I saw little multiple expansion potential from a relatively aggressive implied cap rate of 5.3% at the time. A total expected return of 7.6% wasn't enough for me to get excited about the stock, which is why I issued a HOLD rating at $15 per share.

Since then, BSR's performance has actually been pretty poor with a RoR of -16%, compared to -3% of the broader REIT index (VNQ) and +22% of the S&P 500 (SPX). Relative to its close peer, Camden Property Trust (CPT), the REIT has done relatively well.

BSR is not scheduled to release their Q4 2023 earnings until mid-March, but since the REIT has released four quarters of results since my last article and the macroeconomic outlook has changed significantly, I'd like to publish an update for what I consider the best plays of Sunbelt apartments at the moment.

Portfolio

BSR REIT owns an internally managed portfolio of 8,666 units, located primarily in the Texan growth triangle between Dallas, Austin, and Houston, with a handful of projects still left in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Historically, the REIT was focused on these two states but made the bold decision to sell their assets and move to Texas a few years ago. While the move was costly, it allowed for exposure to a much faster growth market and lowered the average age of properties from 29 years to 11 years (the Texan portfolio is, on average, only 7 years old). Newer properties are a huge plus, because of much lower CAPEX requirements and higher appeal to tenants.

BSR focuses on B-Class garden-style communities located in suburban areas with an average of 200-300 units. These communities provide middle-market and relatively affordable housing with a weighted average rent of $1,500 / month. That's significantly lower than its A-Class peers such as Mid-America Apartment (MAA) which averages about $1,690/month.

While lower-quality properties may deter some investors, I see it as a positive for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it positions BSR well for the surge in new supply of A-Class apartments coming to the Texan market. Over the next two years, inventory is expected to grow by 4-4.5% per year, while the population is only expected to grow by 2% per year. And because all new construction is A-Class, I suspect that the over-supply will be disproportionately more felt by A-Class landlords.

Second, B-Class has high rent coverage. Most tenants are pretty solvent with a median income of $84,000 and as a result, BSR's annual rent as a % of median household income stands at just 21%, well below regional and national averages.

And third, B-Class may have more resilient occupancy, because many of BSR's tenants rent out of necessity and may not be able to become homeowners. As a result, BSR has managed to grow its occupancy to a healthy 95.2% in Q3 2023.

Financials

BSR has benefited from population and job growth in the region and has been able to grow its rents nicely since the pandemic. Although rent growth has slowed from double-digits seen in 2022, it still remains high with total revenues up 7.6% over the first nine months of 2023, and NOI up by 10% over the same period. Notably, however, growth seems to be slowing, as leasing during Q3 2023 has only seen rents rise by 2.7%, of which new leases were actually negative (-0.2%) and renewals came in at (5.6%). This is in line with my thesis from last time which assumed a gradual slowdown in growth to 4%.

BSR has improved its (non-rated) balanced sheet significantly since 2022 and today, nearly all (98%) of debt is fixed-rate. But even following a recent 1-year extension of $160 worth of debt (from 2024 maturity to 2025), the average term remains relatively low at 4.1 years, and 2025 and 2026 debt maturities may prove problematic in the unlikely case that interest rates stay higher for longer. In this case, refinancing would likely increase the currently very good average interest rate of 3.2%.

Valuation

In terms of dividends, BSR is not the most generous REIT out there. The dividend yields 4% and has only grown by 2%, on average, over the past 5 years. With that said, the payout ratio is very low at 57% which means that (1) the dividend is at no risk of being cut and (2) there's actually quite a bit of room for dividend increases in the future. But I only expect the dividend to grow once the share price rebounds. The reason is that management has been (rightfully so) prioritizing share buy-backs at these lower levels (below NAV).

During Q3 2023, the REIT reported NOI of $22 Million which translates into an implied cap rate of 6.3%. At the time of writing the 10-year treasury yield stands at 4.1%, some 220 bps below BSR's cap rate. That's right in line with the spread that Camden trades at. Consequently, I expect little to no upside from spread contraction. Rather, the upside could come from (1) FFO growth which I continue to see at 4% per year, and/or (2) a drop in 10-year yields.

Between the dividend and FFO growth, BSR is likely to return 8% per year. That's barely what one can expect from the broader market. The decision to invest then comes down to your outlook for yields. If you think that yields are headed lower like I do, that it makes sense to BUY BSR REIT here at $11.60 per share.

Below is a sensitivity of the upside for each level of interest rates, assuming 4% FFO growth for the next two years. For example, 10-year yields at 3.5% with no change in the spread should mean an upside of up to 40%, while it would take yields upward of 4.5% to lose money.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.