sanjeri

Investment Thesis

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a UK company operating in the lucrative medicines research and development sector. This sector is not only very profitable, but it is also essential for society, and therefore, it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

In this context, it is this company that carried out an ambitious merger with PRA Health Sciences in 2021, which strongly diluted the outstanding shares and put ICON in debt. In this article, we will delve into the company's business model, its value proposition, and observe the performance of the business after such a large merger to evaluate whether, at the current price, the company presents an investment opportunity.

ICON Return vs S&P500

Business Overview

ICON Public is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that provides services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. ICON is involved in the management and execution of clinical trials, helping companies bring new drugs and medical treatments to market. They offer a range of services, including clinical trial design, patient recruitment, data management, regulatory affairs, and more.

ICON 2022 Investor Presentation

Value Proposition

Clinical research organizations primarily provide services related to the planning, management, execution, and analysis of clinical trials. Before a new drug can be brought to market, it often must undergo extensive preclinical and clinical testing, as well as regulatory review, to verify safety and efficacy. This process is neither cheap nor easy; in fact, it is estimated that the cost of getting a new drug approved is around $314 million to $2.8 billion, and it takes an average of about 10 years.

For this reason, many small and medium-sized companies often face challenges when developing their medicines and drugs independently. Hiring the services of companies like ICON is a good way to efficiently handle these tasks and guide successful progression through the development process, from Phase I to Phase IV. This is made possible thanks to the professional infrastructure and know-how in conducting therapeutic trials.

Phases of a Clinical Trial (Cancer Institute NSW)

The CRO market is estimated to have a size of almost $60 billion (ICON would have around a 12% market share), and annualized growth of almost 10% is expected until 2030. This growth is attributed to the constant increase in drug research and development due to pressure on pharmaceutical players to develop medicines for known life-threatening medical conditions such as AIDS, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others. Therefore, this sector has strong tailwinds for the coming years, which the company could take advantage of to continue its growth.

CRO Market Forecast (Zion Market Research)

Key Ratios and PRA Merger

In the last decade, the company has achieved almost a 20% annual revenue growth; however, this growth comes with certain nuances.

For instance, during FY2018, the company experienced a 48% growth, but its EBITDA margins fell from 23% to 17%. This was a result of a change in the recognition of payments to investigators and certain other costs reimbursed by clients. Before 2018, these costs were deducted from the revenue, but since that year, they have been considered directly as an expense. Consequently, the revenue artificially increased, while the margins decreased.

Author's Representation

Additionally, it is noteworthy that in 2021, the company issued almost $6 billion in debt, which was unusual before that year.

This issuance was a result of the company merging with PRA Health Sciences. In 2020, PRA Health Sciences generated $3.2 billion in revenue, compared to ICON's $2.8 billion. This merger is the reason for the 175% growth in revenue between 2019 and 2021. With these two factors considered, it becomes evident that the 20% annual growth is not organic and, much less, sustainable.

Author's Representation

As one might expect, such an ambitious merger comes with a hefty price tag. The merger with a direct competitor larger than ICON cost approximately $12 billion, with the company paying $80 in cash per share and 0.4125 shares of its stock to PRA shareholders. This merger explains the issuance of $6 billion in debt and a 55% increase in the number of shares outstanding during 2021 and 2022.

While, at the time, the situation might have seemed uninvestable due to the significant share dilution and the fact that net debt had reached almost 6x EBITDA, the current scenario has witnessed a cooling down. The company has successfully digested the growth, and the level of leverage has been reduced to 2.5x EBITDA. This is a much more reasonable level and significantly diminishes the risk of bankruptcy.

Author's Representation

In the fiscal year preceding its merger, PRA Health Sciences generated $3.2 billion in revenue and $458 million in EBITDA, resulting in a margin of 14.4%. This implies that ICON paid over 25x EV/EBITDA and 60x Net Income (assuming the merger cost was $12 billion).

Author's Representation

This represents a substantial premium, particularly considering that PRA had experienced a 12% revenue growth in the years leading up to the merger, and its margins were comparatively lower when benchmarked against some peers, as illustrated in the accompanying graph.

The substantial premium can be attributed to the high expectations from management regarding the creation of synergies between both companies, anticipating cross-selling opportunities and margin improvements. This optimistic outlook was expressed by management in 2021:

There are several key strategic reasons why we have decided to proactively unite our organizations at this time. By joining together, we will significantly enhance our operational scale, which is essential to meeting current and future customer demands. With broader and deeper service, geographic and therapeutic offerings, and extensive data-driven health care technology, we can deliver enhanced solutions for all customers, increasing access to patients and reducing development time and cost. ICON and PRA share a common focus on leveraging data and applying technology to execute clinical trials and post-approval studies with the highest quality and speed. The pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the clinical trial landscape and opened up significant opportunities to decentralize trials. We believe this trend is here to stay. And by integrating capabilities, including PRA's mobile and connected health platforms, real-world data and information solutions with ICON's global site network, home health services and wearables expertise, we can deliver truly differentiated, decentralized and hybrid trial solutions.

Author's Representation

A good measure to assess the integration of the merger and the value generated is through the return on capital employed ((ROCE)). In this case, the metric is significantly distorted by the goodwill resulting from the merger with PRA. To understand the purely operational return, I am adjusting the metric by removing the goodwill.

The ROCE, including goodwill, stands at only 7%. Between 2018 and 2019 (considered more normalized years), this figure ranged between 22-24%. On the other hand, the Adjusted ROCE would be around 19%, indicating a relatively improved return. However, when compared to the approximately 45% pre-merger, it still falls short. This could suggest that, while the full impact of remaining synergies is not entirely clear, the merger with PRA might not have been the most effective way to generate value. This could be attributed, in part, to the high merger price, and it raises the possibility that management may have overestimated the scale and margin improvements achievable through the merger.

Author's Representation

Valuation

To assess the company's value, I plan to project the top-line growth and margins for the next five years. Beginning with FY2023, the company has provided guidance indicating an approximate 5% growth for the year, aligning with the trend seen in other comparable companies reporting reduced growth. For the following years, I believe a realistic estimate is in the range of 8-9%, considering the inherent growth in the sector and the anticipated benefits from the PRA merger, such as the high single-digit growth promised by management and a slight margin expansion.

We continue to expect to deliver on the mid-term to long-term financial projections we announced a year ago, revenue growth in the mid to high single digits on a combined company basis, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the low teens, and EPS growth in the mid to high teens. CEO Steve Cutler on Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Applying an EV/EBITDA output multiple of 15x to these projections, which seems reasonable in my view, the anticipated return would be around 10% from the current price. While this return is not entirely compelling, it's important to consider various factors in the investment decision-making process.

Author's Representation

Final Thoughts

Although the business model seems excellent to me, given the great value proposition and favorable market trends for the coming years, the current valuation does not appear entirely attractive, and I still have some doubts about the value that will be generated by the merger with PRA . Of course, I will remain vigilant about the situation, hoping to observe positive signs such as a reduction in debt and an improvement in valuation.

For these reasons, I believe that a 'hold' rating is reasonable, especially considering that there are very similar companies with better valuations, such as Charles River or a company with much greater organizational growth like Medpace. This allows to monitor the merger situation closely and reassess as more information becomes available.