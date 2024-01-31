Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ICON: Will The Huge Acquisition Of PRA Continue To Create Synergies?

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
529 Followers

Summary

  • ICON Public is a global clinical research organization that provides services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.
  • The clinical research organization sector is expected to have strong growth due to increased drug research and development, providing opportunities for ICON's growth.
  • The company has been 'digesting' a huge 2021 merger that loaded it with debt and diluted outstanding shares.
  • I think the valuation is not the most attractive, even considering possible margin expansion and high single digit growth.
Scientists working in the laboratory

sanjeri

Investment Thesis

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a UK company operating in the lucrative medicines research and development sector. This sector is not only very profitable, but it is also essential for society, and therefore, it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
529 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ICLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.