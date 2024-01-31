spfdigital

Elevator Pitch

I rate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) stock as a Hold.

I previously downgraded my rating for LexinFintech from a Buy to a Hold in my article written on November 14, 2023. LX's shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by -14.7 percentage points (source: Seeking Alpha price data) in the last two and a half months since my earlier update was published.

With this latest write-up, I choose to retain a Hold rating for LX. While I don't think that LexinFintech's actual Q4 2023 results will beat the market's expectations, my opinion is that there could be favorable surprises in the form of a new share repurchase plan and an increase in dividend payout ratio. Financial performance and capital return are the key things that investors should pay attention to when LX discloses its fourth quarter results in March.

Taking into account my analysis of LX's upcoming fourth quarter earnings announcement, I continue to stay Neutral on LexinFintech.

The Sell Side Has A Bearish View Of LX's Q4 2023 Results

LexinFintech is expected to reveal the company's financial performance for the final quarter of the previous year in the middle of March.

There are no quarterly consensus financial projections available for LexinFintech. But it is possible to infer the market's expectations of the company's fourth quarter results by doing a comparison of LX's actual 9M 2023 results and the sell side's consensus full-year FY 2023 forecasts.

The analysts' current consensus full-year FY 2023 operating revenue and normalized net profit estimates for LX are RMB12,582 million and RMB1,469 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. As a comparison, LexinFintech registered a top line of RMB9,548 million and a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB1,202 million in the first nine months of 2023.

In other words, the market sees LexinFintech delivering an operating revenue of RMB3,034 million and normalized earnings of RMB267 million in Q4 2023. This implies that the sell side expects LX's fourth quarter top line and bottom line to contract by -13% and -35%, respectively in QoQ terms. On a YoY basis, the analysts are forecasting that LexinFintech's operating revenue and non-GAAP adjusted net profit will decrease by -0.5% and -31%, respectively in Q4 2023.

Various Signs Point To A Weak Fourth Quarter For LexinFintech

I have identified a few indicators that seem to suggest that LX's Q4 2023 financial results might be as poor as what the market is anticipating.

Firstly, credit demand in Mainland China remains subdued and might have even weakened in the fourth quarter.

A recent January 23, 2024 article published by Chinese media Yicai Global highlighted that Chinese borrowers had a "lukewarm response" to lenders' efforts to "attract consumer loan customers by increasing the amounts that can be borrowed and cutting annual interest rates."

Earlier, Hong Kong brokerage firm CGS-CIMB Securities issued a January 10, 2024 report (not publicly available) titled "Consumption Metrics Tracker: No Clear Turn" sharing data on "short-term household consumption loans." According to CGS-CIMB's early-January report, China's "short-term household consumption loans" declined by -0.1% MoM (Month-on-Month) in October 2023, before rebounding by +0.4% MoM for November 2023. In contrast, "short-term household consumption loans" for the Chinese market expanded by relatively stronger growth rates of +1.0% MoM and +0.6% MoM for August 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

Secondly, LX's user growth numbers for Q4 2023 may be lackluster.

Specifically, LexinFintech's MAUs (Monthly Active Users) increased by +1.1% MoM in October 2023, before decreasing by -1.2% MoM and -1.9% MoM, for November and December 2023, respectively. These MAU statistics for LX's mobile apps were sourced from Chinese sell-side broker China Renaissance Securities' monthly credit data tracker reports (not publicly available) which utilized QuestMobile data.

In comparison, LX's mobile app MAUs increased by +0.04% and +2.6% in August 2023 and September 2023, respectively on MoM terms as highlighted in my earlier mid-November 2023 update.

Thirdly, LexinFintech's management wasn't bullish on the company's Q4 2023 prospects at its most recent quarterly earnings call in late November last year.

At the third quarter results briefing, LX mentioned that "the volatility of risk will put some pressure on the growth for the fourth quarter." In addition, LexinFintech emphasized at the Q3 earnings briefing that it has a "cautious and conservative stance on the fourth quarter (loan growth) volumes."

But Shareholder Capital Return Disclosures Could Be A Positive Surprise

My opinion is that LexinFintech's revenue and earnings are likely to decline in Q4 2023 as per the market's expectations as detailed in the previous section. On the flip side, investors might potentially be encouraged by LX's disclosures relating to shareholder capital return at the company's financial results announcement in mid-March 2024.

In specific terms, I think that LX is in a good position to surprise investors in a positive fashion with respect to share buybacks and dividends.

LexinFintech previously announced a new $20 million share buyback plan on November 16, 2022, which was in effect for a year beginning on November 17, 2022. It is disappointing that LX didn't repurchase any shares under this specific buyback program.

LexinFintech currently trades at a consensus forward normalized P/E multiple of 1.8 times. and a trailing P/B ratio of 0.23 times. As such, the stock's depressed valuations mean that it makes a lot of sense for LexinFintech to consider buying back shares again. The potential announcement of a new and substantial share repurchase program when it releases its Q4 2023 results could be a significant catalyst for the stock.

In October 2023, LX distributed a dividend ($0.116 per ADS) for the first time since the company was listed (December 2017). LexinFintech's 1H 2023 interim dividend translated into a 20% dividend payout ratio. Considering LX's new policy which guides paying out 15-30% of the company's earnings as dividends every year, all eyes are on LX's final dividend distribution for 2H 2023 which will be disclosed at its results announcement in mid-March.

At its Q3 2023 results call, LexinFintech stressed that "upholding the shareholder value is the #1 priority for us" when the company touched on the dividend outlook for the second half of 2023. My view is that the market will be pleasantly surprised if LexinFintech announces a 2H 2023 final dividend in March 2024 that implies a dividend payout of higher than 20% or closer to its stated upper payout limit of 30%.

Closing Thoughts

I leave my Hold rating for LX unchanged. When LexinFintech announces its Q4 2023 financial results in March, dividends and buybacks are areas where the company can surprise the market in a positive way. However, I don't see LX achieving above-expectations revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter. Therefore, I still think that a Hold rating for LX is fair.