Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock TCP Capital: 11% Covered Yield, But There Are Risks

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.43K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a well-managed business development company with a focus on floating-rate loans.
  • The company has experienced strong net investment income growth and increased its regular dividend by 13%.
  • However, the heavy investment in floating-rate loans poses a risk in a lower-rate environment, and the expected interest rate cuts in 2024 may impact the company's dividend safety.

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background. Business concept growth success process, copy space.

oatawa

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) is a well-managed business development company that has produced a high degree of excess dividend coverage in the last couple of years.

The portfolio is well-diversified and management has handed investors a 13% increase

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.43K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TCPC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.