Oil Update - January 2024

Jan. 31, 2024 10:20 PM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Summary

  For February, I expect West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices to range between $65 to $85 per barrel.
  If asked to narrow the range, I would offer $72.50 to $82.50 per barrel. As I compose this blog entry, WTI is about $78 per barrel.
  Last month, I expected prices to hover around $75, and bobble about with the news headlines. For most of January, oil prices were close to $75.

Oil Pumps And Rig At Sunset By The Sea

imaginima

For February, I expect West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices to range between $65 to $85 per barrel. This is the same range I used last month. If asked to narrow the range, I would offer $72.50 to $82.50 per barrel. As I compose this blog entry, WTI is about $78

Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

