How To Build A Dividend Portfolio From Scratch That Yields More Than 4%

The objective of today's article is to demonstrate how you could build a dividend portfolio from scratch that provides you with a Dividend Yield of more than 4%. To illustrate this, I will use The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, which I am currently constructing and sharing here on Seeking Alpha, as a practical example.

The current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio not only stands out for its reduced risk level through its extensive diversification across sectors and industries, and its inclusion of companies that pay sustainable dividends, it also effectively integrates both dividend income and dividend growth.

Two strategically important key components of this portfolio are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) (with a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.45% and a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 13.92%), and iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) (with a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.74% and 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.70%).

Both ETFs are crucial for implementing the portfolio's investment approach, given their combination of dividend income and dividend growth, in addition to their lowered risk profile, which leads to an elevated chance of positive investment results for investors.

Due to the current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, its Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] presently stands at 4.31% and 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] at 8.37%.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's reduced risk level is reflected in the following characteristics:

8 out of the 16 individual companies that are presently part of the portfolio exhibit a 60M Beta Factor below 1. Three companies boast 60M Beta Factors below 0.6 (British American Tobacco with 0.33, BHP Group with 0.57, and Johnson & Johnson with 0.58), indicating a significant contribution to reducing portfolio volatility.

14 out of the 16 individual companies have a Payout Ratio below 80%, and 9 firms exhibit a Payout Ratio below 50%. This not only indicates a reduced probability of a dividend cut but also potential for dividend growth.

14 of the 16 companies have shown a positive 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR], once again, underscoring the companies' potential for dividend growth. Five companies have shown double-digit 5-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR], further highlighting the portfolio's growth potential.

The portfolio is extensively diversified across companies, with no single company representing more than 4.18% of the overall portfolio (even when allocating SCHD and HDV across the respective companies in which they are invested in).

The portfolio is extensively diversified across sectors and industries, with 10 from the 11 sectors representing less than 13% of the overall portfolio.

A geographical diversification is also present, with 90.5% of the companies coming from the United States and 9.5% from outside the country.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Presently Consists of the Following Positions:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF

BHP Group (NYSE:NYSE:BHP)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio's broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

Overview of the Companies/ETFs That Are Part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Symbol Company Name Sector Industry Country Dividend Yield [TTM] Dividend Growth 5Y Number of shares Acquisition Price per Share in $ Total Acquisition Current Price per Share in $ Market Value in $ Current Allocation SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ETFs ETFs United States 3.45% 13.92% 13.3761 74.83 1000.93 77.07 1030.90 32.92% O Realty Income Real Estate Retail REITs United States 5.52% 4.28% 1.8185 55.54 101.00 55.42 100.78 3.22% PM Philip Morris Consumer Staples Tobacco United States 5.64% 3.15% 1.0552 95.71 100.99 91.21 96.24 3.07% RY Royal Bank of Canada Financials Diversified Banks Canada 4.07% 6.24% 1.0936 92.36 101.00 98.21 107.40 3.43% AAPL Apple Information Technology Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals United States 0.49% 6.59% 0.5867 172.14 100.99 194.17 113.92 3.64% T AT&T Communication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services United States 5.46% -5.97% 6.8036 14.84 100.97 17.18 116.89 3.73% MA Mastercard Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 0.54% 17.92% 0.2544 396.96 100.99 436.8 111.12 3.55% MAIN Main Street Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 6.06% 3.58% 2.4876 40.6 101 45.58 113.38 3.62% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care Pharmaceuticals United States 2.95% 5.83% 0.6557 154.01 100.99 159.56 104.62 3.34% BAC Bank of America Financials Diversified Banks United States 2.76% 12.03% 3.9191 25.77 101 33.39 130.86 4.18% ARCC Ares Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 9.37% 4.65% 5.0812 19.88 101 20.49 104.11 3.32% TCPC BlackRock TCP Capital Financials Asset Management and Custody Banks United States 11.40% -1.73% 8.8111 11.46 101 11.88 104.68 3.34% BTI British American Tobacco Consumer Staples Tobacco United Kingdom 9.76% 2.45% 3.094 32.11 101 29.44 91.09 2.91% BHP BHP Group Materials Diversified Metals and Mining Australia 5.51% 10.07% 1.6124 62.64 101 61.7 99.49 3.18% MSFT Microsoft Information Technology Systems Software United States 0.69% 10.16% 0.2693 374.95 101 404.87 109.03 3.48% NKE Nike Consumer Discretionary Footwear United States 1.38% 11.13% 0.916 110.25 101 100.77 92.31 2.95% XOM Exxon Mobil Energy Integrated Oil and Gas United States 3.60% 2.64% 0.975 103.58 101 102.13 99.58 3.18% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF ETFs ETFS United States 3.74% 4.70% 3.8965 102.91 401 104 405.24 12.94% Click to enlarge

Risk Analysis of The Current Composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the Companies' 60M Beta Factors

The graphic below illustrates the 60M Beta Factors of the 16 individual companies that are currently part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. The chart highlights that some of the selected companies significantly contribute to reducing the portfolio's volatility.

Among the 16 holdings, British American Tobacco (with a 60M Beta Factor of 0.33), BHP Group (60M Beta Factor of 0.57), Johnson & Johnson (0.58), and AT&T (0.71) play a significant role in mitigating the portfolio's volatility.

The fact that eight out of the 16 individual companies exhibit 60M Beta Factors below 1 reinforces my confidence in the portfolio's reduced volatility and lowered overall risk level.

However, it is important to note that certain companies significantly raise the portfolio's volatility: BlackRock TCP Capital (with a 60M Beta Factor of 1.47), Bank of America (1.39), Apple (1.31), and Main Street Capital register 60M Beta Factors above 1.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the companies' Dividend Yield [TTM]

The graphic below showcases the Dividend Yield [TTM] of each of the 16 individual companies that are currently part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

It demonstrates that some of the companies significantly contribute to raising the Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM], which is important for the implementation of the portfolio's investment strategy to help investors generate a significant amount of extra income via dividends.

The companies that contribute most to raising the portfolio's Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] are BlackRock TCP Capital (Dividend Yield [TTM] of 11.40%), British American Tobacco (9.76%), and Ares Capital (9.37%). All of these companies are strategically important components of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, ensuring that investors reach an attractive dividend income when implementing the intended investment approach.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the companies' Payout Ratios

The graphic below illustrates that 14 out of the 16 selected individual companies that are presently part of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio maintain a Payout Ratio below 80%. Among the 16 selected companies, nine have a Payout Ratio lower than 50%, indicating substantial potential for dividend growth.

Only Ares Capital (with Payout Ratio of 80.67%) and Philip Morris (84.60%) have a Payout Ratio exceeding 80%. I plan to underweight them within The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, ensuring a reduced risk level for the portfolio.

Risk Analysis: Analyzing the companies' 5 Year Dividend Growth Rates

The graphic below illustrates that 14 out of the selected 16 individual companies have a positive 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR]. Five of which exhibit a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] that exceeds 10%.

Among the companies with the highest Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR] over the past 5 years are Mastercard (with a 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 17.92%), Bank of America (12.03%), Nike (11.13%), Microsoft (10.16%), and BHP Group (10.07%).

These companies highlight the portfolio's strong potential for delivering dividend growth, steadily increasing your annual dividend income.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Companies/ETFs

The graphic below illustrates that SCHD (with 32.9%) and HDV (12.9%) presently represent the largest proportion of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Bank of America (representing 4.18% of the overall portfolio), AT&T (3.73%), Apple (3.64%), Main Street Capital (3.62%), and Mastercard (3.55%) currently represent the largest individual positions of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

It is worth noting that Bank of America is currently the only individual position that accounts for more than 4% of the overall investment portfolio, underscoring its reduced company-specific concentration risk and elevated chance of achieving positive investment results.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Companies When Allocating SCHD and HDV Across the Companies They Are Invested In

The graphic below shows the largest individual holdings of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio when breaking down SCHD and HDV among the companies they are invested in.

Bank of America (with a proportion of 4.18%), Exxon Mobil (4.18%), and Johnson & Johnson (4.14%), represent the largest holdings of this portfolio. The fourth, fifth, and sixth largest individual holdings consist of AT&T (3.73%), Philip Morris (3.65%), and Apple (3.64%).

In the coming weeks, I plan to provide Apple with an elevated proportion when compared to the overall portfolio. This is due to the company's strong competitive advantages, wide economic moat and low risk level, providing investors with an elevated chance of successful investment outcomes.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Sectors

The graphic below shows the portfolio's diversification across sectors. It can be highlighted that the ETF Sector comprises the largest share (with 45.9%), followed by the Financials Sector (21.4%).

Source: The Author, data from Seeking Alpha

All other sectors individually represent less than 8% of the overall portfolio, underlying its reduced risk level.

ETFs (45.86%)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (32.92%)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (12.94%)

Financials Sector (21.44%)

Bank of America (4.18%)

Main Street Capital (3.62%)

Mastercard (3.55%)

Royal Bank of Canada (3.43%)

BlackRock TCP Capital (3.34%)

Ares Capital (3.32%)

Information Technology (7.12%)

Apple (3.64%)

Microsoft (3.48%)

Consumer Staples (5.98%)

Philip Morris (3.07%)

British American Tobacco (2.91%)

Communication Services (3.73%)

AT&T (3.73%)

Health Care (3.34%)

Johnson & Johnson (3.34%)

Real Estate (3.22%)

Realty Income (3.22%)

Energy (3.18%)

Exxon Mobil (3.18%)

Materials (3.18%)

BHP Group (3.18%)

Consumer Discretionary (2.95%)

Nike (2.95%)

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Diversification Across Sectors When Allocating SCHD to the Sectors It Is Invested In

When allocating SCHD and HDV across the respective sectors they are invested in, the reduced risk level of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is visible. This is highlighted through the fact that only the Financials Sector accounts for a larger proportion when compared to the overall portfolio (currently accounting for 27.89%).

All other sectors represent less than 13% of the overall portfolio: the Information Technology Sector currently accounts for 12.74%, followed by the Consumer Staples Sector (12.12%), and the Health Care Sector (11.81%).

Presently, the remaining sectors account for less than 10% of the overall portfolio: the Energy Sector represents 8.77%, the Consumer Discretionary Sector accounts for 6.17%, the Communication Services Sector for 6.15%, the Industrials Sector for 5.77%, the Materials Sector for 4.07%, the Real Estate Sector for 3.21%, and the Utilities Sector for 1.30%, reinforcing my belief that this portfolio has a reduced risk level.

Risk Analysis: The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Geographical Diversification

The chart below shows the portfolio's geographical diversification, illustrating that the majority of companies are from the United States, accounting for 90.5%.

The remaining 9.5% is provided by companies from outside the United States: 3.4% of the portfolio consists of Canadian companies (represented by Royal Bank of Canada), while 3.2% comes from firms out of Australia (represented by BHP Group), and 2.9% from the United Kingdom (represented by British American Tobacco).

The current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio aligns with its objective to invest in market leaders across different sectors and industries while achieving some degree of geographical diversification, ensuring a reduced risk level for the overall portfolio.

Conclusion

By using The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio as a practical example, I have shown how you can build a dividend income portfolio from scratch with a reduced risk level that reaches a Weighted Average Dividend Yield of 4.31%.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio currently constitutes of 2 ETFs (the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF), in addition to 16 individual companies.

The two selected ETFs are strategically important components of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, since they contribute significantly to blending dividend income with dividend growth.

While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF presently pays a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.45% and exhibits a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 13.92%, iShares Core High Dividend ETF metrics are 3.74% and 4.70% respectively.

The Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio presently stands at an attractive level of 4.31%. At the same time, the portfolio shows strong potential for dividend growth within the coming years. This is underscored by the portfolio's 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 8.37%.

The current composition of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio stands out due to its significantly reduced risk level. This is reflected in the broad diversification across sectors and industries, and the inclusion of companies that exhibit a 60M Beta Factor below 1 (eight out of the 16 individual holdings register 60M Beta Factors below 1).

Moreover, it is worth noting that many of the selected companies have attractive Payout Ratios (14 from the 16 individual companies exhibit Payout Ratios below 80%), and have shown significant dividend growth in recent years (14 have a positive 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR]).

Five of the 16 companies have shown double-digit 5-Year Dividend Growth Rates [CAGR], further underlying their strong dividend growth potential.

Due to the portfolio's reduced risk level, and its attractive combination of dividend income and dividend growth, it offers investors high chances of successful investment outcomes, while there is not the necessity to worry too much about the ups and downs of the broader stock market. The sustainable dividends of the companies that are part of this portfolio can help you to steadily increase your wealth.

