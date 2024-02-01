13 Upcoming Dividend Increases

bymuratdeniz

This week features thirteen new dividend increases, up from nine last week. The list is heavily dotted with regional banks, but a few companies are in other sectors. Read on to see who they are.

As an investor utilizing a dividend-growth strategy, I always look forward to receiving dividends, especially increases. I have observed that companies that regularly raise their dividend payouts perform significantly better than those that do not. I constantly monitor these companies and am happy to share my insights on upcoming dividend increases. I have compiled a list of top stocks expected to raise dividends in the upcoming week. You can confidently use this analysis to construct your portfolio and for timely purchases.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must purchase shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 7 Challenger 4 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units (NEP) 9 11.72 5-Feb-24 1.38% Challenger Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 7 3.48 6-Feb-24 2.30% Challenger The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 7 3.78 6-Feb-24 4.17% Challenger Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 48 3.57 7-Feb-24 11.11% Champion Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 13 4.53 7-Feb-24 4.55% Contender FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11 2.77 7-Feb-24 4.00% Contender Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 10 1.8 7-Feb-24 12.50% Contender Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 30 3.22 8-Feb-24 4.35% Champion J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 21 0.84 8-Feb-24 2.38% Contender Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 12 3.3 8-Feb-24 4.35% Contender Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 11 3.83 8-Feb-24 25.19% Contender Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 12 1.41 9-Feb-24 8.51% Contender Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 7 2.08 9-Feb-24 6.25% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NEP 0.868 0.88 1.38% FBMS 0.24 0.25 4.17% CBAN 0.11 0.1125 2.30% ADM 0.45 0.5 11.11% HFWA 0.22 0.23 4.55% FSBW 0.25 0.26 4.00% WTFC 0.4 0.45 12.50% EBTC 0.23 0.24 4.35% JBHT 0.42 0.43 2.38% TSBK 0.23 0.24 4.35% NXST 1.35 1.69 25.19% BAH 0.47 0.51 8.51% HTH 0.16 0.17 6.25% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NEP 30.03 19.57 70.39 0 53% Off Low 57% Off High CBAN 12.94 8.04 13.58 12.5 61% Off Low 5% Off High FBMS 26.49 21.68 31.39 11.77 22% Off Low 16% Off High ADM 56.01 50.72 86.3 17.72 10% Off Low 35% Off High HFWA 20.31 14.12 27.49 22.19 44% Off Low 26% Off High FSBW 37.48 25.22 38.7 7.19 49% Off Low 3% Off High WTFC 99.73 56.2 100.71 12.41 77% Off Low 1% Off High EBTC 29.77 24.59 34.72 10.16 21% Off Low 14% Off High JBHT 204.73 161.82 208.21 29.84 27% Off Low 2% Off High TSBK 29.13 21.21 34.06 8.17 37% Off Low 14% Off High NXST 176.58 129.89 208.96 9.39 36% Off Low 15% Off High BAH 144.7 86.94 147.52 24.12 66% Off Low 2% Off High HTH 32.74 26.63 35.66 6.03 23% Off Low 8% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HFWA 4.53 4.8 3.2 7.3 10.7 11.8 NXST 3.83 50 34.1 29.2 27.4 33 FBMS 3.78 21.6 28.9 35.1 19.6 38.9 ADM 3.57 12.5 7.7 6.1 9 9.7 CBAN 3.48 2.3 3.2 17.1 20.6 TSBK 3.3 4.6 4.8 12.1 22.6 15.4 EBTC 3.22 12.2 9.5 9.7 7.2 12.9 FSBW 2.77 25 33.5 30.4 29.6 33.2 HTH 2.08 6.7 21.2 18 20.1 WTFC 1.8 17.7 12.6 16.1 24.4 17.9 BAH 1.41 9.3 14.9 19.9 17 21.3 NEP 11.72 12.9 14.3 14.6 26.3 JBHT 0.84 5 15.9 11.9 14.1 12.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks combining increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot beat the benchmark. I've added companies to my personal investment portfolio based on this analysis. I also routinely use this analysis to choose timely additional purchases.

I'm comparing SCHD to the top 10 with the highest 10-year dividend growth rates. I've chosen the 10-year dividend growth rate as the comparator, as that is one of the key metrics to be included in SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, as it is easier to continually grow a dividend over long periods with the share price following. Here are the results.

Data by YCharts

For reference, SCHD returned 200% over the past decade. From there, I'm noting BAH's outstanding performance, with a 979% total return over the past decade.

FSBW, NXST, and TSBK all significantly outperformed SCHD, with 414%, 365%, and 258% total returns, respectively. Unfortunately, after SCHD, everyone else on the list lagged to some degree.

Please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.