Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In December 2022, I initiated coverage for Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY, OTCPK:SINGF) with a hold rating and later on upgraded the stock to buy. In this report, I will be discussing the stock price development, revisit my rating and price target for Singapore Airlines stock, discuss the most recent earnings, and update my rating and price target for Singapore Airlines shares.

A Discussion Of Singapore Airlines Share Price Development

Seeking Alpha

In December 2022, I initiated coverage with a hold rating. The main reasoning for that rating was that there was a seasonal chance of increasing COVID-19 infections through March 2023 while the risk of competitors adding capacity could also provide pressure on Singapore Airline’s profits. In March 2023, I upgraded the stock to a buy recognizing that competitive forces remained in play but with the risk of COVID-19 infection peaks having slimmed the investment opportunity was more appealing, and not much later Singapore Airlines reported record profits.

Data by YCharts

Since I upgraded the stock to buy, Singapore Airlines stock has appreciated a little over 17.5% with a 24% total return while the S&P 500 appreciated 27.6%. It is not a bad performance, but particularly for risk-inflated names I would like to see some stronger performance. At the same time, this is the obvious risk that airline stocks face. When we compare the performance of Singapore Airlines against the broader market, we also do see that somewhere until June 2023 the stock performed significantly better than the broader markets with 30% return compared to 9% for the S&P 500. So, it is not the case that there have been no opportunities for investors to book market outperforming returns but calling the right exit point is challenging, especially for airline stocks. As oil prices headed higher, we saw airline stock performance decline and ever since the price has been declining again, airline stocks have been climbing. Not a mind-blowing observation, but certainly something to keep an eye on.

A Look At Singapore Airlines’ Results

Singapore Airlines

For H1 2024, revenues rose 9% on a 19.9% increase in capacity. So, most definitely we did see capacity growth at Singapore Airlines and likely also its peer pressure unit revenues but overall, the company saw strong rebound in passenger traffic driven by re-openings in China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Passenger unit revenues did decline by 9.4% and that is the pressure I initially anticipated. Load factors remained strong and just like unit revenues are still significantly higher compared to pre-pandemic times pointing to a strong demand environment.

Singapore Airlines

The story is somewhat different for the cargo business. Load factors are now below pre-pandemic times and while yields are still above those seen during pre-pandemic times one can really wonder for how long that will remain the case. Once that ceases, we might actually see the cargo business become a drag by comparison of results.

Perhaps what is somewhat interesting is that while total costs grew around 5.6%, fuel costs after hedging dropped 15.3%. Singapore Airlines did have some hedging losses, but that is simply the risk of hedging. Sometimes you benefit and sometimes you lose a little. Non-fuel expenditures grew significantly. The 18.7% cost growth in some way looked OK in comparison with the 19.9% overall capacity growth, but we also have to point out that on money cost components such as passenger costs, landing and parking fees, handling and staff costs we saw cost growth in excess of capacity growth. So, capacity growth did not in the slightest aid in reducing unit costs.

Nevertheless, the fact that revenue growth outpaced cost growth aided by lower fuel cost helped Singapore Airlines book a 26% higher profit in H1 23/24 and even 55.5% better results in net profit and its Q2 operating profit market a record for Singapore Airlines.

So, we do see some cost risk and how higher and lower fuel prices feather into the equation as well as the unit revenue pressure, and for H1 that has overall been a positive execution but we also see that in case oil prices were to fluctuate more or competition gets more aggressive the profit potential is under pressure. So, that is something to keep an eye on.

Is Singapore Airlines Stock Still A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

If we would have to follow an industry valuation, Singapore Airlines would have the potential to double. However, its median EV/EBITDA provides significantly lower upside potential, and if we add to that the fact that Singapore Airlines EBITDA is expected to decline while analysts also expect free cash flow pressure it is extremely difficult to see how the stock is going to replicate recent successes. As a result, I am downgrading the stock to hold.

Conclusion: Singapore Airlines Needs To Replicate Success For Higher Stock Price Justification

Singapore Airlines has performed quite well financially and its H1 2024 results also look strong. However, if we combine the current share price with forward projections, we observe that both EBITDA and free cash flow are set to decline and that makes sense. We are seeing some normalization in unit revenues and we do see that airlines including Singapore Airlines are adding capacity exceeding top line growth while the same capacity additions are not lowering unit costs. At the same time, the cargo business environment is becoming more and more challenging. Combining all of that, it is hard to see replication of the 2023 EBITDA and free cash flow and therefore there is no compelling reason in my view to buy Singapore Airlines stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.