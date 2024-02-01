murat4art

Despegar (NYSE:DESP) is one of Latin America's leading OTAs, with a GBV market share of about 10%.

I wrote about the company in October 2022 and did not consider the stock an opportunity. The main reason was a lack of profitability during pre and post-pandemic periods. Without profitability, a company is much more risky.

In this review, I am happy that Despegar has achieved operational profitability via increased revenues above pre-pandemic levels while keeping costs relatively flat. This has already resulted in stock appreciation above 40% since my article.

Considering the company's current EV, profit margins, and current revenues, I find that the stock requires significant optimism to return an adequate yield. For this reason, I still do not consider Despegar an opportunity.

Profitability is the basis

Despegar is a company that has a lot of promise in the future. This is because the company is a digital business, meaning generally exponential growth after reaching some economies of scale; and because it operates in the tourism industry in an emerging market, which offers the promises of higher-than-average growth as its population gets richer.

However, I prefer the bird at hand instead of two in the bush. Or rather, I prefer to have one in my hand and the possibility to catch the second one in the bush. This means I like the growth (the bird in the bush), but only if I have a margin of safety based on having sturdy profitability today and not paying a lot for it (the bird in the hand).

In the case of Despegar, it now offers the first safety component, meaning profitability. After a challenging period during the pandemic, the company returned to operational profitability last year by leveraging its cost structure, as seen below.

Specifically, the company generated $18 million and $15 million in operating profits in the second and third quarters of 2023. Annualized, this could lead to a yearly operating profit of about $60 million, considering that seasonality is offset between Mexico (northern hemisphere, strong 1H) and Brazil and Argentina (southern hemisphere, strong 2H).

Data by YCharts

EV and expectations

$60 million in operating profits represents about $40 million in NOPAT, considering 35%, 35%, and 30% corporate income tax rates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, respectively.

For that level of business, the market is asking an EV of about $800 million. This EV figure differs from the one that shows up in many data services for two reasons.

First, netting Despegar's cash reserves from its market cap ($230 million in cash versus $30 million in debts as of 3Q23) is a mistake because that cash is not owned but financed via payables. A company's EV cannot be lower than its market cap if its current assets are smaller than its current liabilities.

Data by YCharts

Second, most calculations forget to add the $200 million in preferred shares that Despegar has as part of its equity. A big portion of these shares are puttable ($150 million can be redeemed at the shareholder's request in September 2025, constituting a form of debt), and the rest is convertible at $9. These represent a financing cost of $17 million yearly.

Therefore, if we add $600 million in market cap plus $200 million in preferred shares, we arrive at an EV of about $800 million, ignoring the negative working capital of the company (which should also be added but does not meaningfully change our calculations).

With the $800 million figure, we can play the expectations game. Below, I added a table approaching one set of such expectations. We have some optimistic and some pessimistic assumptions.

A set of assumptions about Despegar (Author)

The most crucial pessimistic assumption is that we sell the stock at a lower multiple than we buy it today. Despegar currently trades at an EV/NOPAT multiple of 20x, but I expect the stock to be sold in 5 years (end of 2028) at a 12x multiple. This is important because I do not adhere to the 'repricing' or 'great fool' theory of buying something expensive and selling it at even a higher price. All of the returns (and then some more to cover the multiple contraction) will have to come from operations.

On the optimistic side, I assume that Despegar can keep its operating margins at 12% (currently at 9%).

I also assume that all the returns come from selling the stock at the end of five years and not from dividends. This is a relatively pessimistic assumption given that Despegar is not a capital-intensive business and that if it can grow as expected in the table above, it could buy shares back or pay dividends.

After five years, how much should Despegar grow to generate a 10% compound return? It should grow revenues by 13% compounded for the whole period.

Durability and prospects

Is 13% growth for five years too much or too little? Is it sustainable?

If we compare with the past two years trajectory it seems small, but this is because we are coming from a depressed period during the pandemic. The figure also seems small compared to what management has guided for, with a claim to grow GVB (and revenues) by 25% YoY for the next five years.

However, I believe there are some reasons to doubt this growth rate is sustainable.

First, the global travel and tourism industry has grown at a 5% CAGR for the past 20 years, as evidenced by both the World Bank, and the World Travel and Tourism Council. This figure is above global GDP, meaning that as a species, we are now spending more on travel than we did before, which is intuitively true given that travel is more accessible for a lot of people and that traveling is considered a good way to spend money, especially by young people.

Even if we only consider Latin American growth between 2002 and 2014, the tourism CAGR is only 10% (data from World Bank). The period between 2002 and 2014 is considered a golden time in Latin America, thanks to the commodities and emerging markets boom. It cannot be the base case. If we extend the time frame to include the lost decade ensuing (2014 to 2023), the figure falls to 5/6%.

This means the market (and Despegar's management) believe they can grow 3x to 5x faster than the regional industry's average for five years straight. Even if we assume that Latin America will experience a similar boom to the 2002-14 period, Despegar should double its market share to achieve 25% YoY growth.

Second, Despegar is still exposed to income, GDP, and currency cycles. Despegar was profitable before the pandemic but suffered setbacks unrelated to COVID. When we look at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 results (via 2019 20-F), we see that the company's operating profits fell from $72 million in 2017 to a loss of $8 million in 2019 without a pandemic.

The reasons for that decrease were a fall in revenues caused by the recession in Brazil and Argentina, increased expenses to launch a new brand identity and absorb acquisitions, and discounts to gain market share.

In my opinion, this means that Despegar is not exempt from suffering setbacks again, especially if the regional economies do not grow as much as expected. Conversely, Despegar's management might have learned to be more cost-conscious and protect profitability at the expense of growth rates.

Conclusions

Based on the discussion above, I don't believe Despegar offers an opportunity at these prices. For the investment to return a 10% compound yield, Despegar should grow above its market for a long time.

This is only one approach to valuing Despegar, and others might disagree. My approach is relatively conservative. I try to pay a reasonable amount for what already exists and to heavily discount what is yet to arrive, especially if it requires significant optimism. However, I also wanted to treat some counterarguments.

First, some people might think that using a lower exit multiple for Despegar is too pessimistic and that the company should trade at a higher multiple. This, unfortunately, is a matter of speculation. I would not buy a company at higher multiples than EV/NOPAT of 20x, so I don't expect someone else to buy it from me at those prices. However, speculating on exit multiples is part of what traders do, and it's ok for some readers to follow that. I don't invest in that fashion.

Second, some readers might point out that Despegar has a competitive advantage in Latin American markets because it is a local company. I did not mention that advantage in my article. Neither did I mention Latin America's great prospects, or the pro-market government in Argentina, etc. However, for the company to grow 13% YoY for 5 years (not to mention the company's guided 25%), it must maintain its competitive advantage and even grow it, and the Latin American market has to grow a lot too. Therefore, these bullish assumptions are already included in the 13% growth rate.

The first objection is a different investment style, so there is nothing to argue about, just preferences. The second objection is a matter of conservatives. I prefer not to invest in something that needs everything to go well for the investment to perform. Rather, I like to invest in a stock where I already have a strong return, and the positive developments come for free.