Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nexi: The European Paytech Has A Great Future Ahead

Feb. 01, 2024 1:07 AM ETNexi S.p.A. (NEXPF) Stock, NEXXY Stock
Emanuele Mologni profile picture
Emanuele Mologni
1 Follower

Summary

  • Nexi is a fast-growing company in the digital payments sector, from a "small" national company it became a leading player in Europe thanks to strategic M&A work.
  • The Company has shown in the last years continuous growth in its financials, thanks to a strongly entrenched position in its markets and a favorable tailwind in its business.
  • I think NEXPF is now ready to begin reaping the advantages of the work and the investments of the last years.
  • I begin the coverage by assigning a Buy to Nexi, thanks to the good expected revenue growth and moreover its solid market positioning. I find the current price a fair point of entry in the company.
  • If the company proves that it can maintain (or improve) its growth estimation, the recommendation could further improve in the future.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Emanuele Mologni as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Man making a purchase at flower shop counter with credit card

MoMo Productions

This article was written by

Emanuele Mologni profile picture
Emanuele Mologni
1 Follower
I am CTO for a mechanical engineering and automation medium-sized firm, with a long-course interest for finance and trading.I have been investing personally for many years, on a mixed stock-ETF-bond portfolio, but with a strong preference for shares of well-structured but currently undervalued companies.I operate with a buy and hold strategy over a medium-long term (at least 1 year).I always use fundamental analysis as a basis for my research and to open new positions, while I use technical analysis, more rarely, to open short-term hedge positions if the market demands it.I look for opportunities in various sectors to maintain a well-diversified portfolio, however given my main occupation, I have a preference and a privileged point of view in the industrial and mech-tech sector.I write on Seeking Alpha to spread my research on the assets that I follow to other people, with the double objective (equal and complementary) of helping readers and crash-testing my own analyses.Comments, even contrary to my thesis, are always welcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEXPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEXPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEXPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEXXY
--
NEXPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.