Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Emanuele Mologni as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MoMo Productions

Investment Thesis

Nexi (OTCPK:NEXPF, OTCPK:NEXXY) was, until a few years ago, a relatively small Italian company, operating in a sort of "niche", taking care of digital payment business only in the national market. Starting from 2021 it has started a revolutionary work of internationalization with important acquisitions on the European market, becoming one of the major players in that area.

I consider Nexi a really interesting company in a fast-growing sector (digital payments), with a special focus on a deeply under-penetrated market (the European one) and in a great position from where it is ready to reap the next years of growth, thanks to its strong entrenched business model.

With this analysis, I want to demonstrate how Nexi can be a good addition to the portfolio of those who operate with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, thanks to the good growth expectations paired with the excellent solidity of the business model. I especially like the strong positioning of Nexi in its markets (both by business type and geographical area), and I find the financial history of the company a good example of steady but continuous growth, and a strategic management of investment.

In the following paragraphs:

We will analyze the company starting from a quick summary of the business model, revenue sources and the study of current market situation of the company and its sector.

We will see at a macro level the points of strength and risk of Nexi's business, then we will take these considerations in the analysis of the company financials of the last few years, and see how these are reflected in the business numbers.

Having drawn up a balance of the current pros and cons at a macro-economic and financial levels, I will try to give a price target to Nexi shares based on the DCF calculation and by comparison with direct competitors.

Finally, I will subject what has been analyzed up to this point to a sort of "crash test", hypothesizing various risk situations, to establish how they could influence the company's performance.

A Brief Overview On Business Model

Nexi was incorporated in 2017, as a result of a long series of Italian financial groups mergers started in 1939, therefore it represents the culmination of a phenomenon of "cooperation and centralization" on the electronic payments business by the Italian banking sector, characterized on the contrary by considerable fragmentation.

Initially a company with a strong national character it has quickly become, thanks in particular to the acquisition of the Sia and Nets groups in 2021, a leading company in Europe in the digital payments sector.

As for the last quarterly report (9M 2023) the company's business is divided into three main branches:

- Merchant Solutions (57% of total revenue)

The Merchant division is responsible for providing digital payment services to merchants (acquiring services), both at a physical level (POS) and in ecommerce. It represents the core business of Nexi, which presents itself as a "one-stop-shop" for its customers, taking care of the entire payment chain: from the sale and configuration of the POS, to maintenance and integration with pre-existing software, fraud and disputes management, and customer care in general.

- Issuing Solutions (32% of total revenue)

This division deals with issuing and management of payment cards; it should be noted that Nexi issues cards almost exclusively through partner banks (and absolutely always for the "revolving" type, with repayments on deferred deadlines), thus offloading the credit risk onto the banks themselves.

- Digital Banking Solution (11% of total revenue)

The latter division deals with network services, ATM management, digital banking for third parties and software related to bank payments.

The business is characterized by a very strong geographical component with Italy alone accounting for 58% of total revenues, Scandinavia and the Baltics for 19%, DACH Area (Germany, Switzerland and Austria plus Poland) for 13% and the leftover (10%) divided in South-eastern Europe.

Nexi 9M Y2023 Quarterly Report

Nexi comes from a very difficult market period: after reaching highs above €19 per share in July 2021, the prices began a downward spiral to the historic low of €5 at the end of October 2023, for a percentage loss close to 75%.

Such a loss can scare a prudent investor, and certainly represents a ringing bell for those like me who prefer stocks with slower growth but with more controlled volatility and more predictable movements.

At the same time, it is useful to note that this movement was not a singularity of Nexi stocks but affected, more or less in the same period, the entire fintech sector: both European (where indeed Nexi demonstrated even better performances than its direct competitors, Worldline (OTCPK:WWLNF) (-90%) and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) (-79%) but also overseas in the American market with Fidelity National Information (FIS) (-70%) and Global Payments (GPN) (-58%).

This collapse, which began immediately after the hardest phase of the pandemic, has been compared by some to what happened with the dotcoms in the 2000s: fintech companies presented themselves (starting from the post-2008 crisis period) as new players in the financial market, the idea that they could replace the "traditional" banking institutions, the favorable economic period and the ever-increasing adoption of digital in people's lives, quickly led to skyrocketing valuations, with a strong disconnection from the fundamentals of the companies themselves.

Ultimately, I believe that this collapse in stock prices was a very painful but healthy return to reality for a sector (fintech) that was having non-sustainable prices and that now is the time to look for opportunities on the market, starting from the companies that have shown more solidity in this difficult period and which are better positioned to take advantage of competitors' weaknesses.

Macro Analysis (Fundamentals)

Let's now try to identify which in my opinion are the company's greatest strengths and weaknesses; as often happens (and so is for Nexi) the two things are closely connected: the major growth drivers of Nexi also represent, in my opinion, the points of greater risk for the company's business.

The first points to analyze are certainly those linked to the business model listed in the previous paragraph: revenue sources and geographical diversification.

Nexi's entire business, although diversified into the three branches Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions, has a very strong component within it, and that's the necessary relationship with banking institutions.

The revenues of all three sectors are in fact strictly dependent on agreements and contracts between the company and the banks of the many countries Nexi works in. All contracts represent long-term agreements which, even if stipulated with the aim of adequately protecting Nexi's market position and on the basis of a win-win relationship between the parties, are still subject to a future expiry and therefore expose Nexi to a potential risk of losing market shares in the event of non-renewal, or of losing profit margins in the event of renewal under less advantageous conditions (due to greater competition, market adverse momentum or for the different interests of the banks at the time of renewal).

On the other hand, however, the presence of these contracts also represents (at least as long as they remain in force) a very strong barrier to the entrance into the market for any competitor, guaranteeing Nexi a strong position of dominance in its key markets and a near-monopoly in its core markets.

Another characteristic of Nexi's business is the very strong geographical concentration, the company generates all of its revenues in the European market, and more than half is in Italy alone.

In Italy Nexi covers a striking percentage of digital-format payments: in its main business branch for example (Merchants Acquiring), the AGCOM (Italian antitrust authority) estimated in 2021 before Sia-Nexi merger an almost 50% market share after acquisition, and Jefferies estimated an almost 70% total market share in Italy.

If we take into account that in 2022 cash payments in Italy still represented 69% of total transactions it is clear how the shift towards digital in this country could represent a huge growth opportunity for Nexi.

The next two graphs show the ranking of the first ten countries in the EU by percentage of cash payments at point of sale (POS) over the total, by number of transactions and value of transactions respectively.

Graph by the Author, data from ECB Graph by the Author, data from ECB

Transaction value in the mobile POS payments market is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2028 of 12.76% in the world, 14.88% in Europe and 19.37% in Italy (Source: Statista - The Statistics Portal).

We can clearly see the strategic position of Nexi, as a sector leader in Europe, who can easily benefit from the higher growth rate in this area due to current delays in the penetration of digital as a form of payment.

Likewise, such a strong territorial concentration can expose the company to macro-economic, currency and political risks, such as changes to sector regulations, political decisions unfavorable to the business, weakness of the European currencies (mainly the EUR), etc.

Also noteworthy in this case is the strong exposure to Italy: we have already seen the great importance from the point of view of revenues, but the Italian state is also a stockholder of the company with a share of approximately 13.5% through the subsidiary CDP; therefore in addition to a large influence on the financial side (through laws and regulations on the digital payments sector) it can also combine control at a "governance" level: an example could be the possibility of stopping any external acquisition attempt, in case it should consider the Nexi sector strategic for national security.

Nexi is continuously working to broaden its market, at least within Europe: in Spain (a market not yet touched by the company), Nexi signed a deal a few months ago for the acquisition of an 80% stake in Merchant Acquiring business of Sabadell bank (OTCPK:BNDSF) PayComet together with a long-term partnership agreement (overcoming the offers of its major European competitor Worldline and the US company Fidelity National Information), which will guarantee the acquisition of over 380,000 merchants and transaction volumes of approximately 48 billion euros in that Country upon completion.

This agreement, signed with the second merchant acquirer in Spain, will guarantee access to a further market in Europe, the fourth largest in the Euro area and one with a low penetration of digital payment (around 38%) therefore with excellent margins of growth.

The closing of the agreement (subject to obtaining regulatory authorization for operations of this kind) was initially scheduled for the last quarter of 2023, then moved to the first half of 2024.

Another interesting opportunity is given by Germany (a market still under-penetrated by Nexi): here Nexi concluded an agreement in August to acquire 30% of Computop, the main national provider (more than a third of the market) of payment services for e-commerce.

How Financials Reflect Macro-Analysis

As we have seen, Nexi comes from a difficult moment, and it is important to establish whether the company has the solidity and strength to reverse the trend of the last two years.

Over the last few years, Nexi's economic growth has never stopped: taking a look at the main financial data, we can immediately notice a continuous year-over-year growth in revenues (in total, over +500% from 2018 to 2022), undoubtedly driven by the important work in M&A, with the acquisition in particular of the Sia and Nets groups in 2021

Graph and data by Seeking Alpha

EBITDA grew more than three times despite the significant economic efforts made (both for the purchase in M&A and for the adaptation of the organizational structure).

Graph and data by Seeking Alpha

Let's instead see the main "flaw" of Nexi's balance sheet: the total debt is certainly notable, partly due to the M&A acquisitions mentioned earlier; speaking about the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio we can find it at 3.1 (as from last Nexi's quarterly report), although at level that we can't consider good, in my opinion it is not excessively worrying: it should be highlighted that in recent quarters the company has done a responsible work of partial reduction, and according to the management it should continue at least until the ratio is brought back below 3 (before 2025).

Graph and data by Seeking Alpha

From a financial point of view, therefore, we can assert that the collapse of share prices was neither a cause nor a consequence of an economic deterioration of the company, which on the contrary was able to demonstrate interesting underlying growth, despite the large number of "economic scenarios " that the market has proposed.

The following graph is in my opinion very interesting: it represents the percentage increase in Nexi's Total Revenue (TTM) in the period between 1/1/2017 and 12/21/2023, compared to some companies in the same sector, including two of its direct competitors in Europe.

Graph and data by Seeking Alpha, Tickers choice by the Author

Without judging other companies from this simple graph (each case should be studied in detail), it is clear that from its foundation to today, Nexi has been working to carve out its own market share, which if at an international level remains rather irrelevant, is absolutely remarkable in its geographical area (the European one).

A First Recap, DCF Calculation And A Look To Competitors

Nexi forecasted in its "Growth Plan", released on 2022 Capital Markets Day, a revenue growth (CAGR) of 9% per year, an EBITDA growth of 14% and cash synergies of 365 million from the merger with Nets and Sia (increasing from 320 million initially expected) from the publication to year 2025, all of this together with an operating cash flow and EPS CAGR of approximately 32% and 20% respectively.

This should guarantee Nexi a "cash excess" of 2.8 billion € by 2025, for which the management has already identified three areas of spending: return to shareholders with buybacks or dividends, further M&A or greater debt reduction (the latter defined as "less likely").

Let's now try to establish a target price for Nexi according to DCF calculation; for financial data, we will rely on numbers from Seeking Alpha.

We will use Nexi's "Growth Plan" indication for future revenue growth data (9%), for now, we will not take into account the advantages due to synergies, or the growth in operating cash flow and Net Income envisaged by the Growth Plan, but instead, we will use the historical average growth for the calculation, and as a discount percentage we will use an "average" figure of 7.5%.

The latter is an estimated value, halfway between the WACC calculated on 2022 data (5.36%) and the value that Nexi itself used for fair value calculation on its branches for goodwill repartition during impairment tests (just over 9%).

We can see here my DCF calculation:

Spreadsheet from the Author

Here is a visual recap of the main data used for DCF calculation (both historical, in dark blue, and estimated, in lighter blue)

Graph from the Author

With these values, my DCF model indicates a target price of €9.35 (around $10.2 at the current rate), with a discount to the current price (€7.11) of around 30%.

The calculated target is quite aligned with the average target of Wall Street analysts (€8.5 as shown in the graph below).

Nexi's website

If we have to maintain a "defensive" estimate we could say that Nexi shares are currently quite well priced, or maybe at a small discount compared to their "real" value.

What will make the difference (and this justifies my buy rating, as well as the prevalence of buy ratings among the analysts in the graph above) will be the respect of the estimates on the increase in Net Income and Operating Cash Flow (CAGR estimated at 20% and 32% respectively); i.e. what I expect is, in addition to a good "quantitative" increase at Revenue level, a greater "qualitative" improvement in profit margins.

I consider these objectives quite realistic, stating the strong tailwind Nexi can take advantage of, and the good "defensive" positioning it has on the market.

Let's now compare Nexi's situation versus two of the main European competitors: Worldline and Adyen.

We will use data from the last full year (2022), taking numbers from Seeking Alpha.

As already mentioned before, the graph shown is not intended to be an evaluation of the performance of competitors (the data reported should be read in their context, in a dedicated analysis), however we can draw some ideas to "frame" Nexi's position in relation to similar companies, for business model and geographical area.

Graph by the Author, data from Seeking Alpha

As a first observation, it can be noted that Nexi is well positioned among the three in terms of revenue volume, with a good 20% margin over its direct European competitor Worldline (which is a very similar company in term of business model and was, before the Nexi-Nets merger, the undisputed European leader), while Adyen currently represents only a fraction of the market of the other two. The situation changes completely with regards to profit margins, with Adyen declaring a Net Income more than three times the Nexi's one (on much lower volumes, a sign of a theoretically much more profitable business model).

Finally, looking at the P/E ratio, this seems to indicate a median position between the very conservative evaluation on Worldline and the very optimistic one of Adyen (but much closer to the former).

What I want to ultimately highlight is how Nexi has managed to carve out an important position in its market with the strategic work done in recent years and with important economic investments; now is the time it can start to "capitalize" its position. The improvement in financial "margins", if forecasts are met, will make the company much more attractive to the market.

The Road Ahead

As we have seen, I believe that Nexi's current financial situation represents a good starting point to begin, in the medium-short term, a phase of improvement of economic margins which should also have positive implications for investors.

What I want to do now is to demonstrate how Nexi could not only be a company with good growth margins, but it can also be positioned much better than other sectors to defend itself from the possible economic and geopolitical crises that could await us in 2024 and in the following years.

I will make a short list of some macro events that could create turbulence in the economy in the near future, starting from those that I consider most plausible up to the most remote (but still possible) cases.

Volatility in the US market due to the presidential elections

Nexi is a European company and, as we have already seen, Nexi's business is completely focused on Europe. If we are going to have a strong increase in volatility in the US for political reasons this will be transmitted for sure also to the European markets, but at least at the fundamental level, there should not be financial consequences for Nexi either due to the elections or to any reglementation swing in the event of a "changing of the guard" in the US government.

Worsening geopolitical crises (Ukraine, Middle East, Taiwan…)

Also in this case, the geographical positioning of Nexi's business should guarantee a certain immunity from geopolitical turmoil outside Europe (at least until they stay outside of the EU area); then, as a financial company, Nexi is very little dependent on problems related to chip supplies, freight transport, price of oil, etc.

Economic recession / Hard-landing

This is probably the most negative case for Nexi: it is clear that a recession scenario will inevitably cause a decline in consumer spending, especially in the discretionary sector, and this could cause a drop in revenue for Nexi. It is also necessary to take into account the fact that from this point of view, the European market has shown signs of greater weakness compared to the US market, and therefore a possible "hard landing" could hit Nexi's market harder. On the other hand, we must keep in mind that more than half of the transactions processed by Nexi are in the apparel, retail, and grocery sectors, "defensive" sectors by nature, and where consumers could reduce spending only up to a certain point.

Nexi's "Winning in Merchant Solutions" Presentation

Furthermore, almost 40% of Nexi's revenues come from "fixed" income, not dependent on the volumes of transactions processed but from contracts linked to subscriptions, POS monthly or annual rental fees, cards fixed commission, etc. therefore much less impacted by a general decline in consumption.

Nexi's 2022 Full Year Results Presentation

Inflation return

Also in this case, the greatest risks for Nexi could come from a possible drop in consumer spending: if persistent inflation were to reduce people's purchasing power, this could turn into a situation of generalized drop in consumption, with consequences (and arguments) similar to what we have already seen.

On the contrary, inflation should not have "direct" consequences on Nexi's business, which is purely "financial" and should not be troubled (or in any case in a very limited way) by problems related to the prices of goods, transport, etc.

New supply chain crisis

As already mentioned, Nexi is a purely financial company, therefore it has no problems related to the supply of materials for its activities, furthermore, it usually offloads the credit risks for its payment cards on partner banks, therefore it is not subject to delays in payment for any reason.

Conclusion

I think Nexi is a solid company, that has seen almost continuous growth in recent years, both in financial terms and market volumes, and which has a great leadership position in the European market.

Risks that should be highlighted include the actual bad market situation (for the stock's recent past and for the possibility of an incoming recession in 2024), and the lack of geographical diversification (I am referring in particular to the very high dependence on Italy, financially and politically). Finally, a further risk is Nexi's strong dependence on the relationship with partner banks, with a large part of the revenue coming from contracts with them.

Even if these risks are issues to be monitored, for now, I see Nexi as an excellent purchase opportunity, because I find the current share price a good point of entry on a company well positioned, after the important investments of recent years, to really start to increase earnings from a strong leading position which will be difficult to erode.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.